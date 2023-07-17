Summer months means long days and hot weather – which is great – but sometimes there’s nothing better than cranking the AC up on a scorching hot day and bingeing the new season of your favorite TV show.

That’s where we come in. DIRECTV Insider is here to keep you updated on the season premieres for today’s top shows. And one of the networks we are most excited to get new content from is FX.

FX and FXX Networks are home to some of the top TV shows of today, including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Atlanta, American Horror Story, The Bear and more. FX TV shows and movies are some of the boldest on network television, and are known for their creative, out-of-the-box ways of presenting social commentary.

Which is why we’re laying out what’s new and returning to FX and FXX this summer, as well as how to catch up with previous seasons in the meantime.

‘WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS’ (JULY 13)

The hit FX show, What We Do in the Shadows, originally aired in 2019 and has since released four seasons that have fans dying over the series (figuratively).

Self-defined as a comedy-horror mockumentary, the show follows the adventures of four roommates – who happen to be vampires – living in Staten Island.

The roommates, Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Leslie “Lawszlo” Cravensworth (Matt Berry), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou) and familiar Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén) interact with one another, other supernatural beings and humans residing in the city around them.

The show has already been renewed for seasons 5 and 6, so now’s the perfect time to get caught up on the vampires of Staten Island so you’re ready to watch the new episodes when they come out on FX starting Jul 13.

Watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ on DIRECTV.

‘JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL’ (JULY 18)

Unlike WWDITS, Justified: City Primeval, is a brand-new FX show this summer. Based on legendary crime novelist Elmore Leonard’s book, “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit,” this series is technically a spinoff from FX’s Justified, a drama about a US marshal enforcing the law in his Kentucky hometown that aired from 2010-2016.

Now, nearly seven years later, FX is releasing City Primeval, which will still feature Raylan Givens – the original hero in the Justified series – but in a new place and situation. Instead of Kentucky, Givens is off to Detroit to catch a dangerous criminal who murdered a judge.

For fans of the original FX series, a note from showrunner Dave Andron:

“For all intents and purposes, as far as I’m concerned, we are doing a new show… Sure, we have Raylan — we knew that was money in the bank — and we have Elmore’s book, but we had to create this whole new world for him to be in, this whole new cast of characters.”

Until the first episode of the new season airs on July 18 on FX, you can check out all six seasons of the original series on DIRECTV.

Watch ‘Justified’ on DIRECTV.

‘RESERVATION DOGS’ (AUGUST 2)

Returning for a third season on FX is Reservation Dogs, a hilarious and groundbreaking comedy centered on four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma. The show has an almost entirely Indigenous cast and crew, something that’s rarely been done in Hollywood, and both viewers and critics are taking notice.

From this group of talented individuals comes a 30-minute dramedy digging into the importance of community and trust, while also accurately depicting the life of Indigenous tribes in the US. From scarce government support to incarceration and mental health, Reservation Dogs does the difficult task of balancing heavy subjects with genuine humor, and it does it well.

The new season of this FX show is premiering on August 2 will continue the trend of being lightly based off Sterlin Harjo’s childhood in Oklahoma, and will answer questions about main characters Bear, Erola, Cheese and Willie Jack from the two seasons prior as they make their way to the enigmatic California.

Watch ‘Reservation Dogs‘ on DIRECTV.

‘ARCHER’ (AUGUST 30)

Another returning season to get excited about is Archer season 14. Unfortunately for fans, FX recently announced that this season will be the beloved animated series’ last season, beginning with back-to-back episodes on August 30 starting at 10pm on FXX.

Since 2009, Archer has been one of the most popular adult animated sitcoms around, thanks to creator Adam Reed and his team’s hilarious, creative and ever evolving storytelling. At the center of the series is Sterling Archer and his colleagues (including his mother) at the dysfunctional intelligence agency they work at.

Set in a universe that emulates the Cold War era, Archer perfectly blends comedy and social commentary into its episodes, satirizing everything from intelligence agencies and workplace norms to socialites and Ivy League degrees.

The final season of Archer is bound to be the talk of the town, so it’s time to catch up on the previous episodes to give yourself some talking points.

Watch ‘Archer’ on DIRECTV.

‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’ (TBD)

Over the course of a decade, American Horror Story’s 11 seasons have taken the world by storm, opening the genre up to a new hoard of viewers. Produced as an anthology, AHS takes on a new story with new characters and settings each season, making it nearly impossible to get bored.

And while horror isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have done a fantastic job of exploring all types of horror, from gore and jump-scares to cults, witches and apocalypses. Check out the top seasons of American Horror Story to watch here.

The new season is titled American Horror Story: Delicate, and while a release date hasn’t been shared, based on previous years we can expect to see season 12 come out sometime toward the end of August.

It’s based on a thriller novel by Danielle Valentine called “Delicate Condition,” which will be available for sale starting August 1, 2023. The first time AHS is based on a book, the season will follow a woman trying to get pregnant who believes she is being haunted by a sinister figure.

More information will be released soon about the FX show’s new season, but until then, watch previous seasons of AHS on DIRECTV.

Watch ‘American Horror Story’ on DIRECTV.

WATCH NEW SHOWS WITH DIRECTV THIS SUMMER

With all the quality content premiering on FX networks this summer, our watch list is going to get pretty long. To help with your list, you can make sure to record all your favorite live shows on your DIRECTV DVR, so you never miss the content you want to watch.

For questions about DIRECTV’s DVR, Genie, check out this support article.

And for those who aren’t DIRECTV customers yet, now is the time to switch! Get the best channels for the best price and lock that price in for 2 years. With four packages and countless premium channel add-ons, you can get everything you watch in one place – and you can do it with DIRECTV via satellite or via the Internet!

Learn more about signing up for DIRECTV today, including how you can get a $200 Visa gift card for switching.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."