Unrivaled Basketball is back for its second season — this time, with more teams and more stars. The newest women’s professional basketball league brings a completely unique approach to the sport, featuring 3-on-3 games, a 1-on-1 mid-year tournament and a free throw challenge.

Looking to get your pro women’s basketball fix before the WNBA season tips off in May? We’ve got the complete Unrivaled season schedule right here.

You can catch all the action on TNT (Channel 245), truTV (Channel 246) and/or HBO Max.

Interested in a service that lets you access live sports, and only live sports? Check out DIRECTV’s MySports pack today.

2026 Unrivaled Basketball Schedule

Here’s the full 2026 Unrivaled season schedule.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Game Type TV Friday, Jan 30, 2026 7:30 p.m. Breeze BC vs Phantom BC (Philadelphia, PA) Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV 8:45 p.m. Rose BC vs Lunar Owls BC (Philadelphia, PA) Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV Saturday, Jan 31, 2026 4:30 p.m. Hive BC vs Mist BC Regular Season truTV 5:45 p.m. Laces BC vs Vinyl BC Regular Season truTV Sunday, Feb 1, 2026 7:30 p.m. Phantom BC vs Lunar Owls BC Regular Season truTV 8:45 p.m. Breeze BC vs Rose BC Regular Season truTV Monday, Feb 2, 2026 7:30 p.m. Vinyl BC vs Hive BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV 8:45 p.m. Mist BC vs Laces BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV Friday, Feb 6, 2026 7:30 p.m. Hive BC vs Breeze BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV 8:45 p.m. Lunar Owls BC vs Laces BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV Saturday, Feb 7, 2026 7:30 p.m. Rose BC vs Vinyl BC Regular Season truTV 8:45 p.m. Phantom BC vs Mist BC Regular Season truTV Monday, Feb 9, 2026 7:30 p.m. Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV 8:45 p.m. Rose BC vs Mist BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026 7:00 p.m. TBD vs TBD 1-on-1 Tournament truTV Friday, Feb 13, 2026 7:30 p.m. TBD vs TBD 1-on-1 Tournament TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV Saturday, Feb 14, 2026 6:00 p.m. TBD vs TBD 1-on-1 Tournament TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV Tuesday, Feb 17, 2026 7:30 p.m. Laces BC vs Hive BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV 8:45 p.m. Breeze BC vs Lunar Owls BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV Friday, Feb 20, 2026 7:30 p.m. Phantom BC vs Laces BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV 8:45 p.m. Hive BC vs Rose BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV Saturday, Feb 21, 2026 8:00 p.m. Vinyl BC vs Breeze BC Regular Season truTV 9:15 p.m. Lunar Owls BC vs Mist BC Regular Season truTV Sunday, Feb 22, 2026 7:30 p.m. Phantom BC vs Hive BC Regular Season truTV 8:45 p.m. Laces BC vs Rose BC Regular Season truTV Monday, Feb 23, 2026 7:30 p.m. Lunar Owls BC vs Vinyl BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV 8:45 p.m. Mist BC vs Breeze BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV Friday, Feb 27, 2026 1:00 p.m. Rose BC vs Phantom BC Regular Season truTV 2:15 p.m. Mist BC vs Vinyl BC Regular Season truTV 7:30 p.m. Breeze BC vs Laces BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV 8:45 p.m. Hive BC vs Lunar Owls BC Regular Season TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV Saturday, Feb 28, 2026 8:30 p.m. TBD vs TBD First Round truTV 9:45 p.m. TBD vs TBD First Round truTV Monday, Mar 2, 2026 7:30 p.m. TBD vs TBD Semifinal #1 TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV 8:45 p.m. TBD vs TBD Semifinal #2 TNT Sports, HBO Max, truTV Wednesday, Mar 4, 2026 9:30 p.m. TBD vs TBD Championship TNT, HBO Max, truTV

What are the Unrivaled teams?

Unrivaled welcomed two new teams for the 2026 season. Notably, the teams do not currently have geographic ties, like most other pro sports leagues do. Here is the league as it stands now:

Breeze BC

Hive BC

Laces BC

Lunar Owls BC

Mist BC

Phantom BC

Rose BC

Vinyl BC

What WNBA stars are playing in Unrivaled?

Breanna Stewart – Mist BC

Breanna Stewart is one of Unrivaled’s founders and, as a WNBA league and Finals MVP, brought instant credibility to the fledgling league. She already has four double doubles in the young season with three game winning shots. She leads the Mist to the league’s second-best record.

Napheesa Collier – Lunar Owls BC

Napheesa Collier is the other Unrivaled founder, the league’s inaugural MVP and the champion of the league’s first 1-on-1 tournament. One of the best players in the WNBA, the five-time All Star is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery in both ankles.

Chelsea Gray – Rose BC

Chelsea Gray only knows championship basketball. Since 2020, she’s won three WNBA championships with the Aces and an Unrivaled title with the Rose BC in the league’s first season.

This year, she leads Unrivaled in points and assists per game and she ranks fourth in steals. The 6x WNBA All Star and WNBA Finals MVP is an early contender for the Unrivaled MVP.

Paige Bueckers – Breeze BC

Paige Bueckers had an unbelievable 2025 on the court. She won a National Championship with the Connecticut Huskies in April, was the first overall pick in the WNBA draft two weeks later. By September she was the league’s definitive Rookie of the Year.

Now in her first season with Unrivaled, Bueckers is top five in scoring and she won the league’s $50K free throw challenge by posting the best free throw percentage through the league’s first five games.

Aaliyah Edwards – Lunar Owls BC

The sixth overall pick out of UConn just two years ago, Edwards battled injuries in her second season and struggled to earn back her spot in the rotation.

She’s bounced back in Unrivaled. She’s averaging 13 rebounds per game which leads the league and she’s averaging 21 points on top of it.

Allisha Gray – Mist BC

Allisha Gray is fresh off a career season with the Atlanta Dream and has carried that momentum into the Unrivaled season.

She’s third in the league in points per game in her first season with the Mist BC. They have raced out at a 5-2 record with the third best point differential in the league.

Kahleah Copper – Rose BC

After averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in her first season with the Rose BC, Kahleah Copper is averaging 20 per game in year two.

Copper dropped 28 in a 84-74 Rose BC win over the Phantom BC.

Watch Unrivaled Basketball on DIRECTV

You can catch all the hoops, fouls and free throws on the court on DIRECTV during the 2026 Unrivaled season. Sign up today!

Frequently Asked Questions What is Unrivaled Basketball? Unrivaled is the newest professional women's basketball league and it features a wrinkle their WNBA counterparts. Where can I watch Unrivaled Basketball? Fans of Unrivaled Basketball can catch the action on TNT Sports Networks (Channel 245), truTV (Channel 246) and/or streaming on HBO Max.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.