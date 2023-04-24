Even more than that, these shows present an opportunity to learn, empathize and celebrate our differences. It doesn’t matter if you’re a die-hard fan of LGBTQ cinema or you’re just curious to explore lives different than your own — LGBTQ shows are for everyone.

If you’re ready to start watching bingeworthy, enthralling LGBTQ stories, now’s the time. But how can you figure out where to start?

We’re going to lay out some of the most esteemed shows out there today to help you navigate the explosion in variety and quality of TV shows with queer themes.

5 Bingeworthy LGBTQ TV Shows

The good news about searching for LGBTQ shows is that there are plenty of options out there in almost every genre you love. From exciting romance to gritty drama to hilarious comedy, there is plenty of addictive, compelling TV with LGBTQ representation for you to discover.

DIRECTV is here to help, whether you want to watch shows on live TV or On Demand, and we want to give you an idea of some popular, well-loved LGBTQ+ and queer TV shows you can add to your watchlist.

To make this easy on you, we’ve put together this list of five incredible LGBTQ TV shows you won’t want to miss. Without further ado, here are our recommendations:

RuPaul’s Drag Race Modern Family Pose Will & Grace I Am Cait

1. ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

In RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag queens compete in various challenges to become America’s next drag superstar. Host RuPaul Charles, the creator of the series, judges themed competitions with other celebrity guests to narrow down a winner based on charisma, nerve and talent each season.

This LGBTQ show has become a cultural phenomenon, making a huge impact since its debut in 2009. By showcasing the unique perspectives and experiences of its contestants, RuPaul’s Drag Race helped increase acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and drag culture.

Channel: MTV

2. ‘Modern Family’

Modern Family is a mockumentary comedy series that aired from 2009 to 2020. Viewers follow the lives of three families, all connected to each other through patriarch Jay Pritchett and his children Claire and Mitch.

Each family has unique challenges throughout the show’s 11 seasons, but the whole family explores the ebbs and flows of life with support from one another. Modern Family is a heartwarming, hilarious show highlighting family life in the modern era.

The characters are loveable and relatable — especially two of our favorite LGBTQ dads, Mitch and Cam — who navigate careers, parenthood and marriage throughout the series.

Channel: ABC

3. ‘Pose’

In the series Pose, viewers follow several characters in the late 1980s and early 1990s, exploring New York City’s LGBTQ+ underground ballroom culture. Focusing mainly on communities of color, Pose features characters from different “houses” (groups who compete in ballroom competitions and typically live together), all with unique histories and experiences.

With prominent gay and trans characters, this series touches on important LGBTQ+ issues, including homophobia, transphobia, racism and the HIV/AIDs crisis, and highlights the power of community and support. Pose offers a distinct, powerful view into the lives of a community overlooked by mainstream media during this era.

Channel: FX

4. ‘Will & Grace’

One of the first mainstream gay TV shows of all time was Will & Grace, and after its revival in 2017, it gained a whole new audience.

The series follows the lives of Will, a gay lawyer, and his straight best friend, Grace, who live together in New York City. Other prominent characters include Jack, Will’s eccentric friend who desperately wants to become an actor, and Karen, Grace’s wealthy friend who flaunts outrageous behaviors.

Will & Grace uses humor to address various social issues, including gay rights, family dynamics and queer relationships, and many credit this show with helping LGBTQ+ characters find a mainstream audience.

Channel: NBC

5. ‘I Am Cait’

This series follows the life of Caitlyn Jenner, a reality TV star who publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2015. I Am Cait documents her journey as she figures out her new identity, explores relationships and promotes transgender visibility.

Throughout I Am Cait, Caitlin encounters a range of issues, like finding it difficult to date as a transgender woman or facing public criticism as a celebrity. This series humanizes the transgender community in a groundbreaking way and provides a representation of transgender issues.

If you’re looking for a powerful, inspiring and hopeful series, I Am Cait offers a unique perspective on LGBTQ issues.

Channel: E!

Other Inclusive LGBTQ TV Shows on DIRECTV

Looking for the best queer movies and TV shows you can watch right now? Don’t feel like you have to limit yourself to our list — there’s plenty of inclusive content to go around.

Some other LGBTQ TV shows you should check out are:

What Channels Have LGBTQ Shows on DIRECTV?

We have a range of channels offering LGBTQ and gay TV shows. DIRECTV makes it easy to choose the package with the channels you want. Some of the must-have channels for LGBTQ shows include:

Bravo

SHOWTIME®

E!

HBO® (and HBO Max™)

STARZ®

Sundance TV

Freeform

CW

When signing up for your DIRECTV package, make sure it includes these channels so you don’t miss a single fan favorite.

Not sure what package to choose? Many of the newest LGBTQ shows air on premium channels, like HBO® or SHOWTIME®, so check out our premium channels today to access all the best queer shows.

How to Watch LGBTQ Series with DIRECTV

With DIRECTV, you can connect via satellite or internet to watch your favorite shows.

We offer high-quality, no-nonsense TV packages so that you can choose the option that makes sense for your lifestyle. Plus, our packages give you plenty of live TV or On Demand content, so you can watch the LGBTQ series listed here and much more.

If you prefer to stream, our DIRECTV STREAM service makes it easy to watch TV right away. All you have to do is download the DIRECTV app, and try it out for 5 days free when ordering online. Then sign in to your DIRECTV account and voila — you can watch any show, movie or sport included in your preferred package.

Whether you want to watch DIRECTV via satellite or via Internet with our our exclusive Gemini device, DIRECTV is here for you.

Get premium home entertainment without compromise. Check out DIRECTV packages today to learn more.

