2024 UEFA Champions League Final: Everything to Know, How to Watch

European football fans, rejoice! The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final is once again upon us. It’s the one of the biggest events on one of the ultimate stages in professional soccer, and fans can expect a David and Goliath-esque competition.

Will Real Madrid once again take home the trophy, or will Borussia Dortmund end their 27-year UEFA Championship drought? Here’s your guide to catching every kick, card and substitution of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final.

UEFA Champions League Final Info: Date & Time: June 1, 3 p.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, U.K.

Matchup: Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

Channels: CBS, Univision, Paramount+

Who is Playing in the Champions League Final?

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final will pit Real Madrid, the most successful team in UEFA Champions League history, against Borussia Dortmund, who punched their ticket to the big match with a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid took down Bayern Munchen to secure their spot in the final.

When is the UEFA Champions League Final?

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final will take placed at London’s famous Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST).

How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Final

You can catch all the action on the pitch of the UEFA Champions League Final on CBS (English, check local listings) and Univision (Spanish, DIRECTV Channel 464), or stream the match on Paramount+.

Does the UEFA Champions League Final Include Penalties and Extra Time?

Yep. The UEFA Champions League Final follows the same format as many professional soccer games: a tied score at the end of the 90-minute regulation time results in two additional 15-minute periods of extra time. Whichever team scores more goals during that time wins.

If the match is still tied after extra time, it goes to a penalty shootout. That’s what happened in another recent big game, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final, when Lionel Messi helped Argentina take the win over France in a tense shootout.

Who is the Referee for the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final?

Slavko Vinčić of Slovenia will referee the match, his second time refereeing the UEFA Champions League final.

Has Real Madrid Ever Won the UEFA Champions League Final?

Real Madrid is no stranger to the UEFA Champions League Final. The storied Spanish club has won more times than any other team, with 14 total wins in 17 appearances, including a dominant five-year-straight run in the late 1950s. This year will be their 18th time in the big game.

They’ve won the UEFA Champions League in:

Year Opponent 1955–56 Reims 1956–57 Fiorentina 1957–58 AC Milan 1958–59 Reims 1959–60 Eintracht Frankfurt 1965–66 Partizan Belgrade 1997–98 Juventus 1999–2000 Valencia 2001–02 Bayer Leverkusen 2013–14 Atletico Madrid 2015–16 Atletico Madrid 2016–17 Juventus 2017–18 Liverpool 2021–22 Liverpool

Has Borussia Dortmund Ever Won the UEFA Champions League Final?

In contrast, Borussia Dortmund has only taken home the trophy from the UEFA Champions League final once. That happened in 1997 when the German club beat Italy’s Juventus.

Who is the Favorite to Win the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final?

The odds have Real Madrid as the heavy favorites to win the match, with a 77% chance of hoisting the trophy when the dust and turf settles. Real Madrid also dominated their home league, Spain’s La Liga, this season.

Who Won the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final?

Manchester City won the Champions League in 2023 over Inter Milan, 1-0 to take home their first ever UEFA Champions League win.

Manchester City has also won the Premier League for the last four years running and have 10 total titles, the fourth most of all time behind Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Who Has Won the Most UEFA Champions League Finals?

Real Madrid has won 14 times, followed by:

AC Milan – 7 wins

Liverpool and Bayern Munich – 6 wins each

Barcelona– 5 wins

Ajax– 4 wins

Manchester United and Inter Milan– 3 wins each

Watch UEFA Champions League on DIRECTV

