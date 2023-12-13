New Horror Movies to Watch Coming Out in 2024

The past few years have seriously delivered for fans of the horror genre, and it looks like 2024 will continue the trend. After some seriously spooky hits from 2023 like Evil Dead Rise, When Evil Lurks and Talk to Me, what can fans look forward to going into the new year? Find out what new horror movies will be coming to your screen in 2024 with the list below.

WHAT SCARY MOVIES ARE COMING OUT IN 2024?

Whether you’re looking to be creeped out, freaked out or straight-up terrified, there’s something on this list of top new horror films for you. Find out when these films are being released and how you can watch them.

This list will be updated as more information about these movies and other new releases are announced. And while you wait, check out some of the suggested movies below!

‘NIGHT SWIM’

Release Date: January 5, 2024

Where to Watch: Exclusively in theaters (will be available stream on Peacock after theatrical release)

Rating: R

If you loved starting 2023 off with the release of the hit horror flick, M3GAN, you’re in luck again this year. M3GAN producers Blumhouse and Atomic Monster have collaborated again to bring fans Night Swim, which will premiere on January 5, 2024. A retired athlete retreats to a suburban home with a beautiful backyard pool for his family and himself to enjoy. As horror fans can already guess, however, this pool has something lurking in its depths.

‘FOUNDERS DAY’

Release Date: January 19, 2024

Where to Watch: Limited Theatrical Release

Rating: R

Another early 2024 horror release is Founders Day, a slasher film with a twist directed by the talented Erik Bloomquist. A small town is preparing for its mayoral election when a series of mysterious killings takes place. Will the citizens be able to uncover the truth before the slasher gets to them? Based on the film’s plot summary, it’s giving a similar vibe as American Horror Story: Cult, which fantastically melds horror and politics into one.

‘LISA FRANKENSTEIN’

Release Date: February 9, 2024

Where to Watch: Theatrical Release

Rating: PG-13

For fans of horror movies with a bit of comedy splashed in, Lisa Frankenstein is the new 2024 horror movie for you. The amazing Diablo Cody is back with a new twist on the classic Frankenstein, calling this horror rom com a “coming of RAGE story.” Not to mention, the late Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, will be making her directorial debut with the release of this film. And it’s coming out just in time for Valentine’s Day!

‘IMMACULATE’

Release Date: April 25, 2024

Where to Watch: TBA

Rating: NR (will update as information is announced)

Sydney Sweeney has been tackling a wide range of projects over the last few years, and she’s finally back in the horror genre with this new film, Immaculate. Teaming back up with director Michael Mohan, Sweeney will lead as an extremely devout woman who moves to Italy for a position in a convent. Her new home, though, is not quite as welcoming as she would like.

‘THE WATCHERS’

Release Date: June 7, 2024

Where to Watch: Theatrical Release

Rating: NR (will update as information is announced)

Move over, M. Night Shyamalan, we’ve got a new director in town! Just kidding, but Shyamalan’s daughter, Ishana Shyamalan, will be making her directorial debut with the 2024 horror mystery, The Watchers. Dakota Fanning will star as an artist that is stranded in the deep, unknowing forest, with seemingly no way out. And if that wasn’t scary enough, there are also mysterious creatures with their eyes on her, and they aren’t friendly.

‘A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE’

Release Date: June 28, 2024

Where to Watch: Theatrical Release

Rating: NR (will update as information is announced)

Another A Quiet Place movie will be released in the summer of 2024, and fans already can’t wait. Fans have become totally intrigued with the silent and horrifying world created by John Kasinski, and this spinoff will give us even more of a view into it. While not much has been revealed yet, we expect the film to get into how the aliens ended up wreaking horror and havoc on Earth in the first place.

