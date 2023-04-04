DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS and Prime Video have reached an agreement to distribute the full slate of 20 New York Yankees regular season games previously available ONLY to Prime members, to DIRECTV’s commercial customers throughout the Yankees’ home-team footprint of New York state, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania on their existing satellite equipment for the 2023 season.

The deal brings together two iconic brands in entertainment to deliver a premium service offering to DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers in four states whose patrons follow one of sports’ most historic and revered franchises, the Yankees.

“For decades, DIRECTV has given sports fans all over the country access to their favorite teams how and where they want to watch them,” said Rob Thun, DIRECTV Chief Content Officer. “There arguably isn’t a more fervent fan base in sports than that of the New York Yankees. We look forward to bringing those fans even more Yankees games to watch at their favorite local bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments where DIRECTV already delivers our market-leading sports content offering.”

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS boasts an unrivaled nationwide network of more than 300,000 commercial venues, including restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail shops and other venues.

Yankees fans can find the full schedule at sports.directv.com and can find DIRECTV bars and restaurants who may be showing the games via DIRECTV’s sports bar finder app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

The 20-game regular season schedule on Prime Video begins Tuesday, April 4 when the Yankees host the Philadelphia Phillies (7 p.m. ET).

The full schedule of exclusive games on Prime Video can be found on their website: www.amazon.com/yankees.

Available Yankees Games

Tuesday, April 4 – Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19 – Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3 – Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 – New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24 – Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 – Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

Friday, June 30 – New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5 – Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 – Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 – New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2 – Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

Friday, August 4 – Houston Astros at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16 – New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m.

Friday, August 18 – Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 20 – Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 1:30 p.m.

Friday, September 1 – New York Yankees at Houston Astros – 8 p.m.

Monday, September 11 – New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13 – New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20 – Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27 – New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m.

All game times EDT. Schedule subject to change.

Need even more games? Explore the full New York Yankees schedule.

For more information about DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, visit http://dtv.biz.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."