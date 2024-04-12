Earlier this year, DIRECTV and Food Network introduced the Holiday Baking Championship Sweepstakes and rewarded one lucky customer with the experience of a lifetime – a culinary adventure across New York City!

When Michael from California got the call that he had won, he was shocked “I couldn’t believe that I’d won. I was flabbergasted! Then we started booking travel and talking about all the amenities and the reality of winning set in.” Michael called up his nearest and dearest, including his brother, sister-in-law, and his friends of 35 years, and they got ready for their trip cross-country to the Big Apple! For the group, the trip was a mini family reunion. “We haven’t seen each other in over two years, so to get to spend quality time like this with family is a real treat.”

To make this trip even more special, neither Michael nor his guests had ever been to New York City before, so DIRECTV and Food Network pulled out all the stops! The grand prize included limo transportation for the weekend, round-trip airfare, and three nights at the iconic Plaza Hotel. The prize also included two unique dining experiences at restaurants connected to Food Network, and the crown jewel – a cooking demonstration, tour, and curated meal at the Food Network Kitchen. Upon arrival, Michael said, “To experience New York like this my first time is truly special. I want to come back and just walk everywhere to see it all!”

Highlights of the trip included brunch at Jams Central Park where plates were filled with French toast, fresh berries, pastries, bagels with lox, and crispy bacon. “It was truly a feast! We had so much fun trying everything and being able to eat to our heart’s and stomach’s content,” said Michael during a post-brunch walk through the Highline in West Manhattan. The winners were also treated to dinner at BLT Prime, a steakhouse on the Upper East Side combining bistro ambiance and the highest quality meats. Fine wine, aged whiskey, and delicious cuts of meat were only topped by DIRECTV and Food Network picking up the bill.

At Food Network Kitchen, the group was treated to an exclusive and curated four-course dinner with wine pairing. Course after course of truly exquisite food was brought to the table – wild mushroom Millefeuille, broiled diver scallops with seaweed sabayon, truffled chicken pot pie with crispy stuffed breast and baby leek fondue, and Meyer lemon meringue tartlets to top it all off (the winning dessert from Season 10 of Holiday Baking Championship).

Exquisitely prepared courses, part of the Food Network Kitchen experience.

Michael’s guest and friend of 35 years said it best on the limo ride back from Food Network Kitchen, “The best meal of (my) life was courtesy of Food Network. I will never eat another meal like that. Everything from the pairings to the presentation was incredible, and the food was unlike anything I’d ever eaten before.”

To close out the trip, the group enjoyed time exploring the city and making the most of all the Big Apple had to offer them. “We can’t thank Food Network and DIRECTV enough for this incredible opportunity.”

DIRECTV is thrilled to continue bringing your favorite entertainment off-screen to you with new opportunities to win incredible experiences like Michael’s every month. Make sure to stay connected with us, and you could be next!

Michael and friends in Times Square.