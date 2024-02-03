2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule – Watch Races Live

Get ready for the start of NASCAR Cup Series season here with DIRECTV. This post will lay out the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the season to make sure you never miss a moment of the on-track action.

Following the 75th anniversary of the sport last year, NASCAR crowned a new champion, Ryan Blaney, driving under Team Penske. This year promises more surprises as a newer generation of drivers takes center stage and new tracks come to the fore.

The 2024 NASCAR schedule is brimming with excitement, featuring races at the Iowa Speedway, a debut for the NASCAR Cup Series, and the comeback of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Plus, Bristol Motor Speedway’s spring race reverts to concrete after three years as a dirt track!

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR CUP SERIES LIVE ON DIRECTV IN 2024

Don’t miss a single moment of the adrenaline-pumping NASCAR Cup Series schedule this year! Racing fans with DIRECTV can watch NASCAR live on the following channels:

FOX (check local listings for channel number)

(check local listings for channel number) FS1 (Channel 219)

(Channel 219) NBC (check local listings for channel number)

(check local listings for channel number) USA Network (Channel 338)

You get access to these channels with every DIRECTV package.

Don't have DIRECTV? Sign up today!

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Make sure your calendar stays up to date by bookmarking this page to stay informed about the timing and channels for each NASCAR Cup Series race this year.

Don’t miss a single minute of your favorite races, all of which can be watched through DIRECTV! All times are in E.T.

Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (non-points)

Racetrack: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Date & Time: Sunday, Feb. 4, 8pm ET

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Laps/Distance: 150 laps / 37.5 miles

How to watch: FOX

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 & 2 at DAYTONA

Racetrack: Daytona International Speedway

Date & Time: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7pm ET

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Laps/Distance: 60 laps / 150 miles

How to watch: FS1

DAYTONA 500

Racetrack: Daytona International Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday, Feb. 18, 2:30pm ET

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Laps/Distance: 200 laps / 500 miles

How to watch: FOX

Ambetter Health 400

Racetrack: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday, Feb. 25, 3pm ET

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Laps/Distance: 260 laps / 400 miles

How to watch: FOX

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Racetrack: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday, Mar. 3, 3:30pm ET

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Laps/Distance: 267 laps / 400 miles

How to watch: FOX

Shriners Children’s 500

Racetrack: Phoenix Raceway

Date & Time: Sunday, Mar. 10, 3:30pm ET

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Laps/Distance: 312 laps / 312 miles

How to watch: FOX

Food City 500

Racetrack: Bristol Motor Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday Mar 17, 3:30pm ET

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Laps/Distance: 500 laps / 266.5 miles

How to watch: FOX

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Racetrack: Circuit of the Americas

Date & Time: Sunday, Mar. 24, 3:30pm ET

Location: Austin, Texas

Laps/Distance: 68 laps / 231.88 miles

How to watch: FOX

Toyota Owners 400

Racetrack: Richmond Raceway

Date & Time: Sunday Mar. 31, 7pm ET

Location: Richmond, Virginia

Laps/Distance: 400 laps / 300 miles

How to watch: FOX

Cook Out 400

Racetrack: Martinsville Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday Apr. 7, 3pm ET

Location: Martinsville, Virginia

Laps/Distance: 400 laps / 210 miles

How to watch: FS1

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Racetrack: Texas Motor Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday Apr 14, 3:30pm ET

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Laps/Distance: 267 laps / 400 miles

How to watch: FS1

GEICO 500

Racetrack: Talladega Superspeedway

Date & Time: Sunday Apr. 21, 3 p.m. ET

Location: Talladega, Alabama

Laps/Distance: 188 laps / 500 miles

How to watch: FOX

Würth 400

Racetrack: Dover Motor Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday Apr. 28, 2 p.m. ET

Location: Dover, Delaware

Laps/Distance: 400 laps / 400 miles

How to watch: FS1

AdventHealth 400

Racetrack: Kansas Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday May 5, 3 p.m. ET

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Laps/Distance: 267 laps / 400 miles

How to watch: FS1

Goodyear 400

Racetrack: Darlington Raceway

Date & Time: Sunday May 12, 3pm ET

Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Laps/Distance: 293 laps / 400.2 miles

How to watch: FS1

NASCAR All-Star Open

Racetrack: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday May 19, 8pm ET

Location: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Laps/Distance: 100 laps / 62.5 miles

How to watch: FS1

NASCAR All-Star Race

Racetrack: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday May 19, 8pm ET

Location: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Laps/Distance: 200 laps / 125 miles

How to watch: FS1

Coca-Cola 600

Racetrack: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday May 26, 6pm ET

Location: Concord, North Carolina

Laps/Distance: 400 laps / 600 miles

How to watch: FOX

Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

Racetrack: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Date & Time: Sunday Jun 2, 3:30pm ET

Location: Madison, Illinois

Laps/Distance: 240 laps / 300 miles

How to watch: FS1

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Racetrack: Sonoma Raceway

Date & Time: Sunday, Jun. 9, 3:30pm ET

Location: Sonoma, California

Laps/Distance: 110 laps / 218.9 miles

How to watch: FOX

Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol

Racetrack: Iowa Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday Jun. 16, 7pm ET

Location: Newton, Iowa

Laps/Distance: 350 laps / 306.25 miles

How to watch: USA Network

NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire

Racetrack: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday Jun. 23, 2:30pm ET

Location: Loudon, New Hampshire

Laps/Distance: 301 laps / 318.46 miles

How to watch: USA Network

Ally 400

Racetrack: Nashville Superspeedway

Date & Time: Sunday Jun. 30, 3:30pm ET

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Laps/Distance: 300 laps / 399 miles

How to watch: NBC

Grant Park 165

Racetrack: Chicago Street Course

Date & Time: Sunday Jul 7, 4:30pm ET

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Laps/Distance: 75 laps / 165 miles

How to watch: NBC

HighPoint.com 400

Racetrack: Pocono Raceway

Date & Time: Sunday, Jul. 14, 2:30pm ET

Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Laps/Distance: 160 laps / 400 miles

How to watch: USA Network

Brickyard 400

Racetrack: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday Jul 21, 2:30pm ET

Location: Speedway, Indiana

Laps/Distance: 160 laps / 400 miles

How to watch: NBC

Cook Out 400

Racetrack: Richmond Raceway

Date & Time: Sunday Aug. 11, 6pm ET

Location: Richmond, Virginia

Laps/Distance: 400 laps / 300 miles

How to watch: USA Network

FireKeepers Casino 400

Racetrack: Michigan International Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday Aug. 18, 2:30pm ET

Location: Brooklyn, Michigan

Laps/Distance: 200 laps / 400 miles

How to watch: USA Network

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Racetrack: Daytona International Speedway

Date & Time: Saturday Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Laps/Distance: 160 laps / 400 miles

How to watch: NBC

Cook Out Southern 500

Racetrack: Darlington Raceway

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m. ET

Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Laps/Distance: 367 laps / 501.3 miles

How to watch: USA Network

Playoffs – Round of 16

At this point, the 2024 regular season champion is crowned, and the top16 drivers move on to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Quaker State 400 available at Walmart

Racetrack: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, 3pm ET

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Laps/Distance: 260 laps / 400 miles

How to watch: USA Network

Go Bowling at The Glen

Racetrack: Watkins Glen International

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 15, 3pm ET

Location: Watkins Glen, New York

Laps/Distance: 90 laps / 220.5 miles

How to watch: USA Network

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Racetrack: Bristol Motor Speedway

Date & Time: Saturday Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Laps/Distance: 500 laps / 266.5 miles

How to watch: USA Network

Playoffs – Round of 12

After the Round of 16’s four races, the four drivers with the lowest scores are removed from the playoffs.

Hollywood Casino 400

Racetrack: Kansas Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 29, 3pm ET

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Laps/Distance: 267 laps / 400 miles

How to watch: USA Network

YellaWood 500

Racetrack: Talladega Superspeedway

Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2pm ET

Location: Talladega, Alabama

Laps/Distance: 188 laps / 500.08 miles

How to watch: NBC

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Racetrack: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Date & Time: Sunday Oct. 13, 2 p.m. ET

Location: Concord, North Carolina

Laps/Distance: 109 laps / 252.88 miles

How to watch: NBC

Playoffs – Round of 8

At this point, the lowest four drivers are again eliminated from the playoffs, leaving only eight drivers to fight for the Championship.

South Point 400

Racetrack: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday Oct. 20, 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Laps/Distance: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

How to watch: NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami

Racetrack: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday Oct. 27, 2:30pm ET

Location: Homestead, Florida

Laps/Distance: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

How to watch: NBC

XFINITY 500

Racetrack: Martinsville Speedway

Date & Time: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2pm ET

Location: Martinsville, Virginia

Laps/Distance: 500 laps / 263 miles

How to watch: NBC

Playoffs – Championship 4

The final four racers go head-to-head one last time to determine who’ll be the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Racetrack: Phoenix Raceway

Date & Time: Sunday Nov. 10, 3pm ET

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Laps/Distance: 312 laps / 312 miles

How to watch: NBC

CATCH THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AND MORE ON DIRECTV

Experience comprehensive NASCAR coverage with DIRECTV, offering live broadcasts of the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series. Tune in to NBC, USA, FOX, and FS1 for all the action.

Don't miss out—sign up for DIRECTV today!

Frequently Asked Questions What networks broadcast NASCAR races? Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series races live across these four networks: NBC, USA Network, FOX and FS1. How long does the NASCAR season last? The 2024 NASCAR season kicks off on February 4, 2024, and will end on November 10, 2024, with the Cup Series Championship. When is the Daytona 500? The 2024 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch it live on FOX.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."