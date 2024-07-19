And the Emmy goes to… we’ll find out on September 15! Will it be The Bear, FX’s breakout hit show about a Michelin-star chef trying to turn his family’s business around? Will Shōgun‘s contingents of samurai warrior conquer the awards show? Or will Amazon’s Fallout blow up its competitors’ hopes and dreams?
The official list of Emmy nominations has been released, and you can check out the whole list below!
What Are the Emmy Awards?
For 76 years, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) have awarded the top shows and actors in TV for their outstanding performances. There are two versions of the Emmy ceremony, one for daytime programming and another for primetime television. This post will be focused on the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Nominations are typically announced at the beginning of July, and the voting period closes at the beginning of September. Only active members of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences can vote for the winners.
Top Nominees at the Emmy’s
No matter the outcome on awards night, FX is already a clear winner this year: the network pulled in 93 nominations, 48 of which came from the top two shows on the nominations list, Shōgun and The Bear, the latter of which set the record for most nominations for a comedy series in Emmy history with 23. The show also won 10 times in 2023.
Setting FX’s success aside, Netflix took the top spot for gross nominations with 107, with series like The Crown, Ripley and the controversial Baby Reindeer getting nods.
HBO / Max were third, an unusual position for a network that hasn’t been outside the top two at the Emmys in a long, long time (Like, since the mid-90s long). That’s because the storied network didn’t put out content this year that landed as well as legendary series like The Sopranos, Succession and Game of Thrones. That said, the network is coming off a wildly successful year in 2023 thanks to the likes of The Last of Us, Succession, House of the Dragon and White Lotus.
Fun fact: Due to the last year’s strikes in the entertainment industry, this year’s Emmys saw a massive drop in submissions of eligible series, down 40% over the last year. This will also be the second Emmys ceremony of 2024, since the strikes pushed 2023’s ceremony into January.
2024 Emmy Nominations List
Now, without further ado, here’s the complete list of all of the Emmy nominees in 2024:
Best Drama
Shōgun – FX
The Crown – Netflix
The Morning Show – Apple TV
The Gilded Age – HBO
Slow Horses – Apple TV
Mr. and Mrs. Smith – Amazon Prime Video
Fallout – Amazon Prime Video
3 Body Problem – Netflix
Best Comedy
Abbott Elementary – ABC
The Bear – Hulu
Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO
Hacks – HBO
Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
Palm Royale – Apple TV
Reservation Dogs – FX
What We Do in the Shadows – FX
Best Limited Series
Baby Reindeer – Netflix
Fargo – FX
Lessons in Chemistry – Apple TV
Ripley – Netflix
True Detective: Night Country – HBO
Best Actress, Drama
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Best Actor, Drama
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Idris Elba, Hijack
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Actor, Comedy
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Best Actress, Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress, Drama
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Supporting Actor, Drama
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Comedy Guest Actress
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Comedy Guest Actor
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Drama Guest Actress
Claire Foy, The Crown
Sarah Paulson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Parker Posey, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Drama Guest Actor
Nestor Carbonell, Shogun
John Turturro, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Paul Dano, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show – Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live – ABC
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS
Variety Scripted Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Reality or Competition Program
The Amazing Race – CBS
RuPaul’s Drag Race – MTV
The Traitors – Peacock
Top Chef – Bravo
The Voice – NBC
Host for a Reality/Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, Shark Tank
Animated Program
X-Men ’97 – Disney+
The Simpsons – Fox
Blue Eye Samurai – Netflix
Bob’s Burgers – Fox
Scavengers Reign – HBO
TV Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case – Peacock
Quiz Lady – Hulu
Red, White and Royal Blue – Amazon Prime Video
Scoop – Netflix
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story – Netflix
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Jim Henson Idea Man – Disney+
The Greatest Night in Pop – Netflix
STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces – Apple TV+
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life – HBO
Girls State – Apple TV+
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Beckham – Netflix
The Jinx — Part Two – Max
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. – HBO
Telemarketers – HBO
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV – ID
Directing for a Drama Series
Mimi Leder, The Overview Effect, The Morning Show
Stephen Daldry, Sleep, Dearie Sleep, The Crown
Hiro Murai, First Date, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Frederick E.O. Toye, Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky, Shogun
Saul Metzstein, Strange Games, Slow Horses
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Beat L.A., Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Directing for a Comedy Series
Randall Einhorn, Party, Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer, Fishes, The Bear
Ramy Youssef, Honeydew, The Bear
Guy Ritchie, Refined Aggression, The Gentlemen
Lucia Aniello, Bulletproof, Hacks
Mary Lou Belli, I’m the Pappy, The Ms. Pat Show
Directing for a Limited Series/TV Movie
Weronika Tofilska, Episode 4, Baby Reindeer
Millicent Shelton, Poirot, Lessons in Chemistry
Noah Hawley, The Tragedy of the Commons, Fargo
Gus Van Sant, Pilot, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Writing for a Comedy Series
Career Day by Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Fishes by Joanna Calo and Christopher Storer, The Bear
Bulletproof by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks
Orlando by Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, Girls5eva
Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
Pride Parade by Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, What We Do in the Shadows
Writing for a Drama Series
Ritz by Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown
The End by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, Fallout
Chapter One: Anjin by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, Shogun
Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky by Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, Shogun
First Date by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Negotiating With Tigers by Will Smith, Slow Horses
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Drama Special
Series by Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Series by Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Joan Is Awful by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror
You’re Wonderful by Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers
Part 6 by Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
The Tragedy of the Commons by Noah Hawley, Fargo
Writing for a Variety Special
Alex Edelman, Just for Us
Jacqueline Novak, Get On Your Knees
John Early, Now More Than Ever
Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show – Comedy Central
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Max
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Frequently Asked Questions
How many Emmys Awards have been held?
76 ceremonies have been held.
Who has won the most Emmys?
Lorne Michaels, creator of Saturday Night Live, has the most Emmys due to the show's success at the awards show.
Which group decides who wins an Emmy?
The group who decides who wins an Emmy are the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
