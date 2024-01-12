‘True Detective: Night Country’ Season 4 Watch Guide

Fans of the iconic anthology series, True Detective, are about to get what they have been waiting five years for: a fourth season. The new season, titled Night Country, premieres on January 14, 2024, with new episodes dropping every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET for five weeks. You’ll find all the information you need to watch True Detective season 4 right here, from where to watch to what to expect of the new season.

HOW CAN I WATCH ‘TRUE DETECTIVE?’

For those wondering where to watch True Detective, look no further. Fans can watch new episodes of the fourth season of this anthology crime drama live Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO with their TV provider, or stream on Max (formerly HBO Max).

DIRECTV customers can find HBO on channels 501-511. And for more information on connecting your Max account to DIRECTV, check out this post.

Not only can you watch new episodes of True Detective: Night Country on HBO and Max, but you can also watch all three of the show’s prior seasons as well! And while you don’t need to watch the previous seasons to understand the plot of season 4, this gritty crime show is worth the watch, all the way through.

In fact, some consider the first season of True Detective to be one of the best seasons of television ever made, thanks to the show’s strong writing and stellar performances from the likes of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. And while seasons 2 and 3 didn’t get grip viewers quite as tightly, they’re still binge-worthy for anyone into crime dramas.

Watch True Detective seasons 1-3 on DIRECTV

WHAT IS ‘TRUE DETECTIVE’ SEASON 4 ABOUT?

Finally, True Detective returns after a five-year hiatus, and fans have high hopes about the new season. And while the show’s anthology format ensures a new plot and set of characters for each season, there are some aspects of the season fans can expect.

Each season of the crime drama anthology follows the story of a new set of detectives who have been tasked with solving a crime. But these aren’t just any crimes; throughout the seasons, lead detectives have encountered their fair share of horror, murder, mysterious disappearances, dark truths and more, while also dealing with their own, complicated lives.

It appears that the upcoming season of the show will have a similar dark tone as the first season did, and touch on similar themes as the previous seasons.

In a secluded town of Alaska, season 4 of True Detective delves into a perplexing mystery that sends shockwaves through the community. It begins with the sudden and unexplained disappearance of eight men from a remote research station. As investigators descend upon the small town, the search for truth becomes more elusive, and the lines between reality and the supernatural blur.

Investigators, led by Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, race against time to uncover the sinister truth that lies hidden amidst the frozen mystery, unearthing a web of conspiracy, betrayal and personal demons that threaten to consume both the town and themselves.

And from the reviews so far, it sounds like this season will be as thrilling, mysterious and engaging as ever. You’re going to want to bundle up before watching Night Country, because it’s about to be downright chilling.

SEASON 4 TRAILER

To get excited for the upcoming premiere of True Detective season 4, check out this official trailer.

From the trailer alone you can feel the mysterious atmosphere and the darkness of the small (fictional) town of Ennis, Alaska in which the season takes place. And while we don’t know how this crime will get solved, we do know there are going to be twists and turns that no one saw coming.

Make sure to watch the premiere episode of True Detective: Night Country Sunday, January 14, 2024, to start unraveling this mystery.

CAST OF ‘TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY’

After three seasons with show creator Nic Pizzolatto as showrunner, the reigns have been passed on to Issa López, who also wrote and directed the new season. In fact, director Issa López already had this concept before she joined on to True Detective.

Regarding the partnership, she explained:

“Then, the moment that I was given the True Detective of it all, it became clear that I could take the things that excited me about that first season: the two characters, the focus on the landscape behind them, the supernatural tones… and it just completely clicked with what I had.”

From there, the new season came together, with stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis acting as the two lead detectives. They aren’t the only characters to look forward to, though.

Below is the list of the main characters of the new season to get you ready for the season premiere.

Jodie Foster as Liz Danvers

Detective Liz Danvers is a lead detective investigating the mysterious disappearance of eight men working in a research lab on the outskirts of a small town in Alaska. Not only does award-winner Jodie Foster star in the new season of True Detective, but she is also an executive producer.

Kali Reis as Evangeline Navarro

Counterpart to Foster’s character is Kali Reis, playing Detective Evangeline Navarro, a tough-as-nails detective that might not even like her police partner, which will certainly make for an interesting season.

Anna Lambe as Kayla Malee

Kayla Malee is a local nurse who will seemingly do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Christopher Eccleston as Ted Corsaro

Ted Corsaro is the regional Chief of Police who may be hungrier for power than he is for justice.

Finn Bennett as Peter Prior

Peter Prior is the young apprentice of Danvers and potentially the son of Officer Hank Prior, another member of the police force.

Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau

Rose Aguineau is the local survivalist with a dark side (you’d be hard-pressed to find a True Detective character without a dark side, really).

Isabella Star LaBlanc as Leah Danvers

Leah Danvers is Detective Danvers’ stepdaughter, but it’s unclear if Mr. Danvers is still in the picture.

John Hawkes as Hank Prior

Officer Hank Prior is a coworker of Danvers and Navarro with a past full of secrets and old grudges he is not yet willing to let go of.

WATCH ‘TRUE DETECTIVE’ SEASON 4: NIGHT COUNTRY WITH DIRECTV

The new season of True Detective will premiere on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming on Max.

And to get the best entertainment experience, you can watch that, and all your other favorite series live with DIRECTV.

If you aren’t a customer yet, find out how you can save today! Learn more here.

