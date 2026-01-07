Every four years, the best players in the world’s most elite ice hockey league — the NHL — hope to receive the call of a lifetime: To represent their country in the Winter Olympics.
NHLers will be well-represented on the Olympic ice across nearly a dozen national team rosters competing in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Curious if your favorite players made their country’s team? Here’s a look at the NHL stars who will be competing in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.
Every NHL Player Going to the Winter Olympics
Here’s every NHL player who has been confirmed to be making the trip to Italy for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics with their countrymen and teammates, organized by country for easy scanning.
Canada
Nathan MacKinnon, Forward, Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar, Defense, Colorado Avalanche
Devon Toews, Defense, Colorado Avalanche
Sidney Crosby, Forward, Pittsburgh Penguins
Brad Marchand, Forward, Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart, Forward, Florida Panthers
Nick Suzuki, Forward, Montreal Canadiens
Bo Horvat, Forward, New York Islanders
Jordan Binnington, Goalie, St. Louis Blues
Colton Parayko, Defense, St. Louis Blues
Anthony Cirelli, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Hagel, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning
Brayden Point, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning
Mitch Marner, Forward, Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone, Forward, Vegas Golden Knights
Shea Theodore, Defense, Vegas Golden Knights
Logan Thompson, Goalie, Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson, Forward, Washington Capitals
Josh Morrissey, Defense, Winnipeg Jets
Macklin Celebrini, Forward, San Jose Sharks
Czech Republic
Lukas Dostal, Defense, Anaheim Ducks
Radko Gudas, Defense, Anaheim Ducks
David Pastrnak, Forward, Boston Bruins
Pavel Zacha, Forward, Boston Bruins
Martin Necas, Forward, Colorado Avalanche
Ondrej Palat, Forward, New Jersey Devils
Denmark
Frederik Andersen, Goalie, Carolina Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers, Forward, Carolina Hurricanes
Lars Eller, Forward, Ottawa Senators
Oliver Bjorkstrand, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning
Jonas Rondbjerg, Forward, Vegas Golden Knights
Finland
Mikael Granlund, Forward, Anaheim Ducks
Henri Jokiharju, Defense, Boston Bruins
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Goalie, Buffalo Sabres
Sebastian Aho, Forward, Carolina Hurricanes
Teuvo Teravainen, Forward, Chicago Blackhawks
Joel Kiviranta, Forward, Colorado Avalanche
Artturi Lehkonen, Forward, Colorado Avalanche
Miro Heiskanen, Defense, Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz, Forward, Dallas Stars
Esa Lindell, Defense, Dallas Stars
Mikko Rantanen, Forward, Dallas Stars
Oliver Kapanen, Forward, Montreal Canadiens
Erik Haula, Forward, Nashville Predators
Juuse Saros, Goalie, Nashville Predators
Rasmus Ristolainen, Defense, Philadelphia Flyers
Kaapo Kakko, Forward, Seattle Kraken
Eeli Tolvanen, Forward, Seattle Kraken
Olli Maatta, Defense, Utah Mammoth
Kevin Lankinen, Goalie, Vancouver Canucks
France
Alexandre Texier, Forward, Montreal Canadiens
Germany
Moritz Seider, Defense, Detroit Red Wings
Leon Draisaitl, Forward, Edmonton Oilers
Tim Stutzle, Forward, Ottawa Senators
Philipp Grubauer, Goalie, Seattle Kraken
Lukas Reichel, Forward, Vancouver Canucks
Nico Sturm, Forward, Minnesota Wild
Latvia
Elvis Merzlikins, Goalie, Columbus Blue Jackets
Uvis Balinskis, Defense, Florida Panthers
Rodrigo Abols, Forward, Philadelphia Flyers
Arturs Silovs, Goalie, Pittsburgh Penguins
Zemgus Girgensons, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning
Teddy Blueger, Forward, Vancouver Canucks
Slovakia
Martin Pospisil, Forward, Calgary Flames
Juraj Slafkovsky, Forward, Montreal Canadiens
Simon Nemec, Defense, New Jersey Devils
Erik Cernak, Defense, Tampa Bay Lightning
Martin Fehervary, Defense, Washington Capitals
Sweden
Leo Carlsson, Forward, Anaheim Ducks
Elias Lindholm, Forward, Boston Bruins
Rasmus Dahlin, Defense, Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Andersson, Defense, Calgary Flames
Gabriel Landeskog, Forward, Colorado Avalanche
Lucas Raymond, Forward, Detroit Red Wings
Gustav Forsling, Defense, Florida Panthers
Adrian Kempe, Forward, Los Angeles Kings
Jonas Brodin, Defense, Minnesota Wild
Joel Eriksson Ek, Forward, Minnesota Wild
Filip Gustavsson, Goalie, Minnesota Wild
Jesper Wallstedt, Goalie, Minnesota Wild
Jesper Bratt, Forward, New Jersey Devils
Jacob Markstrom, Goalie, New Jersey Devils
Mika Zibanejad, Forward, New York Rangers
Erik Karlsson, Defense, Pittsburgh Penguins
Rickard Rakell, Forward, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alexander Wennberg, Forward, San Jose Sharks
Philip Broberg, Defense, St. Louis Blues
Victor Hedman, Defense, Tampa Bay Lightning
Pontus Holmberg, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Defense, Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander, Forward, Toronto Maple Leafs
Elias Pettersson, Forward, Vancouver Canucks
Switzerland
Kevin Fiala, Forward, Los Angeles Kings
Roman Josi, Defense, Nashville Predators
Nico Hischier, Forward, New Jersey Devils
Timo Meier, Forward, New Jersey Devils
Jonas Siegenthaler, Defense, New Jersey Devils
Nino Niederreiter, Forward, Winnipeg Jets
United States
Charlie McAvoy, Defense, Boston Bruins
Jeremy Swayman, Goalie, Boston Bruins
Tage Thompson, Forward, Buffalo Sabres
Jaccob Slavin, Defense, Carolina Hurricanes
Brock Nelson, Forward, Colorado Avalanche
Zach Werenski, Defense, Columbus Blue Jackets
Jake Oettinger, Goalie, Dallas Stars
Dylan Larkin, Forward, Detroit Red Wings
Seth Jones, Defense, Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk, Forward, Florida Panthers
Matt Boldy, Forward, Minnesota Wild
Brock Faber, Defense, Minnesota Wild
Quinn Hughes, Defense, Minnesota Wild
Jack Hughes, Forward, New Jersey Devils
J.T. Miller, Forward, New York Rangers
Vincent Trocheck, Forward, New York Rangers
Jake Sanderson, Defense, Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk, Forward, Ottawa Senators
Jake Guentzel, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning
Auston Matthews, Forward, Toronto Maple Leafs
Clayton Keller, Forward, Utah Mammoth
Jack Eichel, Forward, Vegas Golden Knights
Noah Hanifin, Defense, Vegas Golden Knights
Kyle Connor, Forward, Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck, Goalie, Winnipeg Jets
Which NHL Team Has the Most Players in the 2026 Winter Olympics?
Every NHL team has at least one player headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics, but some will be more well-represented than others. The Tampa Bay Lightning — recent two-time Stanley Cup champions — will send the most players, with nine attending, while the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils all have eight players making the trip. Each of those teams is either a recent Stanley Cup champion or a contender this season.
Here’s the number of players each team is sending to the Olympics this year.
- Tampa Bay Lightning: 9
- Colorado Avalanche: 8
- Florida Panthers: 8
- Minnesota Wild: 8
- New Jersey Devils: 8
- Boston Bruins: 6
- Dallas Stars: 6
- Vegas Golden Knights: 6
- Los Angeles Kings: 5
- Ottawa Senators: 5
- Anaheim Ducks: 4
- Carolina Hurricanes: 4
- Montreal Canadiens: 4
- Nashville Predators: 4
- Pittsburgh Penguins: 4
- Vancouver Canucks: 4
- Winnipeg Jets: 4
- Buffalo Sabres: 3
- Detroit Red Wings: 3
- New York Rangers: 3
- Philadelphia Flyers: 3
- Seattle Kraken: 3
- St. Louis Blues: 3
- Toronto Maple Leafs: 3
- Washington Capitals: 3
- Calgary Flames: 2
- Columbus Blue Jackets: 2
- Edmonton Oilers: 2
- San Jose Sharks: 2
- Utah Mammoth: 2
- Chicago Blackhawks: 1
- New York Islanders: 1
What About All the Russian Players?
As was the case with the 2024 Paris Olympics, Russia is currently barred from sending athletes to compete in the Olympic Winter Games due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. That means we won’t see Russian-born NHL superstars like Andrei Vasilevskiy, Igor Shesterkin, Kirill Kaprizov, Sergei Bobrovsky, Artemi Panarin or Alex Ovechkin, the league’s all-time goal scorer, on the ice in Italy.
Historically, Russia has been one of the most dominant countries in Olympic ice hockey, currently second in all-time gold medals and winning every Winter Olympics ice hockey tournament except for two (both losses came at the hands of the United States and included the famous “Miracle on Ice”) between 1956 and 1992.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many NHL players are going to the 2026 Winter Olympics?
133 NHL players have been confirmed to be playing in the Winter Olympics ice hockey tournament for their national teams in 2026 Winter Olympics.
