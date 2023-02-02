Bally Sports Ohio on DIRECTV is your key to unlocking real-time coverage of some of your favorite sports teams across the Buckeye State. Featuring live gameplay and analyses of both professional and collegiate sports in Ohio, Bally Sports Ohio is your central source for staying connected with the teams you love and support.

Whether you’re a diehard Cavaliers fan or rooting for collegiate teams at Ohio State, Bally Sports Ohio ensures you never miss a beat. A few shows you can expect to see on the Bally Sports Ohio network include:

Cavaliers Live! Pregame and Postgame

Blue Jackets Live! Pregame and Postgame

Guardians Live! Pregame and Postgame

Note: Bally Sports Ohio show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Does Bally Sports Ohio Show Cincinnati Reds Games?

Bally Sports Ohio is your official source for live coverage or pre- or post-game analyses of the Cincinnati Reds. Here’s where you can watch coverage of the Reds on DIRECTV:

Note: Channel numbers may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Where to watch Bally Sports Ohio

You can watch Bally Sports Ohio on DIRECTV on channel 660. However, you’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above to access the network via DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM.

Away from your TV or on the go? DIRECTV STREAM enables you to stream Bally Sports Ohio shows on the DIRECTV website or via the DIRECTV app on your smart device.

How can I watch Bally Sports Ohio?

If you have the CHOICE™ package or above, you can tune into channel 660 on your TV to watch Bally Sports Ohio. DIRECTV STREAM is also the only streaming service that features Bally Sports Ohio. With DIRECTV STREAM, you can stream Bally Sports Ohio on your computer via the DIRECTV website or on your smartphone or tablet via the DIRECTV app.

Is Bally Sports Ohio on other channels?

You can find Bally Sports Ohio on DIRECTV on channel 660. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FAQs

What channel is Bally Sports Ohio on?

Channel 660 on DIRECTV features Bally Sports Ohio.

Is Bally Sports Ohio on any streaming service?

DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming service that features Bally Sports Ohio. You can access Bally Sports Ohio on DIRECTV STREAM when you choose the CHOICE™ package or above, which starts at $99.99.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."