At DIRECTV, we specialize in bringing the laughs! Get ready to watch comedy shows that will keep you chuckling night after night. Whether you’re in the mood for stand-up specials, classic comedy movies, or some of the funniest shows to watch, we have you covered.

Explore our impressive selection of comedy TV channels, featuring everything from the latest British comedy TV shows to fan-favorite comedies on FX. Or if you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia, dive into Comedy Central old cartoons and TV comedies that will take you back in time. Plus, don’t forget to check out our comedy TV listings for the latest and greatest in humor TV, including Spanish comedy TV options. If films are more your speed, explore our comedy networks with top comedy movies that will leave you in stitches!

With over 125 channels, including FOX, ABC, and TBS, your options are practically endless. Don’t forget to check out our on-demand service for instant access to amazing comedic content, whether it’s classic comedy movies or the newest episodes of popular shows.

So, grab your remote and tune into DIRECTV for the ultimate comedy experience – where every night can be filled with humor and joy!

Ways to Watch

There are several ways to capture all the comedy gold; choose which one is best for you.

DIRECTV

DIRECTV offers package options that provide you with all the entertainment you desire, whenever and wherever you want it. Watch options include:

For the best experience, watch on your DIRECTV device

On the DIRECTV App (download it from the App Store or Google Play)

Compare package options, start your free trial, and stream away!

Genre Packs

If you’re all comedy all the time, Genre Packs may be for you! With no annual contract required, Genre Packs provide curated channel selections tailored to your favorite content. A comedy buff will enjoy MyEntertainment, which carries 40+ networks and channels, including Adult Swim, Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic and Max Basic With Ads. Cancel anytime.

Check out all 40+ channels to see if MyEntertainment is right for you.

MyFree DIRECTV

Who doesn’t love free TV? With MyFree DIRECTV all you have to do is sign up, download the app, and start streaming! With a treasure trove of sports and entertainment, your next great comedy is right around the corner. A few options to get you started:

Always Funny

Always Funny: Pranks & Fails

Three Stooges

Comedy Dynamics

If you love MyFree, don’t forget that all DIRECTV customers have access to MyFree, whether you’re enjoying a contract or a Genre pack!

Best Comedy Movies of All Time (In Our Opinion)

If you need a few ideas for your comedy watchlist, these and more are available to watch right now on DIRECTV:

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s fix that!

Frequently Asked Questions Why are comedy shows sometimes called 'sitcoms’? A sitcom is short for "Situational Comedy" which is a subgenre of comedy shows that follows a fixed set of characters as they develop episode to episode. What comedy-specific channels does DIRECTV have? In addition to the comedy movies and tv shows on demand and the wide array of popular channels on DIRECTV's channel lineup, we also have the following comedy-specific channels available to watch completely for free: Always Funny, Always Funny: Pranks & Fails, Anger Management Channel, Are We There Yet Channel, Comedy Dynamics and Fail Army.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.