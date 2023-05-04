On May 1, DIRECTV worked on-site with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Florida to facilitate a volunteer project helping families with children in the hospital. DIRECTV helped assemble 6,000 snack packs filled with nonperishable food items and contributed $5K to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida. Each kit contained snacks, wellness and grooming items for families spending long hours at hospitals caring for their children.

Through the strong relationship with RMHC Global, DIRECTV is helping amplify its mission to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. As the live leader in sports and entertainment for almost 30 years, DIRECTV provides support and access to the best entertainment for select RMHC Chapters nationwide, which helps RMHC bring the comforts of home life to families with hospitalized children, including live sports, movies, and cartoons.

On-hand to assist were DIRECTV’s Chief Sales & Service Officer, Mike Wittrock, as well as Angela Cohen, COO of RMHC of Central Florida. In addition to the snack packs, DIRECTV volunteers wrote personal notes for each pack, including words of encouragement in Spanish and English.

DIRECTV and RMHC have partnered together on several special moments for families with children who are sick. This includes presenting an RMHC family from RMHC of Central and Northern Arizona with ticket’s to football’s Big Game, as well as offering families from RMHC of the Intermountain Area a special screening during Sundance.

