DIRECTV today announced a new agreement with Major League Baseball to ensure local San Diego Padres fans can continue to watch the National League West favorites without any interruption. Starting immediately, local customers in the Padres territory will receive live, high-definition coverage of upcoming Padres games on DIRECTV (Ch. 694-3), DIRECTV STREAM (Ch. 694) and U-verse (HD Ch. 1781/ SD Ch. 781).

“We will always do our best to ensure fans can continue to access the games while we work behind the scenes with leagues, teams or other would-be rights holders to deliver the best live local sports into the communities we serve,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer of DIRECTV.

The Padres, like other MLB teams, compete in national telecasts on FOX, FS1, ESPN, TBS, and MLB Network, all of which remain available across all DIRECTV video services. The new dedicated channel providing the upcoming Padres games will be known as “MLB San Diego Padres” and will appear in the programming guide as “PADRES.”

DIRECTV will provide each game, complemented by MLB-produced pregame and postgame analysis, to fans living in the same Padres home territory as before. This includes southern California, southern Nevada, southern Arizona, portions of New Mexico, and Hawaii. While the team’s home market of San Diego is the epicenter for the local fan base, this territory likewise includes cities like Las Vegas, Tucson, and Honolulu where many other Padres fans live. The new MLB-DIRECTV agreement also provides the same Padres coverage to hundreds of regional sports bars, restaurants, hotels, and other venues serviced by DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, the unrivaled industry leader in out-of-home sports delivery.

View the upcoming Padres television schedule.

Image credit: Getty Images

