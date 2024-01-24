Your Favorite Movies in 2023 At a Discount

We asked DIRECTV customers for their favorite movies from 2023, and they answered! We tallied the votes and compiled the Top Five Movies of 2023 according to you below. Now you can rent each of them for a discounted price.
How to Rent Movies on DIRECTV
With DIRECTV via Satellite
- Go to Channel 125 to rent these and 1000s of other titles
- Find these movies in the Best of 2023 folder
- Use the “-” button on your remote to search for other Movies and TV shows
With DIRECTV via Internet
- Press the Home button on your remote and click left to find the Video Store on the side menu
- Find these movies in the Best of 2023 row
- Use the Google Assistant/MIC button on your remote and use your voice to search for other Movies and TV shows
Your Favorite Movies of 2023
‘The Equalizer 3’
‘John Wick Chapter 4’
‘Sound of Freedom’
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
