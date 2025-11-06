Running back is one of the most volatile positions in fantasy football. Truly elite RBs, or run-of-the-mill backs with a particularly good matchup, can put up some of the biggest point totals of the week for your team, but they’re also the most likely player to get injured or end up on IR. You only get to pick two to three of them per week, depending on your league, so making the right call here is a big decision.

If you’re fretting over who the top running backs to start for Week 10 are, or which players should be riding your bench this week, here’s our fantasy football start ’em, sit ’em Week 10 running backs guide to help you get an edge in your league this week.

Start ‘Em/Sit ‘Em Week 10, 2025 – Running Backs

So, who should you absolutely slot into your lineup for Week 10, and who’s better of left on your bench? Let’s take a look.

Running Back Start of the Week

Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers (vs. New Orleans Saints): Rico Dowdle has officially and decisively taken over the role of lead back for the Panthers, and he’s handsomely rewarded managers who picked him up — often off the waiver wire! — this season. He’s scored close to 30 points in three separate games this season, and the Saints are near the bottom of the barrel as far as run defense goes. Start Rico everywhere.

Running Backs to Start in Week 10

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns (at New York Jets): The Jets can’t stop the run, allowing double digit points to running backs on the regular this season. Judkins is expected to suit up this week but he may be sidelined with injury, and if that’s the case, Dylan Sampson slots in here as a must-start.

D’Andre Swift (or Kyle Monongai), Chicago Bears (vs. New York Giants): D’Andre Swift is questionable with a groin injury, but if he suits up, he absolutely needs to be in your lineup against a Giants run defense that is currently the league’s second worst. Kyle Monongai will take his place if he can’t go and, like Sampson, makes a great stash or handcuff this week.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (at Los Angeles Chargers): Warren’s been in the double digits almost every week this season, and he’s up against a Chargers defense that’s allowed the sixth-highest yards allowed per carry to RBs this season. He should be in for another solid performance, even if he is splitting with Kenneth Gainwell a bit.

Running Back Sit of the Week

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. Carolina Panthers): Once a reliable fantasy backfield stalwart, Kamara has looked nothing like his former self this season. Even though Carolina’s run defense isn’t exactly the league’s stingiest, Kamara has been bad enough that he’s riding our benches this week, and for the foreseeable future.

Running Backs to Sit in Week 10

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders (vs. Detroit Lions): Another general disappointment, especially with how promising he looked coming into the season and relatively thin competition in the Commanders’ backfield for him to contend with. He’s been a bust week after week, and he’s likely to continue that trend against the Lions run defense.

Bucky Irving/Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New England Patriots): Have you seen the Pats run defense this season? It’s been borderline impenetrable and easily one of the most elite defensive units in the league. Bucs starter Bucky Irving may be back from injury, but this is not the week to start him, and Rachaad White is best left on the bench, too.

Week 10 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Here are the rankings for the top fantasy football running backs for Week 10:

Rank Player Team Opponent Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. LAR 23 2 Bijan Robinson ATL at IND 20.6 3 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. ATL 20 4 De’Von Achane MIA vs. BUF 19.5 5 James Cook III BUF at MIA 18.6 6 Rico Dowdle CAR vs. NO 17.8 7 Jahmyr Gibbs DET at WAS 17.3 8 Saquon Barkley PHI at GB 16.5 9 Josh Jacobs GB vs. PHI 15.2 10 Kyren Williams LAR at SF 14.8 11 Jaylen Warren PIT at LAC 14.6 12 Derrick Henry BAL at MIN 14.4 13 Ashton Jeanty LV at DEN 13.8 14 Quinshon Judkins CLE at NYJ 13.7 15 J.K. Dobbins DEN vs. LV 13.6 16 Breece Hall NYJ vs. CLE 13.4 17 Kimani Vidal LAC vs. PIT 12.8 18 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC at HOU 12.5 19 Kyle Monangai CHI vs. NYG 12.2 20 TreVeyon Henderson NE at TB 11.7 21 David Montgomery DET at WAS 11.2 22 Kenneth Walker III SEA vs. ARI 10.8 23 Rachaad White TB vs. NE 10.7 24 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG at CHI 10.3 25 Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. ARI 10.3 26 RJ Harvey DEN vs. LV 10.2 27 Alvin Kamara NO at CAR 10.1 28 Woody Marks HOU vs. JAC 10 29 Jordan Mason MIN vs. BAL 9.7 30 Zonovan Knight ARI at SEA 8.9 31 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS vs. DET 8.9 32 Devin Singletary NYG at CHI 8.4 33 Emari Demercado ARI at SEA 7.5 34 Nick Chubb HOU vs. JAC 8.2 35 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN vs. BAL 7.5 36 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. NO 7.3 37 Blake Corum LAR at SF 7.1 38 Isaiah Davis NYJ vs. CLE 6.9 39 Bhayshul Tuten JAC at HOU 6.8 40 Terrell Jennings NE at TB 6.6 41 Kenneth Gainwell PIT at LAC 6.6 42 Tyler Allgeier ATL at IND 5.8 43 Emanuel Wilson GB vs. PHI 5.8 44 Justice Hill BAL at MIN 5.5 45 Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. DET 5.3 46 Dylan Sampson CLE at NYJ 5.2 47 D’Andre Swift CHI vs. NYG 5.1 48 Ollie Gordon II MIA vs. BUF 5 49 Brian Robinson Jr. SF vs. LAR 4.8 50 Devin Neal NO at CAR 4.4 51 Tank Bigsby PHI at GB 4.7 52 Jaret Patterson LAC vs. PIT 4.4 53 Ty Johnson BUF at MIA 4.3 54 Keaton Mitchell BAL at MIN 4.2 55 Sean Tucker TB vs. NE 3.8 56 Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS vs. DET 3.7 57 Jerome Ford CLE at NYJ 3.5 58 Ray Davis BUF at MIA 3.4 59 Brittain Brown CHI vs. NYG 2.6 60 Raheem Mostert LV at DEN 3 61 Bucky Irving TB vs. NE 2.7 62 LeQuint Allen Jr. JAC at HOU 2.6 63 Tyler Badie DEN vs. LV 2.4 64 Zavier Scott MIN vs. BAL 2.1 65 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs. LAR 1.8 66 Ameer Abdullah IND vs. ATL 1.4 67 Michael Carter ARI at SEA 1.4 68 Chris Brooks GB vs. PHI 1.2 69 Tyler Goodson IND vs. ATL 1.2 70 Kaleb Johnson PIT at LAC 1.2 71 Alec Ingold MIA vs. BUF 1.1 72 Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. JAC 1 73 Jaylen Wright MIA vs. BUF 1.1 74 Will Shipley PHI at GB 0.9 75 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at TB 0.9 76 Travis Homer CHI vs. NYG 0.8 77 Dylan Laube LV at DEN 0.8 78 Patrick Ricard BAL at MIN 0.8 79 D’Ernest Johnson NE at TB 0.8 80 Trevor Etienne CAR vs. NO 0.8 81 Trey Benson ARI at SEA 0.8 82 Adam Prentice DEN vs. LV 0.8 83 C.J. Ham MIN vs. BAL 0.7 84 Craig Reynolds DET at WAS 0.6 85 DJ Giddens IND vs. ATL 0.6 86 Isaac Guerendo SF vs. LAR 0.6 87 Nathan Carter ATL at IND 0.5 88 Dante Miller NYG at CHI 0.5 89 British Brooks HOU vs. JAC 0.4 90 Zamir White LV at DEN 0.5 91 Roschon Johnson CHI vs. NYG 0.5 92 Josh Williams TB vs. NE 0.4 93 Kene Nwangwu NYJ vs. CLE 0.4 94 Cam Akers MIN vs. BAL 0.4 95 A.J. Dillon PHI at GB 0.4

Looking for complete fantasy football rankings for other positions each week, too? Check out our full fantasy football rankings guide.

Frequently Asked Questions How do you decide which RB to start in fantasy football? A variety of factors contribute to a start-sit decision for the RB position, including the player's specific matchup, especially their opponents' run defense, their injury risk or status, their performance over the past few weeks and other attributes.

