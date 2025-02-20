The tribe has spoken. It’s time for an all-new season of Survivor starting on Wednesday, February 26, on CBS. (Check your local listings)

This watch guide has everything you need to know about this season’s 18 contestants, the release date and how to watch with DIRECTV. See who will be able to adapt, who will be voted out and who will have what it takes to become the Sole Survivor and walk away with the $1 million prize.

Check out the season 48 trailer below.

What is the Release Date of ‘Survivor’ Season 48?

The new season of Survivor starts on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8/7c on CBS. The new season will kick off with a two-hour premiere. The following weeks’ episodes will be 90 minutes each.

How To Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 48

DIRECTV subscribers can watch Survivor season 48 on CBS every Wednesday or stream the next day with Paramount+.

What is ‘Survivor’ About?

Survivor centers on a group of 18 castaways who are purposely stranded on an island in Fiji. They are put through a series of individual and group challenges and must work to “outwit, outplay and outlast” the other contestants. The challenges range from physical tests like obstacle courses and swimming long distances to mental tests like solving puzzles. Contestants who win are granted immunity from being voted off the island and losers are voted to be eliminated during Tribal Council. The last one standing is crowned the Sole Survivor and awarded a cash prize of $1 million.

Who Is The Host Of ‘Survivor’ Season 48?

Jeff Probst is the host of Survivor and also serves as an executive producer. He’s been the host since the show premiered in 2000.

Where Was ‘Survivor’ Season 48 Filmed?

Season 48 of Survivor was filmed on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. The long-running reality show used to film in different locations around the world. However, since season 33, Survivor has been filmed exclusively in Fiji.

Who Won ‘Survivor’ Season 47?

Rachel LaMont was the winner of Survivor season 47. The 34-year-old graphic designer from Michigan received the $1 million prize. LaMont beat out Sam Phaleon and Sue Smey to become the Sole Survivor.

Who is in the ‘Survivor’ Season 48 Cast?

Eighteen new contestants have answered the call to be on Survivor. From a stunt performer to a fire captain to a surgeon, watch to see who will have what it takes to become the Sole Survivor. Check out the season 48 contestants broken down by their tribe.

Vula Tribe

Stephanie Berger, a 38-year-old tech product lead from New York City

Saiounia ‘Sai’ Hughley, a 30-year-old marketing professional in Simi Valley, California

Kevin Leung, a 34-year-old finance manager who lives in Livermore, California

Cedrek McFadden, a 45-year-old surgeon from Greenville, South Carolina

Justin Pioppi, a 29-year-old pizzeria manager from Winthrop, Massachusetts

Mary Zheng, a 31-year-old substance abuse counselor in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lagi Tribe

Shauhin Davari, a 38-year-old debate professor from Costa Mesa, California

Eva Erickson, a 24-year-old PhD candidate who lives in Providence, Rhode Island

Joe Hunter, a 45-year-old fire captain who lives in West Sacramento, California

Thomas Krottinger, a 34-year-old music executive in Los Angeles, California

Bianca Roses, a 33-year-old PR consultant in Arlington, Virginia

Star Toomey, a 28-year-old sales expert in Augusta, Georgia

Civa Tribe

Kyle Fraser, a 31-year-old attorney who lives in Brooklyn, New York

Mitch Guerra, a 34-year-old P.E. coach from Waco, Texas

Kamilla Karthigesu, a 31-year-old software engineer in Foster City, California

David Kinne, a 39-year-old stunt performer who lives in Buena Park, California

Charity Nelms, a flight attendant in St. Petersburg, Florida

Chrissy Sarnowsky, a 55-year-old fire lieutenant from the South Side of Chicago

Watch ‘Survivor’ on DIRECTV

Survivor premieres on CBS on Wednesday, February 26, and streams the following day on Paramount+. Plus, you can catch up on past seasons on Paramount+.

