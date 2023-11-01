DIRECTV support icon

DIRECTV Thanksgiving Free Preview

It’s here!  Our annual Thanksgiving Free Preview starts Wednesday November 22 through Sunday November 26.

Enjoy the long holiday weekend with friends, family and an epic FREE PREVIEW EVENT!  Celebrate and indulge in five days of the best premium entertainment with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+, CINEMAX and Movies Extra Pack

How to Watch

On DIRECTV, explore premium entertainment on the following channels.

DIRECTV via Satellite

Channels 515-574

Live channels only

DIRECTV via Internet and DIRECTV STREAM

Channels 515-574

Live channels and on demand

U-verse TV

Channels 832-944/1832-1942HD

Live channels and on demand

Movies Extra Pack not available on U-verse

                     

What to Watch

Explore some of the highlights worth catching over Thanksgiving week, Nov. 22-26.

SHOWTIME

‘Fellow Travelers’

‘The Chi’

‘The Caine Mutiny Court Martial’

‘No Country for Old Men’

NoCountryForOldMen_KA_3840x2160.jpg

STARZ

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ –  Season 2

Power Book III: Raising Kanan © MMXXII Lions Gate Television Inc. All rights reserved.

‘About My Father’

about_my_father_2023_02.jpg

About My Father © 2023 Lions Gate Films Inc. All Rights Reserved.

‘Little Women’

LittleWomen.jpg

Little Women  © 2019 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. and Monarchy Enterprises S.àr.l. and Regency Entertainment (USA), Inc.

‘Home Alone’

HomeAlone.jpg

Home Alone © 1990 20TH CENTURY FOX.

Starz® and related channels and service marks are the property of Starz Entertainment, LLC. Visit starz.com for airdates/times.

MGM+

Beacon 23′

‘Transformers: Rise of the BeasTransformers.png

‘Billy the Kid’

Cinemax

Moonfall’

Moonfall.png

‘Blended’

Blended.png

‘Big Momma’s House’

BMH.png

‘The Cold Light of Day’

CLD.png

Movies Extra Pack

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

‘A World Record Christmas’

WRC.png

‘Ms. Christmas Comes To Town’

HDNET MOVIES

‘The Longest Yard’

LongYard_Horizontal.jpg

© 1974 by Long Road Productions. All rights reserved.

‘Overboard’

Overboard_Horizontal.jpg

© 2023 by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SONY MOVIES

‘Air Force One’

AirForceOne_1920x1080.jpg

‘Company of Heroes’

CompanyOfHeroes_1920x1080.jpg

‘Geronimo: An American Hero ‘

Geronimo_1920x1080.jpg

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."

