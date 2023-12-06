After a year of stalled entertainment due to the SAG-AFTRA and screenwriters strikes, audiences are hungry for fresh stories on the silver screen. Good thing the strike’s over, for now at least, which means 2024 has a bunch of new flicks hitting theaters throughout the year. From remakes and indie gems to thrillers, action-packed epics and more, all kinds of audiences have something new and exciting heading their way.

‘Mean Girls’ – January 12

In a move that has millennials shooketh, Hollywood decided to remake the perfect movie that is 2004’s Mean Girls — down to a similar plot and same exact character names. Nevertheless, the reboot does come from the comedic mind of Tina Fey herself, who can do no wrong, and is actually an adaptation of the Mean Girls musical, so we (or some of us, at least) do remain hopeful. While the iconic Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles, watch out for familiar faces like Broadway’s Reneé Rapp as Regina George once again, as well as Jenna Fischer and Busy Philipps as the girls’ moms and Jon Hamm as Coach Carr.

‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ – January 26

And now for something completely different. With a title alone that evokes a sense of contemplation and emotional depth, this thought-provoking and deeply introspective movie is an exploration of life’s more profound, and often unspoken, aspects. A “delicately told story of love for the socially awkward and emotionally challenged, the film is made all the more human by its lovely cast,” which consists of Daisy Ridley, Dave Merheje, Brittany O’Grady and Megan Stalter.

Vulture says “The trailer has a gentle and moody tone, one that captures the awkwardness of having to discuss movies with a straight man after a date, and it really captures a Daylight Savings-core vibe: depressive and cozy at the same time.” Perfect for dreary January.

‘Wicked Little Letters’ – February 23

The incomparable Olivia Coleman and Jessie Buckley (who played the same woman, decades apart in 2021’s The Lost Daughter) star in what looks to be a delightful mix of saucy humor and mystery. This time, the two women take on the roles of opposing neighbors in a small English seaside town. When one starts receiving raunchy, expletive-filled letters from a secret sender, the lives of the villagers begin to unravel in a series of twists, turns and laughs. Plot aside, if a film’s got these two stunning actresses leading the way, audiences would be wise to follow.

‘Dune: Part Two’ – March 1

Sci-fi fantasy nerds, take heed! The Dune sequel is finally here and it looks fierce — especially if you’re planning to see it in IMAX. “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family,” according to the official synopsis from Warner Bros. “Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

The long-awaited second installment brings back the cast of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem —as well as new additions, including Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux.

‘Imaginary’ – March 8

Ever have an imaginary friend as a kid? From the creators of M3GAN comes another original horror story. But instead of a futuristic humanoid doll, the antagonist of this narrative is a good, old-fashioned teddy bear with what seem to be evil powers of mind-control. After moving back into her childhood home, a woman’s stepdaughter discovers the abandoned toy and straight-up sinister creepiness ensues. This thriller does not look like it’s for the faint of heart. The cast includes DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Veronica Falcón, and Betty Buckley.

‘Arthur the King’ – March 22

Dog people to the front of the line. This canine-focused feature is based on the incredible true story of a pro adventure runner (Mark Wahlberg) who’s desperate for one last epic race. After convincing a sponsor to back him through the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic, he and a team of athletes — played by Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel and Ali Suliman — come across a furry friend they’ll never forget, or leave behind. The scrappy street dog, dubbed Arthur, decides to join in and see them through to the finish line — man’s best friend that he is. Tissues, anyone?

‘The Fall Guy’ – May 3

In what’s set to be the first blockbuster of Summer ‘24, Ryan Gosling stars as a stuntman who gets in over his head in some real-life action when a co-star gets kidnapped. Based on a television series from the ‘80s, the movie functions as such — in that almost all of its stunts are the real deal instead of modern-day CGI. With a stunt department of over 120 people, producer Kelly McCormick humble-bragged to Empire: “We were doing these huge stunts, like a huge 150-foot fall, which hadn’t happened in about ten years. We did a 250-foot jump over a giant crevasse – I’m not even sure how we achieved that, to be honest!

“We did a giant cannon roll [flipping a car multiple times] on a beach – that hadn’t been done since, I think, Casino Royale… And I think you can see the difference.” Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu and Hannah Waddingham co-star.

