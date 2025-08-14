The Oregon-Oregon State football rivalry stands as one of college football’s most enduring and passionate matchups. Played annually between the University of Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers, this intrastate battle has captivated fans for more than a century.

But the future of the rivalry is uncertain.

For decades, both programs competed within the Pac-12 Conference, but the landscape shifted when Oregon moved to the Big Ten Conference. Not only did the conference realignment mean a trip to the Rose Bowl is no longer at stake, but it also means as nonconference opponents, there’s no guarantee they’ll play every year.

The 2025 matchup between the two schools is the last one officially on the books. But as you’ll see, this rivalry is one that should stay for good.

Stream the Oregon Ducks Satellite-Free

History of the Oregon vs Oregon State Rivalry

Beginning in 1894, the Oregon-Oregon State University rivalry game now ranks as the fifth most-played series in the Football Bowl Subdivision, a testament to its longevity and consistency. The two universities, separated by less than 50 miles in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, have created a natural geographic and competitive rivalry that transcends football.

The rivalry typically alternates between two primary venues: Reser Stadium (formerly Parker Stadium) in Corvallis, home to Oregon State, and Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon’s fortress. However, the series has also featured several unique venue situations.

Seven games were played at what is now Providence Park (formerly Multnomah Field Stadium) in Portland, bringing the rivalry to Oregon’s largest city. Perhaps most notably, the 1912 and 1913 contests were moved to the neutral site of Albany following extraordinary circumstances. More on that later.

From 1929 to 2020, the matchup was formally known as the “Civil War,” a name that became deeply embedded in Oregon football culture. However, both universities eventually moved away from this designation.

While not officially recognized by either university, the Platypus Trophy serves as an unofficial symbol of rivalry supremacy. Awarded annually to the winning team’s alumni association, this unique trophy disappeared for over 40 years, from 1964 to 2005, before being rediscovered and restored to its rightful place in the rivalry’s lore.

Currently, Oregon holds the series advantage with 69 wins to Oregon State’s 49. There are also 10 ties across their 128 total meetings, including the worst in college football history. More on that later too.

The Ducks have dominated recent years, winning the last two matchups in 2023 and 2024. Oregon’s most dominant performance came in 2017 when they delivered a crushing 69-10 victory over their in-state rivals.

The Early Years of Riots and Rallies

The rivalry began in 1894 and was initially known as the “Oregon Classic.” These early contests established the foundation for what would become one of the West Coast’s premier football rivalries.

The Riot (1910)

The intensity reached a breaking point in 1910 following Oregon’s 12-0 victory over Oregon Agricultural College (now Oregon State) in Corvallis. Verbal sparring that began in the stadium spread as visitors from Eugene headed to the train station.

Back in Eugene, the University of Oregon’s publicity department supplied stories of Oregon Agricultural College “hooliganism” to the statewide press, further inflaming tensions. The situation so outraged Oregon Agricultural College students that they decided to sever athletic ties with the University of Oregon entirely.

After 16 years of football games, the relationship between the two schools had deteriorated to the point where the student bodies couldn’t stand one another, leading to the cancellation of the 1911 game.

The rivalry was eventually restored, but organizers moved the 1912 and 1913 games to Albany as a neutral site to prevent further violence.

The Traveling Rally (1937)

In 1937, after Oregon State’s 14-0 win, Beavers fans celebrated with a six-hour rally. Then, 2,000 students traveled to Eugene the next day for another celebration. State police initially halted the group but allowed them to proceed after promises of good behavior.

However, when Oregon students got out of class, the situation escalated quickly. Oregon students pelted Beavers fans with tomatoes and water balloons, threw some Oregon State students into the Mill Race (a channel off the Willamette River), and forced others to Skinner Butte where they were stripped and made to repaint the “O” hillside letter before sliding down the painted surface.

The Bonfire (1954)

In 1954, 50 Oregon students infiltrated Corvallis and lit Oregon State’s traditional homecoming bonfire early. Twenty-five were captured and held “prisoner”– their heads shaved or painted orange and black, and some were forced to perform menial labor for Oregon State fraternities. One captured Oregon student was marched through campus wearing a sign reading, “I’m a dumb Duck.”

Kidnapping Pranks, Brawls and an All-Time Stinker

As time went on, the rivalry got more intense on and in particular, off the field

The Homecoming “Kidnapping” (1960)

In 1960, an Oregon student and friend abducted (not really though) Oregon State’s homecoming queen, Ardis Henry, from her sorority house. They served the Oregon State student body president a ransom note demanding he ride a bicycle or scooter to Eugene and personally invite the Ducks to the Civil War game. Henry good-naturedly went along with the joke and made it back for dinner.

The Overtime Thriller (1998)

The series’ first overtime game proved worth the wait. Oregon State prevailed 44-41 in double overtime in a contest that perfectly captured the rivalry’s drama.

Beavers fans rushed the field after the first overtime when Oregon failed to score on fourth down, but a pass interference penalty gave the Ducks new life.

Referees needed 15 minutes to clear the field before Oregon scored to force a second overtime.

Oregon State running back Ken Simonton ultimately delivered the winning score, giving the Beavers their fifth win of the season and their best record in 27 years.

21st Century Prominence, Upsets, and Pyromania

At the turn of the century, the storied rivalry had some of its best football moments. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a little extracurricular excitement too.

The Top 10 Showdown (2000)

For the first time in series history, both teams entered ranked in the top 10, with Oregon at #5 and Oregon State at #8. The Beavers triumphed 23-13, however, their Rose Bowl hopes were dashed when Washington defeated Washington State later that day.

Oregon State instead earned a BCS Fiesta Bowl bid, where they defeated Notre Dame 41-9.

The War for the Roses (2009)

Dubbed “The War for the Roses,” the 2009 contest marked the first time a victory guaranteed the winner a Rose Bowl berth. Oregon emerged victorious 37-33, earning their first Rose Bowl appearance in 15 years as the Pac-10 representative.

The Field Fire (2010)

With ESPN’s College GameDay in attendance, the #2 Oregon Ducks faced enormous pressure in 2010. The Ducks needed a victory to secure their spot in the national championship game. They delivered with a 37-20 victory, punching their ticket to face Auburn for the national title.

After the game, the action continued. Overzealous Ducks fans lit a t-shirt (presumably made by an OSU fan) reading “I hate your Ducks” on fire over the Beavers logo on the field. The fire caused significant damage to the artificial turf, and police used a photo from the Portland Tribune to arrest a University of Oregon student.

That very artificial turf made history in 1969 when the rivalry game marked college football’s first game ever played on artificial turf.

The Pandemic Upset (2020)

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, #25 Oregon entered with a perfect 3-0 record, but Oregon State had the perfect counter.

Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson rushed for 226 yards – the most ever by a player in the rivalry – leading Oregon State to a stunning 41-38 victory on a foggy night in an empty stadium. The upset knocked Oregon out of playoff contention and provided one of the most memorable moments in recent series history.

Oregon-Oregon State 2025 Preview

In what could be the final matchup in the storied rivalry, the Oregon Ducks will host Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Saturday, September 20, 2025.

The Rivalry’s Enduring Appeal

The Oregon-Oregon State rivalry embodies everything that makes college football special: geographic proximity, shared history, passionate fan bases and the unpredictability that makes any given Saturday magical.

From its violent early days requiring neutral sites to prevent riots, to modern classics that have decided conference championships and playoff berths, this rivalry has consistently delivered memorable moments.

The rivalry is more than just a football game. It is a fight for state supremacy, family bragging rights and a tradition that links generations of Oregon football fans. Whether it’s called the Civil War, the Oregon Classic or simply Oregon vs. Oregon State, this rivalry remains one of college football’s most enduring and entertaining annual traditions.

Where to Watch Oregon Ducks Games

In 2025, Ducks fans can watch their team play on the following channels:

Stream the Oregon Ducks Satellite-Free

Frequently Asked Questions Who has more wins in the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry? Oregon leads the all-time series vs. Oregon State 68-49-10. Will the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game continue after 2025? 2025 is the last scheduled matchup between Oregon and Oregon State. Once an annual tradition, the matchup might now be sparser because the teams are no longer in the same conference. In what could be the final matchup in the storied rivalry, the Oregon Ducks will host Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Saturday, September 20, 2025.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.