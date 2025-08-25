For years, Major League Baseball has been eyeing a significant expansion that would bring the league to 32 teams. Commissioner Rob Manfred has made his intentions clear, stating he hopes to have a formal expansion process in place before his retirement in 2029.

This potential growth represents one of the most significant developments in professional baseball since the league’s last expansion in 1998, and the timing of this expansion discussion comes at a particularly poignant moment for baseball fans.

The former Oakland Athletics are currently in the midst of relocating to Las Vegas, leaving many loyal fans heartbroken and hoping that somehow an expansion might eventually bring baseball back to the Bay Area. However, it does not appear that Oakland is being considered as a potential destination for these expansion teams.

Let’s take a look at which cities are under consideration to get new MLB teams if the league expands.

MLB Expansion Candidates

Over the years, numerous cities have positioned themselves as potential homes for new MLB franchises. The list of rumored expansion candidates has included:

Austin/San Antonio, Texas: The region already sports Texas University and the San Antonio Spurs and has recently become a burgeoning tech hub.

Each of these cities brings unique advantages, from population growth and economic strength to existing sports infrastructure and passionate fan bases. But some cities have garnered more attention as of late. Let’s take a look at the most likely locations for new MLB expansion teams.

The Two Front-Runners: Nashville and Salt Lake City

While multiple cities remain in consideration, two destinations have emerged as top candidates for MLB expansion: Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Nashville, Tennessee: Music City’s Baseball Dreams

Nashville presents a compelling case for MLB expansion, built on both its rich baseball heritage and modern growth trajectory. The city has deep baseball roots, having once been home to the Nashville Stars, a Negro League team and currently hosting a Triple-A franchise that demonstrates the area’s appetite for professional baseball.

The push for expansion is led by Music City Baseball. Nashville is already established as a major league city, successfully supporting the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and the NHL’s Nashville Predators. This existing sports infrastructure and fan loyalty provide a solid foundation for a potential MLB team.

Perhaps most importantly, area leadership has demonstrated their commitment to major sports investments. The region recently committed $2.1 billion to a new stadium for the Titans, showcasing both the financial capability and political will necessary to support another major sports franchise.

Salt Lake City, Utah: Building a Western Sports Hub

Salt Lake City has been making significant strides in establishing itself as a major sports destination. The city has experienced recent expansion success with the addition of an NHL team, the Utah Mammoth, proving there’s substantial appetite for professional sports in the market.

The Miller family, who own the NBA’s Utah Jazz, have actively tried to build a stadium to attract a baseball team, demonstrating ownership commitment that MLB values highly. With both an established NBA franchise and the new NHL team, Salt Lake City already has a proven fan base eager to support professional sports.

Salt Lake City’s sports credentials extend beyond professional teams. The city successfully hosted the Winter Olympics and may do so again in the future, showcasing its ability to manage major sporting events. Additionally, the presence of the University of Utah and Brigham Young University creates a dense, sports-passionate population that currently lacks a baseball team to support.

From a geographic perspective, adding Salt Lake City as an MLB market, combined with the Athletics’ move to Las Vegas, would create a strong regional cluster of sports teams throughout the Mountain West, potentially enhancing rivalries and reducing travel costs.

When Did The MLB Expand Last?

The last time the MLB expanded was in 1998, when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays were added to the league.

Will there ever be another MLB expansion? Major League Baseball is planning another expansion to 32 teams in the next few years. Commissioner Rob Manfred has stated he hopes to have a process in place in 2029. What city is getting an MLB team? Las Vegas will be the next city to get an MLB team. The Athletics formerly of Oakland, will begin playing at their new Las Vegas stadium for the 2027 season. What is the smallest city with an MLB team? Milwaukee is the smallest city with an MLB team. The home of the Brewers, Milwaukee has a population of 563,531.

