As part of its sponsorship of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, DIRECTV will host an invite-only screening of Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out for the families and staff of the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area.

The screening will be Saturday, January 28 at 3 pm at the Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway in Salt Lake.

Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out in all-ages science-fiction story of two small-town teenagers, aspiring journalist Itsy and space-obsessed Calvin. Itsy meets her neighbor, Calvin, who she hopes to be her writing subject for an internship when he reveals he believes his parents were abducted by aliens. The film follows the pair as they uncover the truth about Calvin’s parents and gain a heartwarming friendship along the way.

In November 2022, DIRECTV and RMHC entered into a nationwide, multi-year agreement with RMHC that amplifies the organization’s mission to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

As the nation’s leader in residential and commercial satellite entertainment for nearly 30 years, DIRECTV is providing access to the best in entertainment to participating RMHC Chapters nationwide, and the DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS nonprofit service offering will assist select RMHC Chapters in their mission of remaining focused on serving their residents.

