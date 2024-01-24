DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

Movies - Article

Your Favorite Movies in 2023 At a Discount

Your Favorite Movies in 2023 At a Discount
Share

We asked DIRECTV customers for their favorite movies from 2023, and they answered! We tallied the votes and compiled the Top Five Movies of 2023 according to you below. Now you can rent each of them for a discounted price. 

How to Rent Movies on DIRECTV

With DIRECTV via Satellite

  • Go to Channel 125 to rent these and 1000s of other titles
  • Find these movies in the Best of 2023 folder
  • Use the “-” button on your remote to search for other Movies and TV shows

With DIRECTV via Internet

  • Press the Home button on your remote and click left to find the Video Store on the side menu
  • Find these movies in the Best of 2023 row
  • Use the Google Assistant/MIC button on your remote and use your voice to search for other Movies and TV shows

Your Favorite Movies of 2023

The Equalizer 3

‘John Wick Chapter 4’

‘Sound of Freedom’

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

If you haven’t gotten DIRECTV yet, there’s no better time than now. Explore your options

Share

Most Popular

Movies

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Guide: What To Expect and More

read more
Sports

How to Watch 2023 College Football Bowl Games Live With DIRECTV

read more
TV

A Festive DIRECTV Guide to Unwrapping the Best Holiday TV Episodes

read more
TV

Watch the Top College Sports with the ACC Network on DIRECTV

read more
Movies

Keep the Good Times Rolling With These Game Night Movies

read more
Promo

More Like This

Love Before Dating Apps – Rom-Coms You Can Stream Right Now
Movies

Love Before Dating Apps – Rom-Coms You Can Stream Right Now

Top 20 New Movies to Stream Right Now
Movies

Top 20 New Movies to Stream Right Now

Best Movies of 2023 – According to YOU
Movies

Best Movies of 2023 – According to YOU

The 32 greatest Julia Roberts movies
Movies

The 32 greatest Julia Roberts movies

9 brand new movies streaming in 2024
Movies

9 brand new movies streaming in 2024