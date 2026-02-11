NHL goaltenders are usually preoccupied with keeping pucks out of their own net, not putting it into their opponents’ net nearly 200 feet away. So-called “goalie goals,” where a goalie puts a point on the scoreboard, do happen from time to time, but they’re extraordinarily rare: Only 17 NHL goalies have scored goals in the league’s entire history!

Curious which goalies have scored goals in the NHL? Here’s the full list of every goalie goal ever scored.

Every NHL Goalie Goal Ever Scored

The NHL started way back in 1917, but a goaltender didn’t score an official goal until 1979. Before we take a look at every goalie goal scored since then, let’s get some important terminology out of the way.

A goalie can score a goal in one of two ways: as a credited goal or as a shot goal.

Credited goal: The goalie is credited with the goal if they are the last player from their team to touch the puck before it enters the opponents’ goal. An example would be when a goalie makes a save and the puck remains live, then a player from the opposing team picks it up, mishandles a pass and ends up shooting the puck into their own goal. That’s how the most recent goalie goal, scored by Ilya Sorokin in 2025, happened.

Shot goal: This is when a goalie intentionally shoots the puck down-ice themselves and scores, most often on an opposing empty net. The most recent shot goalie goal was scored by Alex Nedeljkovic playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins, also in 2025.

Here’s the complete list of every goalie goal scored in the NHL’s history.

Date Goalie Team Opponent Shot vs. Credited Notes Nov. 28, 1979 Billy Smith New York Islanders Colorado Rockies (now New Jersey Devils) Credited First-ever NHL goalie goal. Credited after opponent scored on own net late in game Dec. 8, 1987 Ron Hextall Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins Shot First shot goalie goal Apr. 11, 1989 (Playoffs) Ron Hextall Philadelphia Flyers Washington Capitals Shot Only goalie playoff goal and only shorthanded goalie goal Mar. 6, 1996 Chris Osgood Detroit Red Wings Hartford Whalers (now Carolina Hurricanes) Shot First goalie shot goal in over a decade since previous shot goal Apr 17, 1997 (Playoffs) Martin Brodeur New Jersey Devils Montreal Canadiens Shot Brodeur’s first shot goal in the playoffs Jan 2, 1999 Damian Rhodes Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils Credited Feb 15, 2000 Martin Brodeur New Jersey Devils Philadelphia Flyers Credited Only game-winning credited goalie goal Jan 2, 2001 José Théodore Montreal Canadiens New York Islanders Shot Théodore scored a goalie goal in a game where he also recorded a shutout Mar 10, 2002 Evgeni Nabokov San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks Shot First goalie power-play goal Feb 14, 2004 Mika Noronen Buffalo Sabres Toronto Maple Leafs Credited Apr 15, 2006 Chris Mason Nashville Predators Phoenix Coyotes Credited Credited after opponent scored on own goal during a delayed penalty Dec 26, 2011 Cam Ward Carolina Hurricanes New Jersey Devils Credited Mar 21, 2013 Martin Brodeur New Jersey Devils Carolina Hurricanes Credited Brodeur’s third career goalie goal Oct 19, 2013 Mike Smith Phoenix Coyotes (now Utah Mammoth) Detroit Red Wings Shot Empty netter scored with 0.1 seconds remaining in play Jan 9, 2020 Pekka Rinne Nashville Predators Chicago Blackhawks Shot Feb 25, 2023 Linus Ullmark Boston Bruins Vancouver Canucks Shot First Bruins goalie to score Nov 30, 2023 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh Penguins Tampa Bay Lightning Shot Oct 15, 2024 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota Wild St. Louis Blues Shot First Wild goalie goal, empty netter Jan 18, 2025 Alex Nedeljkovic Pittsburgh Penguins Buffalo Sabres Shot First goalie to record a goal and an assist in same game, and first goalie to score in the NHL, AHL and ECHL Jan 27, 2025 Ilya Sorokin New York Islanders Nashville Predators Credited

Goalie Goals by Team

Here’s a breakdown of which NHL teams have the most goalie goals. New Jersey leads the pack with three, all thanks for Brodeur’s efforts.

Team Number of Goalie Goals New Jersey Devils 3 (all by Martin Brodeur) Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljković) Nashville Predators 2 (Chris Mason, Pekka Rinne) Philadelphia Flyers 2 (Ron Hextall ×2) New York Islanders 2 (Billy Smith, Ilya Sorokin) Boston Bruins 1 (Linus Ullmark) Montreal Canadiens 1 (José Théodore) Detroit Red Wings 1 (Chris Osgood) Arizona/Phoenix Coyotes 1 (Mike Smith) San Jose Sharks 1 (Evgeni Nabokov) Buffalo Sabres 1 (Mika Noronen) Carolina Hurricanes 1 (Cam Ward) Minnesota Wild 1 (Filip Gustavsson)

How Many NHL Goalies Have Scored a Goal?

Any goalie that records a goal in the NHL, whether it’s shot or credited, joins rare company: Only 17 goalies have ever done it, for a collective 20 goals.

Martin Brodeur, the legendary New Jersey Devils netminder, is the only goalie to score three goalie goals in his career, and only he and the Flyers’ Ron Hextall have accomplished the feat more than once.

Has a Goalie Ever Scored in the Olympics?

Besides the NHL, many professional ice hockey players end up at the Winter Olympic Games, one of the biggest stages for ice hockey in the world. Most goalies never make it to the Olympics, and the ones who do have limited ice time in the two-week span the Games are held. As such, there’s no record of a goalie ever having been able to score a goalie goal in the Winter Olympics.

Frequently Asked Questions How many NHL goalies have scored goals? 17 NHL goaltenders have scored goals in the league's history, either by shooting the puck themselves or being credited with the goal. Who has scored the most goalie goals in the NHL? New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur holds the record for most career goalie goals, with three.

