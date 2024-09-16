These days, there are countless ways to get your daily dose of news content. So many ways, in fact, that sometimes it can feel a bit overwhelming. That’s where we come in.

If you’re curious about how to stream local news live at home or on the go, you’ve come to the right place. This post will break down the live TV options you have to watch local news live with DIRECTV.

How to Watch Local News

As more live TV streaming platforms come out, it has become more and more common for people to get their news that way. One thing many live streaming providers don’t have, however, is local news.

With DIRECTV, though, you can access more of the news you want, including all of your local news stations. Check out the local news channels available through DIRECTV (depending on location) below.

Local News Channels

First, a bit of an overview. National news networks cover stories from across the country, with the same broadcast schedule no matter where you live. Local news coverage, on the other hand, is affiliated with national networks, but delivers content via a local station.

Because national broadcasters don’t have one owned-and-operated station that can reach all 140+ million homes across the United States, they partner with local affiliate stations across the country to reach viewers in different areas.

These local stations do cover some of the news, sports and entertainment programming their national network covers but are more focused on coverage related to your specific area.

If you’ve ever moved towns or states, you may have noticed that your local FOX channel isn’t the same channel number as before – likely with different anchors and segments, too!

And while this post won’t dive into the what’s what at your specific local news channel, it will lay out the different local channels available to TV watchers across the country.

ABC

Your local ABC channel is an affiliate of ABC News (American Broadcasting Company), owned by Walt Disney Company. In addition to community-based news coverage, ABC carries shows produced by the network as well as sporting events.

ABC is home to Good Morning America, ABC World News Tonight and 20/20, among other programs.

Find your local ABC affiliate channel here.

CBS

With over 200 local affiliates across the country, CBS, owned by Paramount Global, provides comprehensive news coverage for your local area, along with sporting events and primetime entertainment.

Your local CBS station is home to CBS Mornings, CBS Evening News and 60 Minutes, among many other segments.

Find your local CBS affiliate channel here.

FOX

Your local FOX channel is not the same as the national cable network, FOX News Channel, although they are both owned by Fox Broadcasting Company. Different from the previously discussed channels, your local FOX channel does not carry the majority of what is broadcast on FOX News Channel.

Your local FOX channel broadcast locally relevant breaking news and current event stories, along with sports and primetime shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy and The Masked Singer.

Find your local Fox affiliate channel here.

NBC

Owned by Comcast, your local NBC channel contains some of the national news coverage, sports and primetime entertainment provided by NBC News, with the rest of coverage being dedicated to local breaking news and other community-specific coverage.

NBC is home to popular nationally broadcast programs including the Today Show, Dateline and Chicago Med.

Find your local NBC affiliate channel here.

Do I Have Access to All of These Local News Channels?

While the local channels listed above are affiliated with national broadcasters, they do not have coverage across the entire country. For example, that means, depending on where you are located, you may have a local NBC affiliate channel but no Fox affiliate, or vice versa.

The best way to determine which locals are in your area is to check! And with DIRECTV’s channel locator, it’s easy. All you have to do is plug in your zip code and the tool will inform you of the local news coverage available to you.

Watch Local News Live on DIRECTV

At this point, you know what local channels are available in your area, and all that’s left is to start watching!

Frequently Asked Questions What are the most common local news channels? While there are differences in availability depending on your location, the most common local news channels are affiliated with ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. How can I watch my local channels? It's important to review a live TV provider's channel availability before purchasing, as many do not include local channels that are affiliated ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. With DIRECTV, you can watch your locals, included in every package. How do I find out what channel my local news affiliate channel is on? You can use DIRECTV's channel locator here: https://www.directv.com/channel-lineup/ to find out which local channels you have available in your area.

