Capping off a successful Soccer Champions Tour (SCT), a first-of-its-kind showcase of the best European soccer clubs on U.S. soil the past 10 days, DIRECTV combined its role as the presenting sponsor with its commitment to give back to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) across the country. The entertaining tour of the best-of-the-best soccer players was capped off by DIRECTV’s sizeable $27,000 donation to RMHC through a “Goals for Good” philanthropic campaign.

Designed specifically to benefit RMHC, DIRECTV donated $1,000 for every goal scored in the seven-match Soccer Champions Tour. This philanthropic campaign provided DIRECTV an extension of its existing partnership with RMHC Global to help amplify its mission to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

As the live leader in sports and entertainment for almost 30 years, DIRECTV provides support and access to the best entertainment for select, participating RMHC Chapters nationwide, which helps RMHC bring the comforts of home to families with children in the hospital, including live sports, movies, and cartoons.

“At DIRECTV, we care about unlocking the power of entertainment for Ronald McDonald House Charities Chapters across the U.S. in the communities where our employees and customers live, and as a presenting sponsor of Soccer Champions Tour we were afforded the opportunity to donate $27,000 to RMHC Global to further support their impact,” said Jon Greer, head of communications & community at DIRECTV. “’Goals for Good’ provided an international stage for RMHC and was just one of the ways we partnered during the tournament to build awareness for the global nonprofit.”

In addition to “Goals for Good,” DIRECTV provided ample support of RMHC throughout the event via different initiatives found in and around the seven-stadium tour. In total, more than 250 RMHC families, Chapter staff and volunteers were able to attend the highly anticipated matches, including 60+ RMHC kids that served as player escorts wearing co-branded jerseys of both participating teams prior to matches as SoFi Stadium, AT&T Stadium and Allegiant Stadium. Additionally, digital signage and in-broadcast feeds, along with stadium announcements and PSA videos of RMHC, were utilized in and at every event.

The tour featured seven matches between legendary European clubs – Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Juventus Football Club, AC Milan, Arsenal and Manchester United – played in major markets across the United States. The 2023 Soccer Champions Tour will mark the first time these six clubs, which have won 31 European trophies combined, have participated together in a competitive U.S. series.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."