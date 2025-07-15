Looking for the top news shows to watch right now? We’ve got you covered with the latest ranking of the 20 most-watched news programs this week, based on the freshest DIRECTV viewership data.

Whether you’re into hard-hitting political coverage, breaking headlines or morning analysis, this list reflects what news lovers across the country are tuning in to right now. Stop channel surfing and stay informed with the most popular news shows currently dominating TV screens.

Get a broad lineup of US & world news, politics, weather and more with MyNews.

The table below shows the most popular segments across cable news channels this week, along with the network, hosts and airtimes, making it easy for you to tune in anytime. And check back here next week to see how the rankings have changed.

Rank Series Network DIRECTV Channel Hosts Air Time 1 (+7) America Reports Fox News Ch. 360 Sandra Smith, John Roberts Weekdays at 1 p.m. ET 2 (-1) America’s Newsroom Fox News Ch. 360 Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino Weekdays at 9 a.m. ET 3 (NEW) Jesse Watters Primetime Fox News Ch. 360 Jesse Watters Weekdays at 8 p.m. ET 4 (+5) CNN News Central CNN Ch. 202 John Berman, Brianna Keilar, Kate Bolduan Weekdays at 9 a.m. ET 5 (-2) Hannity Fox News Ch. 360 Sean Hannity Daily at 9 p.m. ET 6 The Ingraham Angle Fox News Ch. 360 Laura Ingraham Weeknights at 7 p.m. ET 7 (-2) Good Morning America ABC Find Local ABC Station Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulous Weekdays at 7 a.m. ET 8 (-1) Today NBC Find Local NBC Station Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin Weekdays at 7 a.m. ET 9 (+1) CBS Mornings CBS Find Local CBS Station Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson Weekdays at 7 a.m. ET 10 (+1) The Faulkner Focus Fox News Ch. 360 Harris Faulkner Weekdays at 11 a.m. ET 11 (+7) The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer CNN Ch. 202 Wolf Blitzer Weekdays at 6 p.m. ET 12 (+3) Life, Liberty & Levin Fox News Ch. 360 Mark Levin Daily at 8 p.m. ET 13 (+1) GMA3: What You Need to Know ABC Find Local ABC Station Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan, Dr. Jen Ashton Weekdays at 1 p.m. ET 14 (-1) NBC News Daily NBC Find Local NBC Station Morgan Radford, Vicky Nguyen Weekdays at 12 p.m. ET 15 (-10) The Rachel Maddow Show MSNBC Ch. 356 Rachel Maddow Weeknights at 9 p.m. ET 16 (+3) Katy Tur Reports MSNBC Ch. 356 Katy Tur Weekdays at 3 p.m. ET 17 Morning Joe MSNBC Ch. 356 Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Willie Geist Weekdays at 6 a.m. ET 18 (NEW) CNN Newsroom CNN Ch. 202 Various Weekdays 9-11 a.m., 2-4 p.m. ET Weekends 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. ET 19 (-2) The Big Weekend Show Fox News Ch. 360 Rotating Panels Weekends at 7 p.m. ET 20 (-4) Early Today NBC Find Local NBC Station Frances Rivera, Phillip Mena Weekdays at 3:30 a.m. ET

Watch Breaking News with MyNews from DIRECTV

MyNews is one of four brand-new Genre Packs being offered by DIRECTV to give streaming customers more of the channels they want, and less of all the ones they don’t. For just $39.99/mo. plus tax, news watchers can get more than a dozen of the most popular news networks, plus local news channels where available. It doesn’t get better than that!

Get started with MyNews today!

Watch Guide Methodology: Using proprietary viewership data, DIRECTV Insider curates lists of the most popular TV shows and movies being watched by real people, in real time, to help you pick the best trending content to watch across networks. Our rolling data collection also allows readers to see how a trending show’s ranking has changed week over week.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the most watched news show on TV this week? America Reports on Fox News Channel

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.