After a month of hard-fought play on the pitch, we’re just days away from the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Final! Ready to see which women’s national team, England or Spain, will take the title?
You can watch the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final as well as MLS, EPL, La Liga soccer matches on DIRECTV! Here’s how watch the full match between England and Spain.
How to Watch the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Final in the United States
The 2025 UEFA Women’s Championship Final will be held on July 27 at 12 p.m. ET.
The match will on FOX. Find your local FOX affiliate here.
Who is in the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Final?
England will face Spain in the 2025 Women’s Euro Final. England, the defending champions, defeated Italy 2-1 to advance to the final, while Spain overcame Germany 0-1, beating the Germans for the first time ever.
2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Full Schedule & Results
Here are the full results of the Women’s Euro 2025 so far:
|Stage
|Date
|Matchup/Results
|Final
|Sunday, July 27
|England vs. Spain
|Semifinal
|Wednesday, July 23
|Germany 0 vs. Spain 1
|Semifinal
|Tuesday, July 22
|England 2, Italy 1
|Quarterfinal
|Saturday, July 19
|France 1, Germany 1
|Quarterfinal
|Friday, July 18
|Spain 2, Switzerland 0
|Quarterfinal
|Thursday, July 17
|Sweden 2, England 2
|Group Stage
|Sunday, July 13
|England 6, Wales 1
|Group Stage
|Sunday, July 13
|France 5, Netherlands 2
|Group Stage
|Saturday, July 12
|Poland 3, Denmark 2
|Group Stage
|Saturday, July 12
|Sweden 4, Germany 1
|Group Stage
|Friday, July 11
|Spain 3, Italy 1
|Group Stage
|Friday, July 11
|Belgium 2, Portugal 1
|Group Stage
|Thursday, July 10
|Finland 1, Switzerland 1
|Group Stage
|Thursday, July 10
|Norway 4, Iceland 3
|Group Stage
|Wednesday, July 9
|France 4, Wales 1
|Group Stage
|Wednesday, July 9
|England 4, Netherlands 0
|Group Stage
|Tuesday, July 8
|Sweden 3, Poland 0
|Group Stage
|Tuesday, July 8
|Germany 2, Denmark 1
|Group Stage
|Monday, July 7
|Portugal 1, Italy 1
|Group Stage
|Monday, July 7
|Spain 6, Belgium 2
|Group Stage
|Sunday, July 6
|Switzerland 2, Iceland 0
|Group Stage
|Sunday, July 6
|Norway 2, Finland 1
|Group Stage
|Saturday, July 5
|France 2, England 1
|Group Stage
|Saturday, July 5
|Netherlands 3, Wales 0
|Group Stage
|Friday, July 4
|Sweden 1, Denmark 0
|Group Stage
|Friday, July 4
|Germany 2, Poland 0
|Group Stage
|Thursday, July 3
|Italy 1, Belgium 0
|Group Stage
|Thursday, July 3
|Spain 5, Portugal 0
|Group Stage
|Wednesday, July 2
|Finland 1, Iceland 0
|Group Stage
|Wednesday, July 2
|Norway 2, Switzerland 1
Watch the Women’s Euro 2025 Final on DIRECTV
Frequently Asked Questions
