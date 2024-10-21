Widely regarded as one of Christopher Nolan’s best films to date, Interstellar is a visually stunning and emotionally compelling exploration of humanity, space, time and love.

Whether experiencing the film for your first time or your tenth, its groundbreaking visual effects, thought-provoking plot and deep existential themes leave audiences with plenty to contemplate long after the credits roll. Those are just a few of the things that have made Interstellar a favorite among sci-fi enthusiasts and casual moviegoers alike.

If you’re seeking more movies like Interstellar that dive into mind-bending science fiction, space travel and profound questions about the universe, you’re in the right place.

This post will provide you with 20 movies like Interstellar to watch next, giving you plenty of cerebral options for your watch list.

Why Do People Love Interstellar?

As mentioned above, there are plenty of reasons to call Interstellar an all-time favorite. Below, we recap a few of those reasons:

Cinematography: Nolan’s cinematic choices, including the choice to shoot with film, create the crisp, immersive visuals that draw audiences in from the very beginning of the movie. Not to mention, the movie extensively designed the black hole to make it as visually and scientifically accurate as possible, giving audiences an authentic glimpse into the unknown.

Atmosphere: Interstellar’s score, alongside its visuals, create an on-the-edge-of-your-seat tension. The dichotomy between the dark, silent vastness of outer space with the very-human emotions and dilemmas of Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and those inside the spacecraft forces us to reckon with the mind-boggling idea that we are just a speck within a vast and unknown universe.

Storytelling: The non-linear storytelling of the film masterfully intertwines the quest for a new home for humanity as Earth’s biosphere erodes with the personal struggle to return to his family.

20 Movies to Watch If You Loved Interstellar

Check out these mind-bending movies like interstellar within the sci-fi genre below. Each film is listed with a description, as well as a few terms to give you an idea on how they are similar to Interstellar.

1. ‘Gravity’ (2013)

Similarities to Interstellar: Theme of survival, space exploration, surreal cinematography

Gravity is a technical marvel and a deeply human story of survival, resilience and rebirth. When a space crew is left stranded in space, those on board must face the vast emptiness of space, alongside their inner struggles as they fight to survive. Alfonso Cuarón’s visually stunning direction, coupled with a gripping narrative of isolation and resilience, makes Gravity a tense and immersive survival experience that resonates with both emotional and existential depth.

2. ‘Arrival’ (2016)

Similarities to Interstellar: space exploration, human resilience, cerebral tone

Arrival redefines alien encounter films with an introspective approach and linguistic focus, exploring ideas around communication, time and the human condition. The film’s narrative structure, complemented by its atmospheric score and cinematography, evolves to probe deeper themes of unity, grief, and the choices that define us as the film goes on.

3. ‘Gattaca’ (1997)

Similarities to Interstellar: Space exploration, fate, stunning visuals

Set in a future where genetic engineering defines class and status, and natural born people are marginalized, Gattaca tells the timeless story of ambition and the importance of diversity of thought. When a natural born person (Ethan Hawke) is determined to travel to space, he must assume the identity of Jerome (Jude Law), a genetically superior individual, to achieve his goal. The film explores themes of fate, identity and the limits of technological control in a dystopian world, emphasizing perseverance and the human spirit.

4. ‘Contact’ (1997)

Similarities to Interstellar: Fact vs. faith, unconventional communication, surreal cinematography

Robert Zemeckis’s Contact delves into the profound implications of extraterrestrial communication. Jodie Foster’s compelling portrayal of Dr. Ellie Arroway, a scientist who was given instructions to create a new machine to communicate with extraterrestrial beings, thoughtfully explores themes of faith, science and the search for meaning in the universe. Above all, Contact tackles the tension between scientific discovery and personal belief, making it a thought-provoking entry in the sci-fi genre.

5. ‘Sunshine’ (2007)

Similarities to Interstellar: Extensional, human resilience, sacrifice

Danny Boyle’s Sunshine is a visually stunning and philosophically engaging film about a team of astronauts on a mission to reignite the dying sun and save humanity. As the team faces increasing tension, technical malfunctions and existential dilemmas while on board, they realize they might as well have been doomed from the start.

The film blends elements of thriller and horror within its sci-fi framework, exploring themes of sacrifice, madness and the awe-inspiring power of the sun.

6. ‘Prometheus’ (2012)

Similarities to Interstellar: Space exploration, confronting the unknown, existential

Ridley Scott’s Prometheus explores the origins of humanity and the malevolent alien species that predates them. With provocative themes and awe-inspiring visuals, this prequel thoughtfully blends elements of horror, action and sci-fi as the characters realize their pursuit of knowledge could be the very thing that leads to their downfall.

7. ‘Oblivion’ (2013)

Similarities to Interstellar: Humanity’s survival, identity and purpose, surreal cinematography

Taking place on a post-apocalyptic Earth devastated by an alien invasion, a drone repairman begins questioning his purpose. As layers of his reality are stripped away, he uncovers shocking truths about his identity and the true nature of the war. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Oblivion presents stunning visuals and existential themes, blending a dystopian narrative with a journey of self-discovery.

8. ‘2001: Space Odyssey’ (1968)

Similarities to Interstellar: Space exploration, surreal tone, mind-bending

This film was way ahead of its time, inviting viewers into a profound exploration of human evolution, technology and the unknowns of space. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, the 1968 film follows a journey to Jupiter. From the enigmatic monoliths to the chillingly calm demeanor of the HAL 9000 computer, 2001 explores profound themes such as human evolution, artificial intelligence and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Known for its pioneering special effects and minimal dialogue, it stands as a cinematic masterpiece, emphasizing visuals and philosophical depth over traditional storytelling.

9. ‘The Martian’ (2015)

Similarities to Interstellar: The human spirit, clever problem solving, space exploration

After astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is stranded on Mars and presumed to be dead, he must do whatever it takes to survive. Ridley Scott’s direction emphasizes the high-stakes survival narrative and the one of connection and cooperation of those on Earth. The film blends humor, resilience, and science in a highly engaging portrayal of human endurance in the face of overwhelming odds.

10. ‘Cloud Atlas’ (2012)

Similarities to Interstellar: Time/space travel, non-linear storytelling, the butterfly effect

Cloud Atlas intertwines six storylines across time, from the 19th century to a distant post-apocalyptic future. These stories, linked by the recurring appearance of the same souls in various forms, explore how individual actions ripple across time, influencing lives and destinies far beyond their own. The film is a complex, visually stunning exploration of humanity’s interconnectedness.

11. ‘Tenet’ (2020)

Similarities to Interstellar: Tense, mind-bending, time manipulation

Tenet follows an unnamed protagonist who is recruited by a secretive organization to prevent a future global catastrophe. With intense action sequences and its signature non-linear time manipulation, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet keeps audiences on edge, blending high-concept science fiction with a James Bond-style spy thriller.

12. ‘The Prestige’ (2006)

Similarities to Interstellar: Non-linear storytelling, sacrifice, mind-bending

In 19th century London, two magicians obsessively compete for the ultimate illusion, leading to consequences they never expected. This ongoing rivalry culminates in Angier’s (Hugh Jackman) discovery of a machine built by Nikola Tesla that clones him during a teleportation trick. The film explores themes of obsession, sacrifice and deception, with a complex narrative structure that keeps the audience guessing until the final twist.

13. ‘Moon’ (2019)

Similarities to Interstellar: Themes of isolation, space exploration, moral dilemmas

As the end of a multi-year solo mission on the lunar base looms near, astronaut Sam Bell (Sam Rockwell) begins experiencing visions that uncover the disturbing truth about the real reason for his mission. With the help of the base’s AI, he must come to terms with his identity, and the role he’s played in an unethical operation. Directed by Duncan Jones, the film explores themes of isolation, identity and the consequences of corporate greed, all set against a hauntingly minimalist backdrop.

14. ‘Ad Astra’ (2019)

Similarities to Interstellar: Familial relationships, space exploration, identity

In Ad Astra, astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) embarks on a perilous journey to Neptune to uncover the mystery behind his missing father, Clifford (Tommy Lee Jones), who led a mission that now threatens the solar system.

As Roy delves deeper into space, he confronts the familial trauma caused by his father and humanity’s quest for extraterrestrial life. The film blends elements of adventure and psychological drama, intimate character moments and grand visual sequences, all the while exploring themes of isolation, parental relationships and the quest for personal purpose.

15. ‘The Fountain’ (2006)

Similarities to Interstellar: Non-linear storytelling, love and sacrifice, mortality

Told through three parallel storylines over a thousand years, The Fountain effortlessly explores themes of love, mortality and the ethics of living forever. The film blends historical, spiritual and sci-fi elements, creating a deeply emotional narrative about the human desire to transcend death and save the ones we love.

16. ‘Minority Report’ (2002)

Similarities to Interstellar: Mind-bending, sci-fi elements, free will

In a dystopian future, “precrime” police officers work to prevent crimes before they occur. But when Chief John Anderton (Tom Cruise) is accused of a future crime he hasn’t committed, he must prove his innocence, uncovering systemic issues and moral dilemmas he’d never considered before. Steven Spielberg’s cyberpunk thriller doesn’t take place in space but explores similar themes as Interstellar does.

17. ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017)

Similarities to Interstellar: Futuristic, stunning visuals, exploration of humanity

Also taking place on Earth, Blade Runner 2049, follows Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a blade runner for the LAPD, as he discovers a buried secret that challenges everything he knows. His investigation leads him to former blade runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), missing for decades, and uncovers revelations about replicant reproduction. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film explores themes of identity, memory and what it means to be human.

18. ‘High Life’ (2018)

Similarities to Interstellar: Space travel, isolation, familiar dynamics

Starring Robert Pattinson as Monte, High Life follows him and his young daughter as the final survivors on a deep-space mission. Hurtling toward a black hole, Monte must grapple with the disturbing reproductive experiments led by Dr. Dibs (Juliette Binoche) he was put through, as well as isolation, fatherhood and the psychological horrors of space. Claire Denis’ High Life explores themes of survival, human nature and the existential mysteries of life.

19. ‘Life’ (2017)

Similarities to Interstellar: Suspense, survival, space exploration

When a team of astronauts discover extraterrestrial organism from Mars, they are initially thrilled. That thrill was short lived, as the life form, nicknamed Calvin, rapidly evolves and begins to threaten the crew and humanity as a whole. The film explores survival in the claustrophobic confines of space, as the crew must make impossible choices to keep the creature from reaching Earth.

20. ‘Primer’ (2004)

Similarities to Interstellar: Non-linear storytelling, consequences of technological developments, cerebral

After accidentally creating a time machine, two engineers are unable to fully grasp the ethical and existential implications. This quickly leads to chaos, as multiple timelines begin to overlap. The film is known for its intricate, nonlinear plot and minimalistic style, presenting time travel in a way that demands multiple viewings to fully comprehend its depth and complexity.

Watch Movies Like Interstellar on DIRECTV

Similar to space travel, navigating an ever-growing catalog of movies can be overwhelming. And while we can’t help you out with the former, we can certainly help you with the latter. From this post on Movies to Watch Like Interstellar to our weekly Watch Guides, it’s easy to find movies you’ll love.

Plus, DIRECTV Insider has tons of great recommendations for space movies & sci-fi content across the board! Check out a few of them here:

Frequently Asked Questions Why do people love the movie Interstellar? Sci-fi lovers and casual moviegoers alike love Christopher Nolan's Interstellar for its blend of stunning cinematography, intense emotional storytelling and scientific depth. It's those elements combined with the deeply human themes of love, survival and sacrifice that make this film an all-time favorite for many. If I love Interstellar for the visuals, what other movies should I watch? For those looking for movies similar to Interstellar in terms of cinematography and visuals, consider adding these to your watchlist: Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Gravity (2013) and 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968). If I love Interstellar for the themes of love, sacrifice and human resilience, what other movies should I watch? For those looking for movies similar to Interstellar as it relates to themes, consider adding these to your watchlist: The Martian (2015), Sunshine (2007) Ad Astra (2019) and Contact (1997).

