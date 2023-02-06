If you’re like us, there’s nothing more exciting than springtime. Birds chirping, flowers blooming, a cool breeze in the air and the release of new TV series to watch — lots of new TV series to watch.

The spring 2023 TV show release lineup is quite the doozy — and there’s no better way to spend those crisp, rainy spring days than catching up on the newest season of your favorite TV series or checking out brand-new shows.

Whether you’re ready to meet the newest castaways of Survivor (can you believe we’re in the 44th season?) or tune into the debut of Gotham Knights, there’s a little something for everyone releasing on TV soon.

What TV shows are releasing in Spring 2023?

Adventure game shows, superhero thrillers, historical dramas, romantic rendezvous — there’s no shortage of captivating new TV shows to watch this spring. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of some of the most exciting TV shows that are new or returning in March 2023.

Mark your calendars, TV fanatics, as these are premieres you won’t want to miss.

‘Survivor,’ Season 44

Are you ready to be fearless?🫣 #Survivor: 44 is bringing the heat Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS!🔥 pic.twitter.com/y9WXjZ0BtY — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 16, 2022

Survivor needs no lengthy introduction. As one of the longest-running reality TV shows in history, Survivor has been a TV fan favorite for more than 20 years. The 44th season of the Emmy Award-winning show is set to air on CBS (included in all DIRECTV packages) on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.

Set in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, this new season of Survivor will follow 18 new castaways through intense mental and physical challenges and controversial alliances until Jeff Probst (the show’s Emmy Award-winning host) crowns the sole survivor. The name of the game is for players to outwit, outplay and outlast their competition for a chance to win $1 million.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, March 1

Where: CBS. Check your local listings on DIRECTV’s channel guide.

‘True Lies’

Adapted from James Cameron’s 1994 blockbuster film, True Lies, CBS’s True Lies is a modern twist on Cameron’s spy thriller. Premiering on CBS on March 1, this new drama series tells the story of a schoolteacher and mother of two (Helen) who’s shocked to discover that her computer-consultant husband (Harry) is also secretly an international spy. After Harry exposes his secret during a trip to Paris, Helen is forced to team up with him as he sets out to save the world.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, March 1

Where: CBS. Check your local listings on DIRECTV’s channel guide.

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

There are few shows more entertaining than reality dating shows — and Farmer Wants a Wife approaches the 58-year-old concept (the first reality dating show, The Dating Game, aired in 1965) with a Farmers Only twist.

Women having a difficult time finding love in the “big city” will have the chance to date four real farmers who are looking to settle down — but before they fall in love, they’ll have to experience what life is like on the farm.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Fox on March 8, so be sure to tune in to meet the four farmer bachelors featured in season one: Hunter, Ryan, Landon and Allen.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, March 8

Where: Fox. Check your local listings on DIRECTV’s channel guide.

‘Oscars 2023’

As the most prestigious awards event in the film industry, the Oscars (also known as the Academy Awards) is the perfect time to watch your favorite actors and actresses hit the red carpet and participate in a luxurious ceremony. Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 12.

Riz Ahmed (an Oscar-winning actor and producer) and Allison Williams (actress) announced the 2023 Oscars nominations on January 24, which include Brendan Fraser for best actor in a leading role for The Whale, Michelle Yeoh for best actress in a leading role for Everything Everywhere All At Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin for best motion picture of the year.

How to watch

When: Sunday, March 11

Where: ABC. Check your local listings on DIRECTV’s channel guide.

‘Gotham Knights’

There have been countless adaptations of DC Comics’ Batman on the silver screen and on TV, but Gotham Knights introduces one of the most unique takes to date. This story occurs in a post-Batman world where Bruce Wayne’s adopted son, Turner Hayes, investigates Batman’s murder. In an exciting twist, Turner teams up with the children of Batman’s greatest enemies to crack the case and eventually become Gotham’s next generation of vigilante heroes.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, March 14

Where: The CW. Check your local listings on DIRECTV’s channel guide.

‘Sanditon’

Period-drama and literature fans rejoice, as Sanditon on PBS MASTERPIECE is coming back for its third and final season on Sunday, March 19, at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST.

Initially adapted from Jane Austen’s last (and unfinished) novel by Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies, Sanditon began to carve its own path in season two when screenwriter and executive producer Justin Young took charge. Season three of the period-drama is set to delight by taking viewers back to the seaside resort town of Sanditon where both new and returning characters will greet them with laughter, romance and raw emotion.

How to watch

When: Sunday, March 19

Where: PBS. Check your local listings on DIRECTV’s channel guide.

Other must watch TV series for Spring

There are countless shows releasing this spring that you’ll want to add to your watchlist, including:

There’s no shortage of new TV series to watch this spring — and DIRECTV is here for you whether you beam it or stream it. Watch DIRECTV online, with the DIRECT app or via DIRECTV STREAM to ensure you don’t miss a minute of your favorite shows.

