The Magnolia Network: Channel Information & Shows to Watch

In January 2022, the DIY Network officially became the Magnolia Network.

Find Magnolia Network on DIRECTV on channel 230

It’s no secret that no small part of HGTV’s success over the last decade or so has been closely tied to the success of original series Fixer Upper, the hit show following hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines as they renovate rundown houses for their clients. Now, their company, Magnolia, is a breakout success with a successful home decor line in Target and the couple have set their entertainment industry sights even higher by launching the Magnolia Network.

Here’s our guide to watching Magnolia Network and a look at some of the best Magnolia Network shows. You can catch all of the network’s programming on DIRECTV.

What is the Magnolia Network?

Riding the wave of HGTV’s smash hit Fixer Upper, the Magnolia Network is a channel owned by the Gaines’, and focuses heavily on lifestyle programming, including shows about home renovation (naturally, considering the couple’s historical success), food, farming, gardening, and personal transformation and empowerment.

Magnolia Network is co-owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and replaces the organization’s long-running DIY Network. The Gaines’s Fixer Upper anchors the channel, and numerous well-known personalities are featured on its other shows, including food critic and personality Andrew Zimmern, Erin and Chris Benzakian of Floret Farm, and Clint Harp, a regular on Fixer Upper.

Guided by Chip and Joanna Gaines’ vision, the highly anticipated Magnolia Network showcases extraordinary stories and authentic talent that will deliver a unique and motivational viewing experience.

Where can I watch Magnolia Network?

You can watch Magnolia Network on DIRECTV (channel 230) or stream it on Discovery+ and Max (formerly HBO Max).

What shows are on Magnolia Network?

True to its parent channel, HGTV, Magnola Network includes loads of content to help you whip up an impressive dish for a dinner party, tackle that home renovation project that’s been sitting unfinished for years, or stock your fridge with healthy, homegrown produce. Here are some of the most popular shows on the Magnolia Network.

‘Fixer Upper’

The show that started it all. Fixer Upper is the flagship show on Magnolia Network, and it retains the same format and charm as the original on HGTV. And, you’ll be able to watch every previous episode. The Gaines’ have also released a few miniseries focusing on specific, larger projects, such as Fixer Upper: The Castle and Fixer Upper: The Hotel.

‘Magnolia Table’

Beyond the Gainses’ career in buying, demoing, renovating, and flipping homes, Joanna is also a successful cookbook author, having penned three volumes of The Magnolia Table. On this show of the same name, she picks up a knife and apron and takes us through some of the recipes in the books, and more.

‘Homegrown’

Homegrown follows Atlanta-based farmer and gardener Jamila Norman helps families leverage their passion for plants to transform their backyards into full-on kitchen gardens. Norman, a former engineer, became interested in farming to increase the availability of fresh food in her community and made it her mission to spread the knowledge around.

‘For the Love of Kitchens’

The kitchen is the heart of any home, and, as such, deserves be designed in a way that’s as beautiful as it is functional. That’s the premise of For the Love of Kitchens, which follows the team at Leicestershire, U.K.-based deVOL Kitchens as they work their craftsmanship and magic to deliver stunning, bespoke kitchens for their clients.

‘Family Dinner’

Having a gorgeous kitchen is pointless if you don’t use it for its intended purpose: making tasty food! Andrew Zimmern takes us into the kitchens of different families across the United States to explore how their culture and family history has shaped the way they cook and eat.

‘Maine Cabin Masters’

It’s hard to think about Maine without conjuring images of mountains, evergreen trees, and cabins. Maine Cabin Masters follows Chase Morrill, Ashley Morrill, Ryan Eldridge and their crew as they take run-down cabins in Maine and reinvigorate them with masterful renovations, all while keeping their rustic roots in mind.

‘The Lost Kitchen’

Also based in Maine, The Lost Kitchen follows Erin French as she welcomes guests from around the world to her restaurant situated in an historic mill. The twist? You can’t book a table online. You have to send the restaurant a physical postcard, which the team adds to a random lottery to see who gets to enjoy a plate and when.

‘Barnwood Builders’

Can something very old become something entirely new? Mark Bowe proves that to be true on every episode of Barnwood Builders, which follows his company as they reclaim materials from old barns and use them to build gorgeous modern homes.

‘Ranch to Table’

Curious where the food that hits your table comes from? That’s not a problem for Elizabeth Poett, who sources nearly everything she eats from her family’s ranch. Part cooking show, part manifesto on sustainable food production and consumption, Poett’s recipes are sure to keep you salivating.

‘Restoration Road with Clint Harp’

Clint Harp is a familiar face to anyone who has seen Fixer Upper, regularly being commissioned by Joanna Gaines to build custom pieces of high-end furniture for the homes she and Chip are renovating. On Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Clint seeks out historic buildings around the United States that have been professionally restored and explore how the work was done.

Watch Magnolia Network on DIRECTV

Grab your favorite sledgehammer, break out your copy of Magnolia Table, and settle in for some top-notch lifestyle programming with the Magnolia Network on DIRECTV.

