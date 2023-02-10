DIRECTV visited Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central and Northern Arizona in Phoenix to surprise a former RMHC family – 23-year-old Trevor Zerilli and his family – with four tickets to Sunday’s big game. The moment was a huge surprise and turned into an exciting occasion for all involved. See the set up and reaction:

Trevor’s Story

In 2021, Trevor was admitted to the hospital following a seizure in his car. Following this, he went to Barrow Neurological Institute where he was diagnosed with Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM). While Trevor had surgery, his family spent 12 days at a Ronald McDonald House in Phoenix. Trevor has since made a “miraculous full recovery” and is now a student at Utah Valley University with aspirations of becoming a doctor himself. He is originally from Sacramento, California.

Trevor traveled to Arizona for what he believed to be a routine annual check-up. Upon arrival, DIRECTV and RMHC held a surprise and delight moment for Trevor, gifting him four tickets to the big game and DIRECTV gift baskets.

A Partnership that Entertains

DIRECTV is partnering with RMHC to help keep families with hospitalized children near each other and the care they need at family-centered programs in the U.S. As the nation’s leader in residential and commercial satellite entertainment, DIRECTV is proud to support and provide access to the best in entertainment to participating RMHC Chapters nationwide.

This moment follows another partner event at Sundance Film Festival where families from RMHC of the Intermountain Area were invited for a private screening of the Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out.

