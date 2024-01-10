Watch The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Her story has captivated audiences for years, and now she is finally free to tell her side of things. After serving seven years of her ten-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill her abusive mother, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to provide answers to the questions we have all been asking in her new three-part Lifetime documentary, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Find out how you can watch this once-in-a-lifetime TV documentary right here.

Gypsy’s story has been told by many people, but never herself. But after years of reflection and ongoing growth, she is ready to share. The new Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released January 5, 2024, and is six hours of insight into the life and lessons learned by Gypsy, a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy.

You can watch this six-hour docuseries on Lifetime with DIRECTV on demand, anytime. You can also watch the series on the Lifetime app when you connect your TV-provider.

OTHER GYPSY ROSE BLANCHARD SHOWS & DOCUMENTARIES

For those looking for more content on Gypsy’s story, there are a few other shows and documentaries to check out.

Keep in mind though, Gypsie Rose Blanchard was not involved in the creation of these, so some of the information may not be accurately represented. To get the full story from the woman herself, viewers will have to check out the Lifetime docuseries.

‘THE ACT’

This Hulu limited series is a dramatized version of the life of Gypsy Rose as a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy. You can watch this eight-episode series on Hulu now.

‘MOMMY DEAD AND DEAREST’

Mommy Dead and Dearest is a 2017 documentary that looks at the events leading up to the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard. In this documentary, Gypsy and some other members of the Blanchard family are included in this film, giving viewers an inside look into the impact of Dee Dee’s abuse and mental illness. You can watch it now on Max.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT GYPSY ROSE

Keep reading below to get more of your questions about Gypsy answered.

WHY DID GYPSY ROSE GO TO PRISON?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard suffered years of abusive at the hands of her mother, who is said to have had Munchausen by proxy, a rare psychological disorder in which a caretaker imposes factitious illnesses onto a child/dependent. In the case of Blanchard, her mother went to extreme lengths to keep Gypsy ill and under her care and would stop seeing any doctors that suspected Gypsy’s illnesses may not be natural.

After enduring this abuse for two decades, Gypsy met a man online, Nick Godejohn, who ended up killing Dee Dee Blanchard in June 2015. While Godejohn received a life sentence for his crime, Gypsy pled guilty to second-degree murder and received a ten-year sentence.

GYPSY ROSE RELEASE DATE

After being sentenced to ten years in prison for plotting to kill her abusive mother with ex-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn in 2016, Gypsy Rose Blanchard spent seven years in the Chillicothe Correctional Center. She was released from prison on December 28, 2023.

WHERE IS GYPSY ROSE NOW?

After her release from prison, Gypsy is still residing in Missouri and is sharing her newfound freedom with her family, including her father and stepmother, as well as her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.

WHO IS GYPSY’S HUSBAND RYAN SCOTT ANDERSON?

Ryan, a schoolteacher, first came in contact with Gypsy by writing to her in prison in 2020. After a year of online communication and letter writing, the pair were able to meet in 2021, which was followed by a wedding ceremony in prison in 2022. The two plan to have another ceremony at some point to celebrate their love with their friends and family.

