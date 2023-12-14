9 brand new movies streaming in 2024

After a relatively quiet year for new content, viewers are ready for 2024 to be packed with new movies — in theaters and at home. Whether you’re watching from the sofa or on the big screen, check out some of the most exciting new films coming next year to a streaming platform near you.

Amazon

‘Role Play’ – January 12

Here’s a fun way to start the year’s viewing. When a couple decides to spice up their marriage with some role play, husband Dave Brackett (David Oyelowo) discovers that his wife (Kaley Cuoco) leads a double life as a hired assassin. Beyond their picture-perfect suburban life, this high-stakes hayride’s twists and turns promise to please action-comedy lovers across the board.

Apple+

‘Argylle’– February 2

In another non-stop action romp comes this refreshingly original take on the espionage movie genre. Bryce Dallas Howard stars as Elly Conway, a reclusive, best-selling, spy novelist and cat lover whose life takes an unexpected turn when the plots of her stories seem to be happening in the real world around her. “From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller,” according to UniversalPictures. With everyone from Catherine O’Hara, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson and others in supporting roles, this is sure to be one to remember. The Apple Original Film will be released in theaters on February 2 before hitting the platform for streaming at a later date.

‘Spellbound’

With voices lent by the likes of Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Rachel Zegler, Jenifer Lewis, John Lithgow, Nathan Lane and André De Shields, this epic-looking animated musical follows princess Ellian — a young girl whose royal parents are transformed into monsters after a mysterious spell is cast. Emotional and action-packed, the new release looks like a delight for parents and children alike.

Netflix

‘Society of the Snow’ – January 4

This Netflix Original takes on the true story of an Uruguayan Air Force flight disaster and the people who crashed into a remote part of the Andes mountains back in 1972. The search for their wreckage was called off after just over a week, and without food, shelter or medical attention at high altitude snows, 16 people still managed to survive out there for 72 days. Once the weather began to thaw in late spring, two were finally able to hike to find help. As Spain’s Oscar entry film of the year, Society of the Snow depicts their extraordinary hardships with visceral humanity and “…is careful to memorialize the dead in a moving, meaningful way,” according to TimeOut.

‘Good Grief’ – January 5

Written, produced directed and starring Dan Levy — his first project to come to light as of his 2021 signed content deal with the streaming giant — ‘Good Grief follows a man who must come to terms with the deaths of his mother, as well as his husband. To cope, he heads to Paris for a weekend with two close friends — but what revelations will the City of Lights reveal?

“Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life,” Levy says. “It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.” After a brief release in theaters, the film will be available to stream on Netflix.

‘Lift’ – January 12

A master thief (Kevin Hart) is convinced by his ex — along with the FBI — to head up an international heist in an attempt to prevent a terrorist attack. With multiple stand-up specials and a slew of streaming options, Hart’s had a fruitful partnership with Netflix for years. But be sure to also watch out for co-stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno and Sam Worthington.

‘Orion and the Dark’ – February 2

Another animated fantasy feature, this heartfelt, whimsical movie focuses on a young boy with all sorts of fears, but none so big as his fear of the Dark. From the producer of How to Train Your Dragon and Academy Award winner Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Being John Malkovich, Adaptation), the story turns to a fantastical fever dream once the Dark appears and takes Orion on an all-night adventure into the face of fear, letting go, and enjoying life. Star voices include Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser and the legendary Werner Herzog.

‘Damsel’

Later in the year, Millie Bobby Brown fans can look forward to a new release that looks fire — and not just because of the literal fire-breathing dragon that awaits. After agreeing to marry a prince, the heroine discovers that she’s been made a sacrifice that will likely take her life to repay an ancient debt. With only her wits and will to survive, Brown takes on the title role with what looks like her signature intensity in this suspenseful, visual feast for the eyes. Angela Basset, Robin Wright and Nick Robinson co-star.

‘A Family Affair’

For something completely different, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron star in this rom-com about an unexpected hook-up gone awry. After walking in on the action, the young woman (played by Joey King) sets off a series of comedic consequences for everyone involved — including co-stars Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates.

