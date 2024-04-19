‘Say Yes to the Dress’ – Most Iconic Dresses

Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes, giant tulle dresses for post-ceremony bashes … these are a few of our favorite things! And let’s be real — is there anything more fun than shopping? Especially when it’s that once-in-a-lifetime experience of looking for your wedding dress. This is the magic of ‘Say Yes to the Dress,’ where we get to tag along with brides as they go on the hunt for their perfect gown in the bedazzled aisles of Kleinfeld Bridal. Part of the allure of the show is that many of the brides have a very specific idea of what their perfect dress and day will look like. Here are a few of our favorite iconic gowns over the years.

A Black Wedding Dress

Bride Cami Li comes in and, to the horror of her mother, she tells designer and Kleinfeld’s consultant, Randy Fenoli, that she’s searching for a black gown. She finds a gorgeous, $8200 goth-inspired Pnina Tornai that her mother immediately demands she take off. Cami’s entourage also asserts that it doesn’t seem suitable for her wedding day, and they warn her that she’ll look like a dead bride. But Cami decides that well, haters gonna hate, and she’s dead-set on this look.

A Dress for the Dog

Bride Mariah tells Randy that she’s searching for a dress not only for herself … but also for her dog, Coco. Mariah explains that she and Coco always match, and her wedding day is no exception. Randy assures her that it’ll be easy for them to make a duplicate dress for Coco. Mariah tries on a few showstoppers, but she finally decides on a $4400 blue gown with a train for days, which Randy designed, and a matching veil. Her family approves of the dress and — most importantly — Coco gives it a 10.

A “Naked” Dress

Bride Alexis tells consultant Antonella that her dream gown is what she would describe as “really naked.” Antonella brings in a lace dress, without the built-in liner. But even Alexis admits that she feels a little exposed when she goes out to show her family on the floor.

The Perfect… Jumpsuit?

Bride Randall comes in with an interesting request — instead of a gown, she’s in the market for a jumpsuit. She explains that because of her particular body type, she feels most comfortable in a jumpsuit, as it balances out her shape. She tries on the few that Kleinfeld carries, but she ends up speaking with designer Hayley Paige, who offers to make something custom. Hayley poses the idea that she could alter one of her current gowns into a jumpsuit. And if that isn’t special enough, Hayley also promises to name the custom design after Randall. Randall’s elated, and she, of course, says yes to the — jumpsuit!

A Dress for an Underwater Ceremony

Bride Magaly and her fiancé are certified scuba divers, and their dream ceremony is just two weeks away. That narrows down her choices, but that’s not all — Magaly also tells Randy that the ceremony is happening underwater. So she needs a dress for the very unique occasion. She ends up choosing a $2700 Watters dress that’s very flowy and also has (very apt) pearl buttons that line the back.

A “Rainbow Unicorn” Dress

Bride Sharde comes in with a very specific request — she’s searching for what she describes as a “rainbow unicorn” dress. She tells Randy that she ideally wants something that looks like she’s “vomited rainbows onto herself.” The problem is her mother is more traditional, and she doesn’t approve of Sharde’s vision. That and the fact that most wedding dresses are well … white. Randy ends up helping Sharde find a gorgeous $4200 Lazaro dress with colorful tulle overlays — a dress that is the perfect compromise for Sharde and her mom.

A Dress for a Half Marathon

Bride Bridgette’s big day isn’t just about the ceremony itself. She’s also planning on running a half marathon — and she wants to wear her wedding dress for the race. She picks out a $1500 Maggie Sottero A-line that she chooses to shorten and alter the beading on the bodice for comfort. It’s the perfect gown to wear while crossing the finish line with her fiancé.

The Most Expensive Dress in the Showroom

Bride Katrice comes in with her two NFL stars brothers, Thomas and Julius Jones, in search of her wedding gown. But what she doesn’t know is her brothers have secretly planned on purchasing the dress for her, and they’re on the hunt for the most expensive gown in the store. They bring her what consultant Nicole describes as “The Iron Horse” — a $29,000 Pnina Tornai gown. She tries it on, but ultimately decides it a little too heavy for what she’s looking for.

A Runway Bride

Bride Kelly comes in, obsessed with a couture runway gown, made by Pnina Tornai. It’s a silver showstopper that was the finale dress in Pnina’s most recent runway show. It’s truly one of a kind because Randy explains that Pnina made it specifically for the show and won’t duplicate it. That means it also comes with a whopping $34,000 price tag. But Kelly is sold on the dress, and she and her mother agree to take it home.

