Get ready for one of the biggest pay-per-view fights of 2025. Watch UFC 313 as Alex Pereira looks to defend his UFC light heavyweight title for the fourth time as he faces off against Magomed Ankalaev on Saturday, March 8.

The Brazilian fighter Pereira, aka Poatan, currently holds a 12-2-0 record, having knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr., Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill over the last year. He is also a former Glory middleweight and light heavyweight champion, and is the only fighter to hold two Glory titles in two weight classes at the same time.

Pereira may have one of his toughest fights ahead of him against Ankalaev who holds a 20-1-1 record. The Russian UFC fighter is currently ranked #1 in the UFC light heavyweight rankings and has won or tied his last 13 consecutive fights. This is sure to be a UFC fight you don’t want to miss.

Plus, be sure to watch the co-main event between lightweight fighters Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. Gaethje was originally supposed to face off against Dan Hooker as the co-headliner of UFC 313, but Hooker had to withdraw due to an injury to his hand. Gaethje and Fiziev will now enter the octagon for a three-round bout.

What is the Date & Time of the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev Fight?

Alex Pereira will go up against Magomed Ankalaev on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can watch the early prelims starting at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET, prelims at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET and the main card at 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev Fight

You can watch UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev on PPV and stream the prelims and early prelims on ESPNEWS, ESPN+ or Disney+. Connect your Gemini device to watch with DIRECTV.

Alex Pereira Stats

Nickname: Poatan

Country: Brazil

Age: 37

Height: 6’ 4”

Weight Class: Light Heavyweight

Weight: 205 lbs.

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 79”

Magomed Ankalaev Stats

Nickname: N/A

Country: Russia

Age: 32

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight Class: Light Heavyweight

Weight: 204 lbs

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 75”

UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev Fight Card

With an epic lineup of main card events, prelims and early prelims, you aren’t going to want to miss any of the action. Check out the full fight card lineup below.

Main Card

Main Event: Light Heavyweight: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Lightweight: King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Prelims

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Flyweight: Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya

Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal

Early Prelims

Featherweight: Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall

Middleweight: Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz

Watch All Your Favorite Combat Sports On DIRECTV

Frequently Asked Questions When is the UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev fight? UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Where will UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev fight be held? UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. What’s Alex Pereira’s record? Alex Pereira’s record is 12-2-0. What’s Magomed Ankalaev’s record? Magomed Ankalaev’s record is 20-1-1.

