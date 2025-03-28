Want the latest information on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2? You’ve come to the right place. Hulu’s most-watched unscripted season premiere of 2024 is just around the corner, and let us tell you, you don’t want to miss it.

The phrase “save the drama for your mama”? It might as well have been written about these women. Between the headline-making scandals and secrets hiding behind picture-perfect posts, Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is gearing up to deliver the most gasp-worthy drama yet.

Get all the insider information you need to catch up before the Season 2 premiere on Thursday, May 15, 2025, including details on the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where to watch the series and what to expect from the new season.

What is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives About?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a reality TV series that follows a group of social media influencers, AKA members of the viral “MomTok” community, as they navigate faith, fame, motherhood and friendships in their Utah community.

The show offers an unfiltered look at the women behind the curated posts, revealing the personal struggles, relationship drama and complicated ties to the Mormon Church that play out both online and off.

Whether you’re tuning in for the first time or just need a refresher, this series is more than just viral drama—it’s a deep dive into modern Mormon womanhood, with all the glam, guilt and group chats that come with it.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 Release Date

Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 15th, which is when the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be released — in full –exclusively on Hulu.

Where to Watch

As mentioned above, the second season of the reality series will be exclusively on Hulu. But that doesn’t mean those without a Hulu subscription can’t get in on the action.

The first season of the show is currently airing on ABC Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET, so you can catch up that way! It’s likely that the second season will also eventually be broadcast on ABC, but there is currently no indication of when that may be.

Cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Let’s catch up with the Utah MomTok ladies that comprise the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Taylor Frankie Paul, 30

Taylor, a prominent member of the MomTok community, is known for her candid approach to social media. She has three children—two from her previous marriage and a third with her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

In 2022, it was revealed that Taylor and her then-husband participated in “soft swinging,” leading to widespread attention and controversy (one of the reasons the show is as popular as it is today). She has also faced legal issues, including a domestic violence arrest in February 2023.

Whitney Leavitt, 31

Whitney is married to Connor Leavitt and mother of two children, with a third on the way. Seriously popular on TikTok, she shares insights into her life and challenges traditional norms. ​Whitney has been involved in controversies, including one involving her husband on Tinder.

Demi Engemann, 30

Demi is married to Bret Engemann, and together they are raising three children. She is known for addressing topics like age-gap relationships and women’s empowerment. ​Demi’s marriage to Bret, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Harrington, has drawn public interest.

Jen Affleck, 25

Jen is married to Zac Affleck (yes, that Affleck family, sort of) with two children. Jen is recognized for balancing her devout Mormon beliefs with her role in the MomTok community. She has openly discussed challenges in her marriage, including tensions arising from attending a Chippendales show.

Jessi Ngatikaura, 32

Jessi owns a hair salon and extension company. She has a blended family with her husband Jordan and three children and has been open about her decision to leave the Mormon church. Jessi is part of the “sinners” subgroup within MomTok, often addressing topics that challenge traditional norms.

Layla Taylor, 23

As the youngest member of the group, Layla is a single mother of two after a recent divorce. She shares her experiences of navigating single parenthood and re-entering the dating scene on social media and the TV series.

Mayci Neeley, 30

A former Division 1 tennis player at Brigham Young University, Mayci is married with a blended family of two children. She is also the founder of a natal nutrition company. Mayci has been open about her IVF journey as she seeks to expand her family with husband Jacob.

Mikayla Matthews, 24

Mikayla became a mother at 16 and is now married with three children. Mikayla is part of the original MomTok group and has shared her journey of leaving the Mormon church.

Miranda Hope, 26 (NEW)

26-year-old beauty, lifestyle and motherhood influencer, Miranda Hope, will be a new addition to the show for season 2.

Season 2 Trailer

Can’t wait for the upcoming season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Get a sneak peek of all the drama to come in this official trailer.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Episodes

While the first season of Secret Lives only had eight episodes, season 2 will give fans more content to obsess over. The series was actually renewed for 20 additional episodes, but they will most likely be split between seasons 2 and 3.

That being said, fans can expect ten brand new episodes to be released on Hulu Thursday, May 15th.

Anticipated Storylines

Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives promises even more emotional twists, tense confrontations and jaw-dropping revelations that hooked millions on the series. As the MomTok universe continues to evolve, viewers can expect the friendships, faith journeys and personal lives of these women to be pushed to new limits.

One of the most talked-about developments is the arrival of Miranda McWhorter (now Miranda Hope), a former best friend of Taylor Frankie Paul and an original member of the MomTok circle. Her addition to the cast is expected to stir the pot—not only because of the unresolved fallout between her and Taylor, but also due to her alleged involvement in the infamous 2022 swinging scandal that rocked their social circle.

Taylor Frankie Paul continues her complicated journey of motherhood, mental health recovery and public scrutiny. After the headlines surrounding her 2022 “soft-swinging” scandal and 2023 domestic violence arrest, Season 2 will follow her attempts to rebuild her reputation and stabilize her relationship with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen—with more than a few bumps along the way.

Whitney Leavitt, who distanced herself from the MomTok scene, but does appear to be returning for Season 2, will face personal crossroads as she navigates her marriage with Connor and prepares to welcome her third child. Rumors, misunderstandings and personal boundaries will test her friendships and her resolve.

Meanwhile, Jen Affleck contemplates a life-altering move to support her husband Zac through medical school, a decision that could shift her role in the group—and her sense of identity. Her storyline is expected to reflect the push and pull between traditional expectations and personal aspirations.

Other cast members, including Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, and Mikayla Matthews, also grapple with their own defining choices—whether it’s re-entering the dating world post-divorce, undergoing IVF or leaving the Mormon faith altogether. These arcs promise to deepen the show’s emotional core and explore the diversity of modern womanhood within and beyond the church.

From social media scandals to real-life consequences, Season 2 is expected to dive even deeper into the blurred lines that is authenticity, societal expectations and performative perfection.

How Many MomTok Members are Still in the Mormon Church?

Many people — including some of the women starring in this series — keep the status of their faith to themselves. That being said, there are a few members of MomTok and The Secret Lives that have spoken out about their decision to leave the LDS Church. Those are Jessi Ngatikaura and Mikayla Matthews.

Frequently Asked Questions Will there be a second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Yes, the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres May 15th, 2025, on Hulu. Where to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Watch all episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu, or tune in to ABC Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET to watch the first season. How many episodes of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 have? 10 episodes

