DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
Movies - Article

DIRECTV Streaming with the Stars Oscar Party Recap

DIRECTV Streaming with the Stars Oscar Party Recap
Share

The best films of the year were celebrated this weekend at the 2024 Oscars, and DIRECTV was right in the mix. Between walking the “blue carpet” to hosting the first-ever Oscars viewing party, DIRECTV Streaming with the Stars hosted by Rob Lowe, it was a night to remember.

The DIRECTV Blue Carpet

From the eternally ageless Rob Lowe and Paula Abdul to the beloved reality stars like Audrina Patridge and Ashley Boalch Darby, blue really looked good on the celebs on Oscar night. Relive some of the highlights.

directv-streaming-with-the-stars-7520.jpg

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DIRECTV (@directv)

DIRECTV Streaming with Stars Oscar Party

The first ever DIRECTV Streaming with the Stars event was a sparkling success. The event hosts, Rob Lowe, who was joined by his wife and son, and DIRECTV’s Senior Vice President Kelly Jo Sands, truly hit it off and held the whole party together from start to finish. 

Event hosts Robe Lowe and Kelly Jo Sands | Photo credit: Greg Doherty Photos 

Event hosts Robe Lowe and Kelly Jo Sands | Photo credit: Greg Doherty Photos

The invite-only event had a star-studded guestlist with talent from television and film including names like,Paula Abdul, Audrina Patridge, Meredith Marks, Phaedra Parks, Erika Jayne, Vicki Gunvalson, Sutton Stracke, Kelly Bensimon, Kendra Wilkinson, Natalie Friedman, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Alexis Bellino & John Janssen, Heather McDonald, Guerdy Abraira, Olivia Flowers, Matt Friend, Ally Lewber, Ronen Rubinstein, CJ Perry, Taylor Armstrong, Maria Georgas, and many more.

Rob Lowe with his son and wife at the party |  Photo credit: Greg Doherty Photos  

Rob Lowe with his son and wife at the party |  Photo credit: Greg Doherty Photos  

After welcoming the guests, esteemed host, Rob Lowe was surprised with a birthday toast. Lowe turns 60 on March 17, and to commemorate, decadent desserts were passed and family and friends delivered well wishes. 

Rob Lowe celebrating his 60th birthday | Photo credit: Greg Doherty Photos 

Rob Lowe celebrating his 60th birthday | Photo credit: Greg Doherty Photos 

Guests enjoyed the telecast from a gorgeous viewing lounge while enjoying Spago’s signature menu, specialty cocktails and more. Meredith Marks served guests her amazing caviar, which paired perfectly with Spago’s hors d’oeuvre selection.

Ever wonder what it takes to win an Oscar?

After the Best Picture was awarded, guests rounded out the night with a passed cart of Dom Perignon to celebrate the successful evening. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DIRECTV (@directv)

Catch up on all the Oscar winners, many of which can be watched on DIRECTV. 

Share

Most Popular

Movies

2024 Oscar Nominated Movies: Must-See Films to Watch Now

read more
TV

Watch Guide: Everything you need to know about ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

read more
Sports

March Madness 2024 – NCAA® Men’s Basketball Schedule, Brackets & More

read more
Movies

Top 20 New Movies to Stream Right Now

read more
Sports

2024 MLB TV Schedules, News & How to Watch

read more
Promo

More Like This

Top 20 New Movies to Stream Right Now
Movies

Top 20 New Movies to Stream Right Now

From Dublin to Your Living Room: A St. Patrick’s Day Watch-Party Extravaganza
Movies

From Dublin to Your Living Room: A St. Patrick’s Day Watch-Party Extravaganza

Movies About Women Empowerment for Women’s History Month
Movies

Movies About Women Empowerment for Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month Watch List
Movies

Women’s History Month Watch List

The Best of Rob Lowe: Movies and TV Shows
TV

The Best of Rob Lowe: Movies and TV Shows