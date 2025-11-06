Running back is one of the most volatile positions in fantasy football. Truly elite RBs, or run-of-the-mill backs with a particularly good matchup, can put up some of the biggest point totals of the week for your team, but they’re also the most likely player to get injured or end up on IR. You only get to pick two to three of them per week, depending on your league, so making the right call here is a big decision.
If you’re fretting over who the top running backs to start for Week 10 are, or which players should be riding your bench this week, here’s our fantasy football start ’em, sit ’em Week 10 running backs guide to help you get an edge in your league this week.
Interested in a TV plan that lets you access live sports like NFL football, and only live sports and includes ESPN unlimited at no extra cost? Check out MySports Genre Pack today, for free.
Start ‘Em/Sit ‘Em Week 10, 2025 – Running Backs
So, who should you absolutely slot into your lineup for Week 10, and who’s better of left on your bench? Let’s take a look.
Running Back Start of the Week
Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers (vs. New Orleans Saints): Rico Dowdle has officially and decisively taken over the role of lead back for the Panthers, and he’s handsomely rewarded managers who picked him up — often off the waiver wire! — this season. He’s scored close to 30 points in three separate games this season, and the Saints are near the bottom of the barrel as far as run defense goes. Start Rico everywhere.
Running Backs to Start in Week 10
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns (at New York Jets): The Jets can’t stop the run, allowing double digit points to running backs on the regular this season. Judkins is expected to suit up this week but he may be sidelined with injury, and if that’s the case, Dylan Sampson slots in here as a must-start.
D’Andre Swift (or Kyle Monongai), Chicago Bears (vs. New York Giants): D’Andre Swift is questionable with a groin injury, but if he suits up, he absolutely needs to be in your lineup against a Giants run defense that is currently the league’s second worst. Kyle Monongai will take his place if he can’t go and, like Sampson, makes a great stash or handcuff this week.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (at Los Angeles Chargers): Warren’s been in the double digits almost every week this season, and he’s up against a Chargers defense that’s allowed the sixth-highest yards allowed per carry to RBs this season. He should be in for another solid performance, even if he is splitting with Kenneth Gainwell a bit.
Running Back Sit of the Week
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. Carolina Panthers): Once a reliable fantasy backfield stalwart, Kamara has looked nothing like his former self this season. Even though Carolina’s run defense isn’t exactly the league’s stingiest, Kamara has been bad enough that he’s riding our benches this week, and for the foreseeable future.
Running Backs to Sit in Week 10
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders (vs. Detroit Lions): Another general disappointment, especially with how promising he looked coming into the season and relatively thin competition in the Commanders’ backfield for him to contend with. He’s been a bust week after week, and he’s likely to continue that trend against the Lions run defense.
Bucky Irving/Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New England Patriots): Have you seen the Pats run defense this season? It’s been borderline impenetrable and easily one of the most elite defensive units in the league. Bucs starter Bucky Irving may be back from injury, but this is not the week to start him, and Rachaad White is best left on the bench, too.
Week 10 Fantasy Football RB Rankings
Here are the rankings for the top fantasy football running backs for Week 10:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|vs. LAR
|23
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|at IND
|20.6
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|vs. ATL
|20
|4
|De’Von Achane
|MIA
|vs. BUF
|19.5
|5
|James Cook III
|BUF
|at MIA
|18.6
|6
|Rico Dowdle
|CAR
|vs. NO
|17.8
|7
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|at WAS
|17.3
|8
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|at GB
|16.5
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|vs. PHI
|15.2
|10
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|at SF
|14.8
|11
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|at LAC
|14.6
|12
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|at MIN
|14.4
|13
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|at DEN
|13.8
|14
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|at NYJ
|13.7
|15
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|vs. LV
|13.6
|16
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|vs. CLE
|13.4
|17
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|vs. PIT
|12.8
|18
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|JAC
|at HOU
|12.5
|19
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|vs. NYG
|12.2
|20
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|at TB
|11.7
|21
|David Montgomery
|DET
|at WAS
|11.2
|22
|Kenneth Walker III
|SEA
|vs. ARI
|10.8
|23
|Rachaad White
|TB
|vs. NE
|10.7
|24
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|at CHI
|10.3
|25
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|vs. ARI
|10.3
|26
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|vs. LV
|10.2
|27
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|at CAR
|10.1
|28
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|10
|29
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|vs. BAL
|9.7
|30
|Zonovan Knight
|ARI
|at SEA
|8.9
|31
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|vs. DET
|8.9
|32
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|at CHI
|8.4
|33
|Emari Demercado
|ARI
|at SEA
|7.5
|34
|Nick Chubb
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|8.2
|35
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|vs. BAL
|7.5
|36
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|vs. NO
|7.3
|37
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|at SF
|7.1
|38
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|vs. CLE
|6.9
|39
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|at HOU
|6.8
|40
|Terrell Jennings
|NE
|at TB
|6.6
|41
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PIT
|at LAC
|6.6
|42
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|at IND
|5.8
|43
|Emanuel Wilson
|GB
|vs. PHI
|5.8
|44
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|at MIN
|5.5
|45
|Jeremy McNichols
|WAS
|vs. DET
|5.3
|46
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|at NYJ
|5.2
|47
|D’Andre Swift
|CHI
|vs. NYG
|5.1
|48
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|vs. BUF
|5
|49
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|SF
|vs. LAR
|4.8
|50
|Devin Neal
|NO
|at CAR
|4.4
|51
|Tank Bigsby
|PHI
|at GB
|4.7
|52
|Jaret Patterson
|LAC
|vs. PIT
|4.4
|53
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|at MIA
|4.3
|54
|Keaton Mitchell
|BAL
|at MIN
|4.2
|55
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|vs. NE
|3.8
|56
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|WAS
|vs. DET
|3.7
|57
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|at NYJ
|3.5
|58
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|at MIA
|3.4
|59
|Brittain Brown
|CHI
|vs. NYG
|2.6
|60
|Raheem Mostert
|LV
|at DEN
|3
|61
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|vs. NE
|2.7
|62
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|JAC
|at HOU
|2.6
|63
|Tyler Badie
|DEN
|vs. LV
|2.4
|64
|Zavier Scott
|MIN
|vs. BAL
|2.1
|65
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|vs. LAR
|1.8
|66
|Ameer Abdullah
|IND
|vs. ATL
|1.4
|67
|Michael Carter
|ARI
|at SEA
|1.4
|68
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|vs. PHI
|1.2
|69
|Tyler Goodson
|IND
|vs. ATL
|1.2
|70
|Kaleb Johnson
|PIT
|at LAC
|1.2
|71
|Alec Ingold
|MIA
|vs. BUF
|1.1
|72
|Dare Ogunbowale
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|1
|73
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|vs. BUF
|1.1
|74
|Will Shipley
|PHI
|at GB
|0.9
|75
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|at TB
|0.9
|76
|Travis Homer
|CHI
|vs. NYG
|0.8
|77
|Dylan Laube
|LV
|at DEN
|0.8
|78
|Patrick Ricard
|BAL
|at MIN
|0.8
|79
|D’Ernest Johnson
|NE
|at TB
|0.8
|80
|Trevor Etienne
|CAR
|vs. NO
|0.8
|81
|Trey Benson
|ARI
|at SEA
|0.8
|82
|Adam Prentice
|DEN
|vs. LV
|0.8
|83
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|vs. BAL
|0.7
|84
|Craig Reynolds
|DET
|at WAS
|0.6
|85
|DJ Giddens
|IND
|vs. ATL
|0.6
|86
|Isaac Guerendo
|SF
|vs. LAR
|0.6
|87
|Nathan Carter
|ATL
|at IND
|0.5
|88
|Dante Miller
|NYG
|at CHI
|0.5
|89
|British Brooks
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|0.4
|90
|Zamir White
|LV
|at DEN
|0.5
|91
|Roschon Johnson
|CHI
|vs. NYG
|0.5
|92
|Josh Williams
|TB
|vs. NE
|0.4
|93
|Kene Nwangwu
|NYJ
|vs. CLE
|0.4
|94
|Cam Akers
|MIN
|vs. BAL
|0.4
|95
|A.J. Dillon
|PHI
|at GB
|0.4
Looking for complete fantasy football rankings for other positions each week, too? Check out our full fantasy football rankings guide.
Watch NFL Football on DIRECTV
You can see all of these running backs and the rest of the players on your fantasy roster rack up points all season long on by watching NFL games every week on DIRECTV.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do you decide which RB to start in fantasy football?
A variety of factors contribute to a start-sit decision for the RB position, including the player's specific matchup, especially their opponents' run defense, their injury risk or status, their performance over the past few weeks and other attributes.
DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.