The Big Ten Network today announced DIRECTV, an existing partner of the Big Ten Conference and BTN, as the presenting sponsor of the 2024 BTN Big 10K.

The 13th annual BTN Big 10K Presented by DIRECTV returns to Soldier Field on Saturday, July 13. New this year, fans and alumni of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington will have the opportunity to participate in both the 10K and 5K. Post-race festivities will include food and beverages, music, games, giveaways and photo opportunities with Big Ten mascots and cheerleaders.

“DIRECTV and the Big Ten Network have always enjoyed a symbiotic relationship, dating to when DIRECTV was the first national TV provider to sign a distribution deal with BTN,” said Kelly Jo Sands, Senior Vice President of Marketing at DIRECTV. “We expanded that relationship in 2023 to include a groundbreaking sponsorship and are continuing to build on that in 2024, starting with this fun community event.”

“As an existing sponsor, DIRECTV is focused on unique experiences and moments within the Big Ten Conference, and expanding the partnership to include the BTN Big 10K furthers that commitment,” said Tyler Kupper, the Big Ten’s Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “We are looking forward to working with DIRECTV and the Ronald McDonald House Charities to make this year’s race a memorable day for every Big Ten fan.”

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana joins Special Olympics Chicago as an official charity partner for the 2024 BTN Big 10K Presented by DIRECTV. The RMHC believes that when a child is sick, a family is sick. That’s why, since 1977, they have kept families together with their hospitalized children through the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room programs, enabling them to get better together.

To register for the race and learn more about the event, visit btnbig10K.com