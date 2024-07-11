Six New Channels join the DIRECTV Streaming Channel Lineup

DIRECTV continues its ongoing quest to bring more content to its customers by adding six new channels to the lineup, including. FailArmy, Family Handyman, Horror by Alter, Love Nature, Players TV and The Pet Collection. Learn more about these channels below.

FailArmy

Celebrate life’s absurd moments through hilarious fail videos, pranks, and comedy.

Watch FailArmy on DIRECTV Ch. 4301

Family Handyman

From impressive builds and designs to household tips and tricks, At Home with Family Handyman provides hands-on inspiration for making a house a home.

Watch Family Handyman on DIRECTV Ch. 4367

Horror by Alter

The official home of cutting-edge horror. Binge-worthy TV. Cult-classic movies. Mind-bending originals from warped human perspectives. Slip into the dark where you deserve to be disturbed. Only on ALTER.

Horror by ALTER is the official home of horror, with spine-chilling feature films, classic franchises, and iconic series.

Explore some of ALTER’s feature films:

Train to Busan

The Invitation

The House on Sorority Row

Night of the Living Dead

Horns

Eden Lake

Dog Soldiers

Creep

Collection of classic franchises:

The Stepfather

Ju-On The Grudge

Amityville Horror

Black Christmas

The Slumber Party Massacre

Waxwork

Wishmaster

Phantasm

And riveting series:

Elvira’s Movie Macabre

Evil Itself

Masters of Horror

Watch Horror by Alter on DIRECTV Ch. 4221

Love Nature

Filmed in the highest quality, Love Nature offers viewers powerful stories of nature’s beauty and wonder from around the globe.

Watch Love Nature on DIRECTV Ch. 4470

Players TV

PlayersTV is the first-ever athlete owned media network and content provider dedicated to showcasing sports lifestyle and entertainment.

Watch Players TV on DIRECTV on Ch. 4190

The Pet Collective

The place for animal lovers and pet parents looking for entertaining stories, fun facts and advice, and pet-inspired laughs.

Watch The Pet Collective on DIRECTV on Ch. 4721

Make sure you can watch these great new channels and so much more with DIRECTV.