Most die-hard hockey fans will tell you: the NHL playoffs are just a different game entirely. That’s true, both in the figurative sense (arenas are generally packed and much louder than regular season games, players play far more aggressively and with elimination in every round, the stakes are much higher) and the literal sense: hockey overtime rules are actually different.

The most well-known and important difference? No shootouts, and no three-on-three overtime hockey. In the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, games that go to overtime become an endless grind until someone scores, rather than a sudden death contest.

If you’re confused about how the NHL playoffs overtime format works as you watch games like the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils‘ recent back-to-back, double-overtime thrillers, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how overtime works in playoffs hockey.

What are the NHL Playoffs Overtime Rules?

In NHL games, if the score is tied at the end of the third period, the game goes into overtime after a brief intermission.

How NHL Overtime Works in the Regular Season

Fans are well-accustomed to OT rules during the regular season: If a game is tied at the end of regulation, the game will head into overtime, lines are reduced to three skaters and the goalie on each side and they play a five-minute period of sudden death overtime. If a penalty is called, the game goes to four-on-three play instead of three-on-two. The first team to score wins.

If it’s still tied up at the end of three-on-three overtime, a shootout is held where players take one-on-one shots on goal, with the first team to sink three pucks taking the win. If it’s still tied after three shots, the shootout goes to sudden death.

When overtime is involved, the losing team still gets one point toward the standings for a loss.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) and the American Hockey League (AHL) follow the same rules.

How are NHL Overtime Rules Different?

We already alluded to the biggest difference between regular season and playoffs NHL overtime: it doesn’t end until someone scores. If a playoffs game goes to overtime, the teams remain at full strength (three forwards, two defensemen and a goalie) and play consecutive 20-minute periods until someone scores. Here’s a rundown of the NHL playoffs OT rules:

Full 20-minute periods with 15-minute intermissions between them.

Teams remain at 5-on-5.

The first goal scored wins.

Overtime periods continue until a winner is determined.

Penalties result in a player to the penalty box for the offending team and a power play for their opponent.

All overtime goals are reviewed by NHL officials.

You heard that right: NHL Playoffs games can technically continue indefinitely until one team scores! Players need to push their stamina, endurance and grit to the absolute limits to come out on the right side of one of these slogs.

What was the Longest Hockey Playoff Game?

That said, let’s take a look at some of the longest NHL Playoffs games ever played since overtime was introduced in the NHL in 1921.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Maroons, March 24, 1936 (6 Overtimes)

The single longest NHL Playoffs game ever held happened way back in 1936, when a game between Detroit Red Wings and the now-defunct Montreal Maroons went to six overtime periods. Detroit won with the game’s only point scored after 116 minutes and 30 seconds of extra tiime, for a total play time of 166 minutes and 30 seconds!

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, April 3, 1933 (6 Overtimes)

The second-longest OT of all time was between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs just three years prior. This one went to 104 minutes and 46 seconds of overtime before the Leafs’ Ken Doraty finally put a puck in the net and sent them to the Stanley Cup Final — which they ended up losing to the New York Rangers!

One of most exciting playoffs games of the modern NHL era, this conference semifinals game between two historic rivals ran the third-longest total play time in NHL history. This one was a grind, with the goaltenders on each side of the ice heroically stepping up to block a total of 145 shots between them. Puck drop was at 7:30 p.m., but the players didn’t leave the ice until 2:30 a.m. the next morning!

Other Notable Overtimes

Frequently Asked Questions How long was the longest NHL overtime game ever? The longest NHL overtime game ever was six overtimes long, between the Detroit Red Wings and the now-defunct Montreal Maroons. Do NHL playoffs games have shootouts? No, there are no shootouts in NHL playoffs game. Play continues through consecutive 20-minute periods until a team scores. Can an NHL game end in a tie? No, NHL games either end with a shootout (regular season) or an overtime goal (playoffs).

