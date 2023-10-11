Consumers today want more choice and value for the news, entertainment, and sports they’re willing to pay to receive in their homes. And DIRECTV aims to provide it.

As direct-to-consumer streaming options increase, the more traditional business model for delivering regional sports continues to evolve rapidly to meet these new dynamics. As a longtime sports leader, DIRECTV intends to remain very active in local sports. As some local franchises opt out of offering their local games in partnership with a regional sports network, we’re actively monitoring any changes and collaborating with individual teams, their leagues, and new rightsholders to deliver local sports to fans that may want them.

Nineteen Bally Sports-branded regional sports networks owned and operated by Diamond Sports Group are attempting to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and some, like Bally Sports Arizona, are shutting down, leaving the NBA Suns and NHL Coyotes to depart for new arrangements with local broadcast stations owned by Gray Television and E.W. Scripps, respectively. Last summer, the MLB Arizona Diamondbacks jumped to a new MLB owned-and-operated channel that DIRECTV immediately made available to keep fans connected. A similar situation occurred when the San Diego Padres joined another MLB owned-and-operated channel DIRECTV offers to customers in that region.

Another four regional sports networks previously operated by AT&T but then sold to Warner Bros. Discovery have either transitioned to new ownership (often the teams themselves) or closed their doors. AT&T SportsNet Southwest, based in Houston, has become Space City Home Network, owned-and-operated by the NBA Rockets and MLB Astros. AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, prior home of the NHL Penguins and MLB Pirates, is now operated by Boston-based Fenway Sports Group in conjunction with NESN under the new Sportsnet Pittsburgh brand. AT&T Rocky Mountain West, based in Denver, has seen its NHL champion Golden Knights and NBA Utah Jazz enter into new agreements with local broadcast stations owned by E.W. Scripps and Sinclair Broadcast Group, respectively.

Other teams may follow, and sometimes teams’ decisions on new local media partners have regrettably led to pockets of fans, typically those living at the far reaches of the league-mandated team territories, unable to enjoy the same access as before. And because they are still considered “in-market” based on their league-mandated team territories, these fans cannot obtain their local games via out-of-market subscriptions to NHL Center Ice or NBA League Pass either.

As this industry-wide transition occurs, we remain committed to fostering strong business relationships that yield long-term mutual benefits for teams, leagues, their host communities, and especially the fans who support them. To see where your team is now available, including their DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, or U-verse channel positions, please visit these sites:

NHL