Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!

That’s right, Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice for the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s cult classic, horror-comedy film. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premieres in theaters on Friday, September 6.

Thirty-six years after the original movie was released, fans will finally get to see what has been happening with the Deetz family. Along with Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara will also be reprising their roles as Lydia and Delia Deetz. Plus, you can expect to see some all-new characters in the sequel, including Jenna Ortega who plays Lydia’s daughter, Astrid.

Check out the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer now.

When Does ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Come Out?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024, in the United States.

What Happened in the Original ‘Beetlejuice’ Movie?

It has been over three decades since the 1988 Beetlejuice premiered. Here’s a quick recap to help refresh your memory.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

When Barbara and Adam Maitland die suddenly in a car accident, they become ghosts who are trapped haunting their house in Winter River, Connecticut. The house is purchased by the Deetz family, who includes Charles Deetz, a former real estate developer, his eccentric wife Delia and his goth teenage daughter, Lydia. The Maitlands try to scare the Deetzes to get them to leave. After all of their attempts fail, they contact a “bio-exorcist” named Beetlejuice to help them drive the family out once and for all.

However, the Maitlands quickly learn that they have made a dangerous mistake. Beetlejuice is a crude and chaotic troublemaker with his own agenda. Lydia, who is the only one in her family who can see the ghosts, befriends the Maitlands. She becomes the target of Beetlejuice’s schemes as he attempts to force Lydia to marry him so he can be free to wreak havoc on the mortal world. In the end, Barbara and Adam save Lydia and come to an agreement with the Deetzes to live in the house together peacefully while Beetlejuice is sent back to the afterlife.

You can watch the original Beetlejuice movie on DIRECTV.

What is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ About?

Following an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetzes return to their house in Winter River, Connecticut. Lydia (Winona Ryder) is now a mother to a rebellious teenage daughter named Astrid (Jenna Ortega) who is struggling to fit into the new town. She discovers the model of the town in the house’s attic and accidentally reopens the portal to the Afterlife. Lydia, still scarred from the events in the first movie, finds herself with no choice but to summon Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) once again. Watch to see what type of chaos and mayhem Beetlejuice will unleash this time.

Cast of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

Many of the cast from the original movie are returning for the sequel along with some brand-new characters. Check out the cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice below.

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice

Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz

Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz

Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz

Justin Theroux as Rory

Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson

Monica Bellucci as Delores

Arthur Conti as Jeremy

Nick Kellington as Bob-Shrinker

Santiago Cabrera as Richard

Burn Gorman as Father Damien

Danny DeVito as Janitor

Sami Slimane as Le Tigre

Amy Nuttall as Jane Butterfield

Liv Spencer as Olga

Skylar Park as Littler Jane

Frequently Asked Questions When does ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ come out? Beetlejuice Beetlejuice comes out in theaters on September 6, 2024. Are Barbara and Adam going to be in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’? No, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin will not be reprising their roles in the Beetlejuice sequel. However, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton and Catherine O’Hara will be reprising their roles. What is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ rated? Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is rated PG-13.

