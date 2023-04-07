From criminal capers to courtroom dramas, crime movies capture our attention like no other genre. There are heroes and villains, hostages and love interests, and any number of crimes being committed. You, of course, would never do these things. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy watching them.

What Are the Best Crime Thriller Movies Out Now?

Whether the characters are committing offenses or solving them, there’s something about the best crime movies we just can’t seem to resist. Feel the same way? Check out these 11 movies about crime.

‘The Godfather’ (1972)

Any list of must-see crime movies has to start with The Godfather, one of the best crime dramas of all time. Francis Ford Coppola directed this story of a violent Italian American crime family. With performances from Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and Diane Keaton, it’s no surprise the movie won numerous awards, including Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Actor.

‘Point Break’ (1991)

Is Point Break a movie about crime or a movie about surfing? It’s both — not to mention a love story and a coming-of-age tale. With star performances from Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves and Lori Petty, plus tons of awesome surf shots, it’s easy to forget that the movie is actually about catching a gang of thrill-seeking bank robbers.

‘A Few Good Men’ (1992)

In A Few Good Men, Tom Cruise plays a lawyer who must defend two Marines charged with murder — but the truth turns out to be more complicated than he imagined. Many crime movies feature high drama in the courtroom, but with supporting performances from Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson, this is one of the best.

‘Heat’ (1995)

Professional thief Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is very, very good at his job. But even criminals must retire, and he wants one last heist before he does. Unfortunately for him, Lieutenant Hanna (Al Pacino) is on his tail, and he really doesn’t like to lose.

‘Primal Fear’ (1996)

Crime thriller movies don’t get much better than Primal Fear. It has a star-studded cast, including Richard Gere and Edward Norton. It has an interesting premise: an altar boy murders an archbishop, but there are many layers to this crime. And it has a twist ending that will surprise you.

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001)

There’s nothing like a good heist movie, and Ocean’s Eleven is one of the best. George Clooney leads an impressive ensemble cast as Danny Ocean, a charismatic thief who is planning the biggest casino heist ever. It’s charming, entertaining and fun — the perfect crime movie for a Friday night.

‘The Departed’ (2006)

The Departed is a more serious crime film. Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) is an undercover cop tasked with infiltrating organized crime. At the same time, the gang’s Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) is infiltrating the police department. It all comes to a head in spectacular fashion.

‘The Town’ (2010)

Movies about crime often involve a bank robbery, but they don’t always mix it with a love story. In The Town, Ben Affleck’s second film as a director, bank robbing is a family affair. But when Doug (played by Affleck) begins to fall in love with a former bank robbery hostage, things start to get complicated.

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ (2011)

Defense attorney Mick Haller (Matthew McConaughey) isn’t exactly the best of the best, but he somehow lands a big case: Defending a wealthy playboy (Ryan Phillippe) on attempted murder charges. But as in all of the best crime movies, nothing in The Lincoln Lawyer is as it seems.

‘Knives Out’ (2019)

In Knives Out, Master Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) knows there’s something suspicious about the death of a wealthy patriarch. But the dead man’s dysfunctional family is spinning a web of lies, keeping secrets from him and each other. Can he find the truth? It’s a question many crime movies must answer.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (2022)

The sequel to Knives Out is just as purely entertaining as the first. Glass Onion sees the return of Daniel Craig as Detective Blanc, this time solving a new crime. Tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) has invited his friends to a murder mystery dinner party — but someone actually turns up dead. Now they need to figure out whodunit.

