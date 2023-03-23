Dramas come in all varieties. Some are a little funny, some very much not. Some take place ages ago, while others could’ve happened just yesterday. And with so much variety, you may be looking for the best dramatic movies to binge-watch but not know quite where to start.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of great drama films on DIRECTV. Wondering where to begin? Let’s go over the best drama films.

What Are the Top Drama Movies?

Top dramatic movies are those that audiences and critics alike love. They give us insight into the human condition. They tackle difficult topics with engaging, impactful storytelling. And they do it with intensity.

So, what are some of the best drama movies to watch? That’s hard to say, as what one considers the best is highly subjective. But we’ve compiled a list of critically acclaimed classics we love. And we’re sure you’ll love them, too.

‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’ (dir. Kevin Reynolds, 1991)

First on our list of must-watch drama movies is this historical drama-romance from the early ’90s. OK, OK, so Kevin Costner didn’t do a British accent. Like, he didn’t even try. But that just makes Prince of Thieves one of the more memorable Robin Hood movies, and one of the best drama movies of its time generally.

‘Good Will Hunting’ (dir. Gus Van Sant, 1997)

The titular troubled genius role made Matt Damon a star. And it’s no wonder — he’s deep, he’s cute, he’s “wicked smaht,” and he’s supported by great performances from Minnie Driver, Robin Williams and real-life best friend forever Ben Affleck. All that to say: Good Will Hunting has few rivals among the top drama movies of the 1990s.

‘Rain Man’ (dir. Barry Levinson, 1988)

Tom Cruise was quite a gifted young actor. Gifted enough to take the lead over film legend Dustin Hoffman. In Rain Man, the two play estranged brothers — one a money-hungry ’80s guy, the other an autistic savant — who set off on a road trip and learn to love each other despite their vast differences.

‘Casablanca’ (dir. Michael Curtiz, 1942)

The decades have done nothing to dull the power, sweep and romantic pull of Casablanca. Humphrey Bogart is masculine yet vulnerable. Ingrid Bergman, one of cinema’s most gorgeous actresses, is appealingly distressed. And the supporting cast is so distinct you’d be hard pressed to forget this one once you’ve seen it.

‘Catch Me If You Can’ (dir. Steven Spielberg, 2002)

Based on Frank Abagnale’s memoir of the same name, Spielberg’s lengthy film Catch Me If You Can is alternately exciting and meditative. Abagnale, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, was a notorious, and notoriously gifted, con artist who falsified credentials so he could work for a time as an airline pilot, a chief of pediatric medicine and any number of other things. He was so good that even after his arrest for money laundering, the detective who’d been tailing him for years offered him a chance to go straight and help catch other con artists.

‘Amadeus’ (dir. Milos Forman, 1984)

While not historically accurate, this lush, lavish drama still informs how many think about the respective characters and temperaments of Mozart and Salieri. Although Mozart and Salieri were friends in real life, Forman’s treatment portrays Salieri as a jealous second-rater who sets out to destroy the effortlessly brilliant Mozart — and succeeds. Psychologically terrifying and insightful, Amadeus hits all the right notes for what makes a top drama movie.

‘Chinatown’ (dir. Roman Polanski, 1974)

This Jack Nicholson-led crime drama sports a brilliant script, restrained cinematography and marvelous performances from Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and film director/sometimes actor John Huston as the irrepressibly evil Noah Cross. Brutal, hopeless and endlessly disturbing? Yes. But Chinatown is also full of earthy wit and passion.

‘Moonlight’ (dir. Barry Jenkins, 2016)

Jenkins’ Academy Award-winning drama is sensitive and troubled. The story of a young man who represses his homosexuality amid the hyper-macho world of urban drug dealers, Moonlight manages to track the trauma of one young man who arrives at a sort of self-understanding, if not catharsis.

Where Can I Watch Drama Movies?

FAQs

Why Are Drama Movies Good?

Drama movies give us insight into the human condition. They tackle difficult topics with intensity. The best ones do so with a sense of great storytelling.

Which Is the Best Drama Ever?

What’s considered the best drama ever varies from person to person, organization to organization. For example, Citizen Kane, Casablanca and The Godfather all top the list according to the American Film Institute. And sources like Rotten Tomatoes note high scores from critics and audiences alike on movies like Black Panther, Parasite and Knives Out.

