How to Watch the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Final in the United States

The 2025 UEFA Women’s Championship Final will be held on July 27 at 12 p.m. ET.

The match will on FOX. Find your local FOX affiliate here.

Who is in the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Final?

England will face Spain in the 2025 Women’s Euro Final. England, the defending champions, defeated Italy 2-1 to advance to the final, while Spain overcame Germany 0-1, beating the Germans for the first time ever.

2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Full Schedule & Results

Here are the full results of the Women’s Euro 2025 so far:

Stage Date Matchup/Results Final Sunday, July 27 England vs. Spain Semifinal Wednesday, July 23 Germany 0 vs. Spain 1 Semifinal Tuesday, July 22 England 2, Italy 1 Quarterfinal Saturday, July 19 France 1, Germany 1 Quarterfinal Friday, July 18 Spain 2, Switzerland 0 Quarterfinal Thursday, July 17 Sweden 2, England 2 Group Stage Sunday, July 13 England 6, Wales 1 Group Stage Sunday, July 13 France 5, Netherlands 2 Group Stage Saturday, July 12 Poland 3, Denmark 2 Group Stage Saturday, July 12 Sweden 4, Germany 1 Group Stage Friday, July 11 Spain 3, Italy 1 Group Stage Friday, July 11 Belgium 2, Portugal 1 Group Stage Thursday, July 10 Finland 1, Switzerland 1 Group Stage Thursday, July 10 Norway 4, Iceland 3 Group Stage Wednesday, July 9 France 4, Wales 1 Group Stage Wednesday, July 9 England 4, Netherlands 0 Group Stage Tuesday, July 8 Sweden 3, Poland 0 Group Stage Tuesday, July 8 Germany 2, Denmark 1 Group Stage Monday, July 7 Portugal 1, Italy 1 Group Stage Monday, July 7 Spain 6, Belgium 2 Group Stage Sunday, July 6 Switzerland 2, Iceland 0 Group Stage Sunday, July 6 Norway 2, Finland 1 Group Stage Saturday, July 5 France 2, England 1 Group Stage Saturday, July 5 Netherlands 3, Wales 0 Group Stage Friday, July 4 Sweden 1, Denmark 0 Group Stage Friday, July 4 Germany 2, Poland 0 Group Stage Thursday, July 3 Italy 1, Belgium 0 Group Stage Thursday, July 3 Spain 5, Portugal 0 Group Stage Wednesday, July 2 Finland 1, Iceland 0 Group Stage Wednesday, July 2 Norway 2, Switzerland 1

Frequently Asked Questions When is the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final? The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final will be held on July 27 at 12 p.m. ET. Which teams will play in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final? England, the defending champions, will take on Spain in the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro Final.

