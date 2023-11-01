DIRECTV Thanksgiving Free Preview

It’s here! Our annual Thanksgiving Free Preview starts Wednesday November 22 through Sunday November 26.

Enjoy the long holiday weekend with friends, family and an epic FREE PREVIEW EVENT! Celebrate and indulge in five days of the best premium entertainment with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+, CINEMAX and Movies Extra Pack!

How to Watch

On DIRECTV, explore premium entertainment on the following channels.

DIRECTV via Satellite

Channels 515-574

Live channels only

DIRECTV via Internet and DIRECTV STREAM

Channels 515-574

Live channels and on demand

U-verse TV

Channels 832-944/1832-1942HD

Live channels and on demand

Movies Extra Pack not available on U-verse

What to Watch

Explore some of the highlights worth catching over Thanksgiving week, Nov. 22-26.

SHOWTIME

‘Fellow Travelers’

‘The Chi’

‘The Caine Mutiny Court Martial’

‘No Country for Old Men’

STARZ

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ – Season 2

‘About My Father’

‘Little Women’

‘Home Alone’

MGM+

‘Beacon 23′

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beas

‘Billy the Kid’

Cinemax

‘Moonfall’

‘Blended’

‘Big Momma’s House’

‘The Cold Light of Day’

Movies Extra Pack

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

‘A World Record Christmas’

‘Ms. Christmas Comes To Town’

HDNET MOVIES

‘The Longest Yard’

‘Overboard’

SONY MOVIES

‘Air Force One’

‘Company of Heroes’

‘Geronimo: An American Hero ‘

