And the Emmy goes to… we’ll find out on September 15! Will it be The Bear, FX’s breakout hit show about a Michelin-star chef trying to turn his family’s business around? Will Shōgun‘s contingents of samurai warrior conquer the awards show? Or will Amazon’s Fallout blow up its competitors’ hopes and dreams?

The official list of Emmy nominations has been released, and you can check out the whole list below!

What Are the Emmy Awards?

For 76 years, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) have awarded the top shows and actors in TV for their outstanding performances. There are two versions of the Emmy ceremony, one for daytime programming and another for primetime television. This post will be focused on the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Nominations are typically announced at the beginning of July, and the voting period closes at the beginning of September. Only active members of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences can vote for the winners.

Top Nominees at the Emmy’s

No matter the outcome on awards night, FX is already a clear winner this year: the network pulled in 93 nominations, 48 of which came from the top two shows on the nominations list, Shōgun and The Bear, the latter of which set the record for most nominations for a comedy series in Emmy history with 23. The show also won 10 times in 2023.

Check out DIRECTV Insider’s Shōgun Watch Guide and The Bear Watch Guide.

Setting FX’s success aside, Netflix took the top spot for gross nominations with 107, with series like The Crown, Ripley and the controversial Baby Reindeer getting nods.

HBO / Max were third, an unusual position for a network that hasn’t been outside the top two at the Emmys in a long, long time (Like, since the mid-90s long). That’s because the storied network didn’t put out content this year that landed as well as legendary series like The Sopranos, Succession and Game of Thrones. That said, the network is coming off a wildly successful year in 2023 thanks to the likes of The Last of Us, Succession, House of the Dragon and White Lotus.

Fun fact: Due to the last year’s strikes in the entertainment industry, this year’s Emmys saw a massive drop in submissions of eligible series, down 40% over the last year. This will also be the second Emmys ceremony of 2024, since the strikes pushed 2023’s ceremony into January.

2024 Emmy Nominations List

Now, without further ado, here’s the complete list of all of the Emmy nominees in 2024:

Best Drama

Shōgun – FX

The Crown – Netflix

The Morning Show – Apple TV

The Gilded Age – HBO

Slow Horses – Apple TV

Mr. and Mrs. Smith – Amazon Prime Video

Fallout – Amazon Prime Video

3 Body Problem – Netflix

Best Comedy

Abbott Elementary – ABC

The Bear – Hulu

Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO

Hacks – HBO

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Palm Royale – Apple TV

Reservation Dogs – FX

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

Fargo – FX

Lessons in Chemistry – Apple TV

Ripley – Netflix

True Detective: Night Country – HBO

Best Actress, Drama

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Best Actor, Drama

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Idris Elba, Hijack

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Actor, Comedy

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Best Actress, Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress, Drama

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Supporting Actor, Drama

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Comedy Guest Actress

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Comedy Guest Actor

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Drama Guest Actress

Claire Foy, The Crown

Sarah Paulson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Parker Posey, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Drama Guest Actor

Nestor Carbonell, Shogun

John Turturro, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Paul Dano, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show – Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live – ABC

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Variety Scripted Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Reality or Competition Program

The Amazing Race – CBS

RuPaul’s Drag Race – MTV

The Traitors – Peacock

Top Chef – Bravo

The Voice – NBC

Host for a Reality/Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, Shark Tank

Animated Program

X-Men ’97 – Disney+

The Simpsons – Fox

Blue Eye Samurai – Netflix

Bob’s Burgers – Fox

Scavengers Reign – HBO

TV Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case – Peacock

Quiz Lady – Hulu

Red, White and Royal Blue – Amazon Prime Video

Scoop – Netflix

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story – Netflix

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Jim Henson Idea Man – Disney+

The Greatest Night in Pop – Netflix

STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces – Apple TV+

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life – HBO

Girls State – Apple TV+

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Beckham – Netflix

The Jinx — Part Two – Max

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. – HBO

Telemarketers – HBO

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV – ID

Directing for a Drama Series

Mimi Leder, The Overview Effect, The Morning Show

Stephen Daldry, Sleep, Dearie Sleep, The Crown

Hiro Murai, First Date, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Frederick E.O. Toye, Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky, Shogun

Saul Metzstein, Strange Games, Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Beat L.A., Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn, Party, Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, Fishes, The Bear

Ramy Youssef, Honeydew, The Bear

Guy Ritchie, Refined Aggression, The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello, Bulletproof, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, I’m the Pappy, The Ms. Pat Show

Directing for a Limited Series/TV Movie

Weronika Tofilska, Episode 4, Baby Reindeer

Millicent Shelton, Poirot, Lessons in Chemistry

Noah Hawley, The Tragedy of the Commons, Fargo

Gus Van Sant, Pilot, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Writing for a Comedy Series

Career Day by Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Fishes by Joanna Calo and Christopher Storer, The Bear

Bulletproof by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks

Orlando by Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, Girls5eva

Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

Pride Parade by Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, What We Do in the Shadows

Writing for a Drama Series

Ritz by Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown

The End by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, Fallout

Chapter One: Anjin by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, Shogun

Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky by Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, Shogun

First Date by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Negotiating With Tigers by Will Smith, Slow Horses

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Drama Special

Series by Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Series by Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Joan Is Awful by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror

You’re Wonderful by Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers

Part 6 by Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

The Tragedy of the Commons by Noah Hawley, Fargo

Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman, Just for Us

Jacqueline Novak, Get On Your Knees

John Early, Now More Than Ever

Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show – Comedy Central

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Max

Saturday Night Live – NBC

