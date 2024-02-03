2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule – Watch Races Live

Get ready for the start of NASCAR Cup Series season here with DIRECTV. This post will lay out the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the season to make sure you never miss a moment of the on-track action.
Following the 75th anniversary of the sport last year, NASCAR crowned a new champion, Ryan Blaney, driving under Team Penske. This year promises more surprises as a newer generation of drivers takes center stage and new tracks come to the fore.
The 2024 NASCAR schedule is brimming with excitement, featuring races at the Iowa Speedway, a debut for the NASCAR Cup Series, and the comeback of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Plus, Bristol Motor Speedway’s spring race reverts to concrete after three years as a dirt track!
HOW TO WATCH NASCAR CUP SERIES LIVE ON DIRECTV IN 2024
Don’t miss a single moment of the adrenaline-pumping NASCAR Cup Series schedule this year! Racing fans with DIRECTV can watch NASCAR live on the following channels:
- FOX (check local listings for channel number)
- FS1 (Channel 219)
- NBC (check local listings for channel number)
- USA Network (Channel 338)
You get access to these channels with every DIRECTV package.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
Make sure your calendar stays up to date by bookmarking this page to stay informed about the timing and channels for each NASCAR Cup Series race this year.
Don’t miss a single minute of your favorite races, all of which can be watched through DIRECTV! All times are in E.T.
Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (non-points)
Racetrack: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Date & Time: Sunday, Feb. 4, 8pm ET
Location: Daytona Beach, Florida
Laps/Distance: 150 laps / 37.5 miles
How to watch: FOX
Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 & 2 at DAYTONA
Racetrack: Daytona International Speedway
Date & Time: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7pm ET
Location: Daytona Beach, Florida
Laps/Distance: 60 laps / 150 miles
How to watch: FS1
DAYTONA 500
Racetrack: Daytona International Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday, Feb. 18, 2:30pm ET
Location: Daytona Beach, Florida
Laps/Distance: 200 laps / 500 miles
How to watch: FOX
Ambetter Health 400
Racetrack: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday, Feb. 25, 3pm ET
Location: Hampton, Georgia
Laps/Distance: 260 laps / 400 miles
How to watch: FOX
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Racetrack: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday, Mar. 3, 3:30pm ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Laps/Distance: 267 laps / 400 miles
How to watch: FOX
Shriners Children’s 500
Racetrack: Phoenix Raceway
Date & Time: Sunday, Mar. 10, 3:30pm ET
Location: Avondale, Arizona
Laps/Distance: 312 laps / 312 miles
How to watch: FOX
Food City 500
Racetrack: Bristol Motor Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday Mar 17, 3:30pm ET
Location: Bristol, Tennessee
Laps/Distance: 500 laps / 266.5 miles
How to watch: FOX
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Racetrack: Circuit of the Americas
Date & Time: Sunday, Mar. 24, 3:30pm ET
Location: Austin, Texas
Laps/Distance: 68 laps / 231.88 miles
How to watch: FOX
Toyota Owners 400
Racetrack: Richmond Raceway
Date & Time: Sunday Mar. 31, 7pm ET
Location: Richmond, Virginia
Laps/Distance: 400 laps / 300 miles
How to watch: FOX
Cook Out 400
Racetrack: Martinsville Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday Apr. 7, 3pm ET
Location: Martinsville, Virginia
Laps/Distance: 400 laps / 210 miles
How to watch: FS1
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Racetrack: Texas Motor Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday Apr 14, 3:30pm ET
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Laps/Distance: 267 laps / 400 miles
How to watch: FS1
GEICO 500
Racetrack: Talladega Superspeedway
Date & Time: Sunday Apr. 21, 3 p.m. ET
Location: Talladega, Alabama
Laps/Distance: 188 laps / 500 miles
How to watch: FOX
Würth 400
Racetrack: Dover Motor Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday Apr. 28, 2 p.m. ET
Location: Dover, Delaware
Laps/Distance: 400 laps / 400 miles
How to watch: FS1
AdventHealth 400
Racetrack: Kansas Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday May 5, 3 p.m. ET
Location: Kansas City, Kansas
Laps/Distance: 267 laps / 400 miles
How to watch: FS1
Goodyear 400
Racetrack: Darlington Raceway
Date & Time: Sunday May 12, 3pm ET
Location: Darlington, South Carolina
Laps/Distance: 293 laps / 400.2 miles
How to watch: FS1
NASCAR All-Star Open
Racetrack: North Wilkesboro Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday May 19, 8pm ET
Location: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina
Laps/Distance: 100 laps / 62.5 miles
How to watch: FS1
NASCAR All-Star Race
Racetrack: North Wilkesboro Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday May 19, 8pm ET
Location: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina
Laps/Distance: 200 laps / 125 miles
How to watch: FS1
Coca-Cola 600
Racetrack: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday May 26, 6pm ET
Location: Concord, North Carolina
Laps/Distance: 400 laps / 600 miles
How to watch: FOX
Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter
Racetrack: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Date & Time: Sunday Jun 2, 3:30pm ET
Location: Madison, Illinois
Laps/Distance: 240 laps / 300 miles
How to watch: FS1
Toyota / Save Mart 350
Racetrack: Sonoma Raceway
Date & Time: Sunday, Jun. 9, 3:30pm ET
Location: Sonoma, California
Laps/Distance: 110 laps / 218.9 miles
How to watch: FOX
Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol
Racetrack: Iowa Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday Jun. 16, 7pm ET
Location: Newton, Iowa
Laps/Distance: 350 laps / 306.25 miles
How to watch: USA Network
NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire
Racetrack: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday Jun. 23, 2:30pm ET
Location: Loudon, New Hampshire
Laps/Distance: 301 laps / 318.46 miles
How to watch: USA Network
Ally 400
Racetrack: Nashville Superspeedway
Date & Time: Sunday Jun. 30, 3:30pm ET
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Laps/Distance: 300 laps / 399 miles
How to watch: NBC
Grant Park 165
Racetrack: Chicago Street Course
Date & Time: Sunday Jul 7, 4:30pm ET
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Laps/Distance: 75 laps / 165 miles
How to watch: NBC
HighPoint.com 400
Racetrack: Pocono Raceway
Date & Time: Sunday, Jul. 14, 2:30pm ET
Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania
Laps/Distance: 160 laps / 400 miles
How to watch: USA Network
Brickyard 400
Racetrack: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday Jul 21, 2:30pm ET
Location: Speedway, Indiana
Laps/Distance: 160 laps / 400 miles
How to watch: NBC
Cook Out 400
Racetrack: Richmond Raceway
Date & Time: Sunday Aug. 11, 6pm ET
Location: Richmond, Virginia
Laps/Distance: 400 laps / 300 miles
How to watch: USA Network
FireKeepers Casino 400
Racetrack: Michigan International Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday Aug. 18, 2:30pm ET
Location: Brooklyn, Michigan
Laps/Distance: 200 laps / 400 miles
How to watch: USA Network
Coke Zero Sugar 400
Racetrack: Daytona International Speedway
Date & Time: Saturday Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Daytona Beach, Florida
Laps/Distance: 160 laps / 400 miles
How to watch: NBC
Cook Out Southern 500
Racetrack: Darlington Raceway
Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m. ET
Location: Darlington, South Carolina
Laps/Distance: 367 laps / 501.3 miles
How to watch: USA Network
Playoffs – Round of 16
At this point, the 2024 regular season champion is crowned, and the top16 drivers move on to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
Racetrack: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, 3pm ET
Location: Hampton, Georgia
Laps/Distance: 260 laps / 400 miles
How to watch: USA Network
Go Bowling at The Glen
Racetrack: Watkins Glen International
Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 15, 3pm ET
Location: Watkins Glen, New York
Laps/Distance: 90 laps / 220.5 miles
How to watch: USA Network
Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Racetrack: Bristol Motor Speedway
Date & Time: Saturday Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Bristol, Tennessee
Laps/Distance: 500 laps / 266.5 miles
How to watch: USA Network
Playoffs – Round of 12
After the Round of 16’s four races, the four drivers with the lowest scores are removed from the playoffs.
Hollywood Casino 400
Racetrack: Kansas Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 29, 3pm ET
Location: Kansas City, Kansas
Laps/Distance: 267 laps / 400 miles
How to watch: USA Network
YellaWood 500
Racetrack: Talladega Superspeedway
Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2pm ET
Location: Talladega, Alabama
Laps/Distance: 188 laps / 500.08 miles
How to watch: NBC
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Racetrack: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
Date & Time: Sunday Oct. 13, 2 p.m. ET
Location: Concord, North Carolina
Laps/Distance: 109 laps / 252.88 miles
How to watch: NBC
Playoffs – Round of 8
At this point, the lowest four drivers are again eliminated from the playoffs, leaving only eight drivers to fight for the Championship.
South Point 400
Racetrack: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday Oct. 20, 2:30 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Laps/Distance: 267 laps / 400.5 miles
How to watch: NBC
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami
Racetrack: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday Oct. 27, 2:30pm ET
Location: Homestead, Florida
Laps/Distance: 267 laps / 400.5 miles
How to watch: NBC
XFINITY 500
Racetrack: Martinsville Speedway
Date & Time: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2pm ET
Location: Martinsville, Virginia
Laps/Distance: 500 laps / 263 miles
How to watch: NBC
Playoffs – Championship 4
The final four racers go head-to-head one last time to determine who’ll be the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Racetrack: Phoenix Raceway
Date & Time: Sunday Nov. 10, 3pm ET
Location: Avondale, Arizona
Laps/Distance: 312 laps / 312 miles
How to watch: NBC
CATCH THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AND MORE ON DIRECTV
Experience comprehensive NASCAR coverage with DIRECTV, offering live broadcasts of the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series. Tune in to NBC, USA, FOX, and FS1 for all the action.
Frequently Asked Questions
What networks broadcast NASCAR races?
Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series races live across these four networks: NBC, USA Network, FOX and FS1.
How long does the NASCAR season last?
The 2024 NASCAR season kicks off on February 4, 2024, and will end on November 10, 2024, with the Cup Series Championship.
When is the Daytona 500?
The 2024 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch it live on FOX.
