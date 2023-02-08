Broadcasted out of Minneapolis–St. Paul, Bally Sports North is a go-to channel for Minnesota sports fanatics. Whether you’re tuning in for the big game or interested in pre- or post-game analysis, Bally Sports North keeps you locked in and in the loop with some of your favorite Minnesota sports teams.

Alongside live game coverage, some of the shows you’ll see on Bally Sports North include:

Note: Bally Sports North show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Where to watch Bally Sports North

You can tune into Bally Sports North on DIRECTV on channel 668 when you choose the CHOICE™ package and above with DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Bally Sports North on the DIRECTV website or via the DIRECTV app.

How to watch Bally Sports North streaming

Using your DIRECTV login, you can watch Bally Sports North directly from your computer on the DIRECTV website or on your smartphone or tablet using the DIRECTV app.

Whether you have DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM, the Bally Sports North network ensures you can stay connected to Minnesota’s MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, WNBA and collegiate sports teams.

Is Bally Sports North on other channels?

DIRECTV features Bally Sports North on channel 668. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FAQs

How much does it cost to stream Bally Sports North?

You can stream Bally Sports North on DIRECTV STREAM with the CHOICE™ package and above, which starts at $99.99 a month.

Can I watch Bally Sports North on DIRECTV?

Yes, you can watch Bally Sports North on channel 668 on DIRECTV. You gain access to the Bally Sports North network when you opt for the CHOICE™ package and above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM.

