Few shows can claim to have done as much for a single genre of television shows as Survivor has done for reality TV. CBS’s long-running reality competition sends a group of average people to a remote location and forces them to live together and compete against one another for a shot a $1 million. Now running 26 years strong and with 49 seasons in the books, Survivor is one of the most famous reality shows ever made and has inspired decades of competitive reality TV in its run.

Now, the show hits a major milestone: it’s 50th season, Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans. Like other “all-star” format seasons, Survivor 50 will bring back beloved contestants from as far back as the original Survivor: Borneo, which debuted in 2000. This time, though, there’s a massive twist: Many of the season’s key mechanics and challenges will be decided by fan vote!

Curious if one of your favorite Survivors made the cut to secure a spot in one of Survivor 50‘s three tribes? Here’s your complete guide to everyone who’s returning to the series for the historic 50th season.

Full Cast of ‘Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans’

Here are all of the Survivor legends that we’ll see going head-to-head on Survivor 50.

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty

Seasons: 1, 8

Age: 47

Survivor 50 Tribe: Cila

One of the original survivors, Jenna Lewis-Dougherty first made waves as the bubbly, competitive mother of twins on the groundbreaking debut season of Survivor: Borneo.

While she narrowly missed the Final Four in her first outing, she returned for Survivor: All-Stars with a significantly more cutthroat approach, famously leading the charge to systematically eliminate every former winner in the game. Her strategic evolution during that season propelled her to a third-place finish, where she came just one immunity win away from potentially claiming the million-dollar prize.

As she prepares for her historic return in Survivor 50 after a twenty-year hiatus, she remains one of the few OG contestants looking to prove that the old-school legends can still hang in the modern Survivor era.

Colby Donaldson

Seasons: 2, 8, 20

Age: 51

Survivor 50 Tribe: Vatu

A physical powerhouse, Colby Donaldson remains one of the most well-known contestants to ever step onto a Survivor beach.

First appearing in The Australian Outback, Colby set the gold standard for physical dominance by winning a record-breaking five consecutive individual immunity challenges, a feat that propelled him to the Final Two. However, his legacy was truly cemented by his choice of “integrity over strategy” when he famously brought his close ally Tina Wesson to the end instead of an easier opponent, ultimately costing him the million-dollar prize but winning him a permanent place in the hearts of fans.

Now returning for Survivor 50 over 25 years after his debut, the rancher and television host is looking to prove that his old-school values and legendary competitive fire still have a place in the modern evolution of the game.

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick

Seasons: 10, 11, 20

Age: 45

Survivor 50 Tribe: Vatu

One of the most resilient and polarizing figures in the show’s history, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick became a household name during Survivor: Palau, where she famously outlasted her entire decimated tribe to become a “tribe of one.”

Her initial run as the ultimate underdog made her one of the most popular contestants ever, leading to a back-to-back return in Guatemala where she shifted into a dominant, more cutthroat strategic role and finished as the runner-up. Though her third outing in Heroes vs. Villains was cut short after a rivalry with James Clement, Stephenie’s legacy as a physical powerhouse and fierce competitor remained intact during her twelve-year hiatus from the screen.

Now returning for the historic Survivor 50, Stephenie is looking to bridge the gap between her old-school grit and the modern pace, aiming to finally clinch the title that has eluded her for over two decades.

Cirie Fields

Seasons: 12, 16, 20, 34

Age: 54

Survivor 50 Tribe: Cila

Frequently cited as the “best player to never win,” Cirie Fields is a legendary four-time Survivor contender who famously went from being “a couch potato” to one of the most feared social manipulators in reality TV history.

Across her appearances in Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains and Game Changers, Cirie proved that a keen understanding of human psychology is often more powerful than physical dominance. She is best remembered for orchestrating the infamous Erik Reichenbach blindside and for her heartbreaking exit in Season 34, where she became the first person ever eliminated despite receiving zero votes, that cemented her status as a fan-favorite icon.

Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth

Seasons: 13, 16, 23, 34

Age: 43

Survivor 50 Tribe: Cila

Widely regarded as the ultimate survivalist in the franchise’s history, Ozzy is a four-time Survivor contestant who redefined what it means to be a “Challenge Beast.”

From his debut in Cook Islands to his most recent appearance in Game Changers, Ozzy captivated audiences with his free-diving foraging skills and a dominant physical game that secured him a record-tying five individual immunity wins in a single season. While his social game often saw him targeted as a massive threat, leading to a dramatic “Redemption Island” run where he was voted out three times in one season only to fight his way back, his legacy endures to this day. As he prepares for his historic fifth outing in Survivor 50, Ozzy continues to be one of the most popular and iconic Survivors of all time.

Benjamin “Coach” Wade

Seasons: 18, 20, 23

Age: 53

Survivor 50 Tribe: Kalo

“Coach” is considered one of the most polarizing and cinematic individuals in show history. A self-styled “dragon slayer,” Ben is a three-time Survivor veteran whose journey from eccentric storyteller to strategic mastermind is the stuff of legend.

Debuting in Tocantins, Coach initially captivated audiences with his odd-ball tales of Amazonian captures and his rigid martial arts-inspired code of honor, but it was his return in South Pacific that put his tactical prowess on display when he successfully forged a cult-like alliance through religious devotion and unwavering loyalty, ultimately finishing as the runner-up and cementing himself as one of the greatest social manipulators to never win the game.

In Survivor 50, we’ll see if the Dragon Slayer will lead with his heart or his legendary socio-strategic acumen to finally claim the crown.

Aubry Bracco

Seasons: 32, 34, 38

Age: 39

Survivor 50 Tribe: Vatu

Aubry is the patron saint of the “New School” transition. Her game is defined by deep emotional intelligence and her “pivot strategy,” the ability to change plans mid-Tribal Council.

In Kaôh Rōng, she navigated a grueling medical evacuation-filled season to reach the end, only to lose in a controversial jury vote. She’ll bring her cerebral style to Survivor 50 as a member of the Vatu tribe.

Chrissy Hofbeck

Seasons: 35

Age: 54

Survivor 50 Tribe: Kalo

Chrissy is the “Super-Mom” who broke the mold. An actuary by trade, she used her mathematical mind to track every vote and advantage in Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers. By tying the record for most female immunity wins in a single season, she proved she was a triple threat: social, strategic and physical.

Chrissy has been one of the most vocal “one-time players” looking for a callback, and her inclusion in 50 is the fulfillment of years of fan anticipation.

Christian Hubicki

Seasons: 37

Age: 39

Survivor 50 Tribe: Cila

Perhaps the ultimate example of the nerd archetype to ever play the game, Christian became an instant breakout star during Survivor: David vs. Goliath.

A robotics professor with a penchant for long-winded analogies, Christian defied expectations by proving to be as strategically lethal as he was socially charming. He is perhaps best remembered for his marathon performance in a five-hour immunity challenge, where he famously talked his opponent into dropping out by discussing everything from specialized algorithms to Reuben sandwiches.

Though his immense “threat level” eventually made him a target for a coordinated blindside, his ability to weaponize his intelligence while remaining authentically kind earned him a spot in the pantheon of modern greats.

Angelina Keeley

Seasons: 37

Age: 35

Survivor 50 Tribe: Vatu

One of the most unintentionally comedic and strategically persistent players of the modern era, Angelina Keeley cemented her legacy during Survivor: David vs. Goliath as a master of the “big ask.” Whether she was famously negotiating with host Jeff Probst for more rice for her tribe or scaling a rock wall to find a hidden immunity idol, Angelina’s flair for the dramatic made her an instant icon.

Despite being top target, she successfully navigated her way to the end of the season, proving that sheer force of will and a refusal to be ignored can be a viable path to the finale.

Mike White

Seasons: 37

Age: 54

Survivor 50 Tribe: Kalo

Mike White was a well-known filmmaker long before he ever appeared on Survivor and remains one of the most respected runners-up in the show’s history after his strong run on David vs. Goliath.

While he was initially feared as a high-profile “celebrity” contestant, Mike’s self-deprecating humor and under-the-radar approach allowed him to lower his threat level and navigate the merge with incredible finesse. Despite finishing in second place, Mike’s influence on the game extended beyond the screen: He famously used his experience on the show as inspiration for his Emmy-winning series The White Lotus.

Now returning for Survivor 50 as a seasoned veteran, Mike faces the ultimate challenge of adapting his approach to accommodate his newfound threat level.

Dee Valladares

Seasons: 45

Age: 28

Survivor 50 Tribe: Kalo

Dee brought a win-at-all-costs mentality and ended up as one of the most dominant champions in the show’s modern history in Season 45.

As the spearhead of the unbreakable Reba Four alliance, Dee combined ruthlessness with social charm to maintain control of the game without ever having her name written down at Tribal Council. Dee proved that a deep, social-first game is still possible in the faster-paced modern era.

Now returning for Survivor 50 as a defending champ, she faces her toughest test yet: Proving that her brand of aggressive dominance can translate when playing against a field of other seasoned vets.

Emily Flippen

Seasons: 45

Age: 30

Survivor 50 Tribe: Cila

Emily Flippen entered Survivor 45 as a blunt, skeptical strategist who nearly faced a first-day elimination. After a rocky start where she famously challenged her fellow castaways’ logic and social dynamics, Emily underwent a profound transformation, evolving from a self-proclaimed loner into a savvy social player and a trusted ally.

Leveraging the data-driven mindset of her financial analyst background, she orchestrated one of the season’s biggest blindsides, proving that growth and adaptability are just as key to winning as dominating challenges.

Genevieve Mushaluk

Seasons: 47

Age: 34

Survivor 50 Tribe: Vatu

Genevieve was one of the most effective strategists of Season 47. She acted as a sleeper agent, staying quiet and flying under the radar for the first part of the game before emerging to execute a shocking blindside of a rival.

Though that act led to a sudden increase in her threat level that ultimately led to her elimination in fifth place after a failed fake idol ploy, “Operation: Italy,” her tactical dominance and “assassin” persona secured her a place on Survivor 50.

Jonathan Young

Seasons: 42

Age: 32

Survivor 50 Tribe: Kalo

Like Colby Donaldson and Ozzy Lusth, Jonathan emerged as one of the most dominant challenge performers in the history of the franchise during Survivor 42.

Jonathan earned his “gentle giant” reputation by single-handedly carrying his tribe through grueling water challenges and providing a steady supply of fish, a role that made him indispensable early in the season. Despite being one of the most obvious targets, Jonathan made it all the way to the Final Four.

Jonathan’s prowess in the survival aspect of the show made him a standout of the modern game, and he’ll bring all of that back to Survivor 50.

Kamilla Karthigesu

Seasons: 48

Age: 31

Survivor 50 Tribe: Kalo

One of the most recent competitors just two seasons removed from the game, Kamilla was a savvy and dangerous player on Season 48 who used her sharp wit and self-deprecating humor to establish a remarkably effective social game.

Despite her unassuming stature, Kamilla proved to be both a skilled alliance-builder and a formidable competitor, securing two individual immunity wins and a path to the endgame that only ended when she narrowly lost the final four fire-making challenge. Now returning for the historic Survivor 50, she’ll bring her adaptability back to bare to prove that she can out-maneuver a field full of legends.

Kyle Fraser

Seasons: 48

Age: 31

Survivor 50 Tribe: Vatu

Kyle Fraser took the win in Survivor 48 by perfectly balancing a hidden profession with genuine social connections. Kyle famously concealed his legal background from his tribemates, posing as an educator to lower his threat level while orchestrating a sophisticated game as an alliance broker.

Kyle navigated multiple tribe swaps and alliances, eventually taking control of the endgame by winning the final immunity challenge and delivering a masterful closing argument to the jury.

Returning for Survivor 50 as the only male winner in the cast, Kyle faced a heartbreaking exit when a sudden medical emergency on Day 3 forced him from the game.

Joe Hunter

Seasons: 48

Age: 45

Survivor 50 Tribe: Cita

Another Survivor 48 returnee, the fire captain became the emotional compass of his season, playing with a strategy rooted in integrity. Joe dominated the physical game with a season-high four individual immunity wins.

Despite his physical prowess and a nearly flawless voting record, receiving only one vote against him the entire season, Joe finished as the second runner-up. Known for his resilience and his deep motivation to play in honor of his late sister, Joe has become a symbol of taking an old-school approach in the New Era game.

Joe will reunite with the allies who betrayed him just one season prior during Survivor 50, and he’ll look to prove that a game built on trust can still claim the ultimate prize.

Charlie Davis

Seasons: 46

Age: 27

Survivor 50 Tribe: Kalo

Charlie Davis entered Survivor 46 as a self-proclaimed “Swiftie” and a law student, quickly proving that his sharp analytical mind was a force to be reckoned with.

Throughout the season, Charlie expertly navigated the complex social side of the game, effectively controlling the pace and orchestrating several high-profile blindsides where opponents left with immunity idols in their pockets.

Charlie ultimately finished as the runner-up in a narrow vote, notably losing the support of his closest ally in a shocking twist. Charlie will look to apply his calculated approach to a riskier, more dangerous game to avenge his exit in Season 46.

Quintavius “Q” Burdette

Seasons: 46

Age: 31

Survivor 50 Tribe: Vatu

Q’s game on Season 46 can be summed up in one word: Chaos. The former college football player became infamous for his booming personality and endless stream of catchphrases, and he played the game with an aggressive mentality that kept his tribemates in a constant state of confusion and paranoia.

From attempting to volunteer himself for elimination at a live Tribal Council to introducing the world to the “Q-Skirt,” he was a lightning rod for drama, eventually becoming a pariah who survived multiple votes simply because he was too unpredictable to pin down.

Despite being voted out with an idol in his pocket in sixth place, he became one of the most sensational cast members in Survivor history.

Rick Devens

Seasons: 38

Age: 41

Survivor 50 Tribe: Cita

This energetic news anchor was the ultimate underdog on Season 38, using the season’s Edge of Extinction dynamic to fight his way back from elimination and make it to the last stages of the competition.

Devens’ chaotic run was one of the most memorable in the show’s history, finding and playing a record four hidden immunity idols and winning four individual immunity challenges even as he was targeted at nearly every Tribal Council.

He eventually lost the fire-making challenge, but he’ll enter Survivor 50 as one of the most recognizable personalities in show history, both due to his entertaining apprearance and his duties hosting the show’s official On Fire podcast.

Rizo Velovic

Seasons: 49

Age: 25

Survivor 50 Tribe: Vatu

A breakout star of the most recent season, Rizo Velovic is a high-energy New York tech sales professional and the first player of Albanian descent in the show’s history.

Rizo combined his deep-seated immigrant work ethic with a self-proclaimed “sadistic” love for the game’s strategic complexities, masterfully taking advantage of a publicly known Hidden Immunity Idol, which he wielded as a social shield for eight consecutive Tribal Councils.

Rizo’s combination of social charm and cutthroat tactics propelled him to a fourth-place finish, when he, too, fell victim to the infamous fire-making challenge, and he’ll head straight back into the game as the youngest player in the field.

Savannah Louie

Seasons: 49

Age: 31

Survivor 50 Tribe: Cita

The reigning Sole Survivor of Season 49, the former news reporter leveraged her observational instincts and storytelling skills to dominate her season both socially and physically. She tied the all-time record for individual immunity wins by a woman with four victories and became one of only four women in the show’s history to defeat a man in the fire-making challenge, ultimately securing the title.

Savannah also had one very clear advantage coming into Survivor 50: No one knew she was a champ during production, because her season had not yet aired when the season was being filmed!

Tiffany Nicole Ervin

Seasons: 46

Age: 34

Survivor 50 Tribe: Kalo

A standout personality and strategic force from Survivor 46, Tiffany Nicole Ervin was central figure in one of the most chaotic pre-merge tribes in history.

Tiffany balanced a fiery, authentic personality with a sharp tactical mind and deep mastery of the social game, though she was famously blindsided into an eighth-place finish even though a much-sought after immunity idol was in her pocket. This time around, she’s gunning for a happier ending.

Frequently Asked Questions How many contestants are on Survivor 50? There are 24 contestants over three tribes on Survivor 50. Where is Survivor 50 being filmed? Survivor 50 is being filmed in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands, where all seasons have been filmed since Season 33.

