Whether your house hunting for your next dream home, fixing up parts of your current house or working to flip a property you got for a steal, HGTV is the number one place on TV to pick up home renovation ideas, handy tips for tough fixes and inspiration for that vacation home that you’ve always wanted.

There’s seemingly no end to the great home improvement and renovation shows that HGTV offers — from Home Town, Married to Real Estate and House Hunters International to Zillow Gone Wild and Love It or List It — and this fall is no exception: There’s tons of great new programming coming to HGTV.

So, when the chillier air starts to creep in, bundle up under your blanket and dig into the latest and greatest shows on HGTV. Here’s the complete list of upcoming premieres and shows that will be airing new episodes on HGTV in fall 2025.

Upcoming HGTV Premieres for Fall 2025

Get ready for new seasons of some of your HGTV favorites and watch one of the channel’s most recognizable stars to make a return with a brand-new show. Here’s what you can look forward to on HGTV this fall.

‘100 Day Dream Home’ (Season 2) – Sept. 16

Hosts Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are back for the second season of their hit show, 100 Day Dream Home. The couple has just 100 days to either build a client’s dream home from scratch or completely overhaul their existing property. If you like high-pressure home reno, than 100 Day Dream Home is the show for you. Mika takes care of the real estate and project design end of things, while Brian and his team handle the demo and reno. Can the Kleinschmidts deliver on their promise and get everything done in just over three months? Find out on Season 2!

‘Sin City Rehab’ (Series Premiere) – Sept. 17

Remember Alison Victoria from Windy City Rehab? She’s back with a brand-new spinoff show, and it’s taking us to the city where she launched her career in interior design: Las Vegas! Expanding your business to a new market is always a gamble, so it’s fitting that the Sin City was chosen as the setting for Sin City Rehab. The stakes will be just as high for Victoria as they are in the city’s famous casinos as she navigates tricky real estate deals and big budget projects.

‘Scariest House in America’ (Season 2) – Sept. 19

Didn’t get enough of Alison Victoria on Sin City Rehab? Well, she’ll also be co-hosting Scariest House in America‘s second season, alongside comedian Retta, who previously hosted Ugliest House in America. Together, the co-hosts will travel the country to visit homes that are purportedly haunted or just downright creepy. The owners of whichever home is judged to be the scariest of the bunch will be rewarded with a major reno worth $150K from Victoria!

‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ (Season 5) – Sept. 24

It’s Jasmine Roth to the rescue on Help! I Wrecked My House, back for its fifth season. Most homeowners have at some point seen a fix or project that needs to be done around their house and thought, “I can totally handle that.” Well, that’s often a phrase that ends up in the “famous last words” category, and that’s where Roth’s crew comes in. Watch as they take on trainwreck projects that have left parts of homes near-uninhabitable and quickly clean up the mess to create beautiful, working spaces.

That’s the full list of shows coming to HGTV this fall! You can watch every sledgehammer strike, testy real estate exchange and mind-blowing reno reveal on DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions What new shows or seasons are coming to HGTV this fall? New seasons of 100 Day Dream Home, Sin City Rehab, Scariest House in America and Help! I Wrecked My House are all premiering on HGTV this fall.

