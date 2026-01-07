Every four years, the best players in the world’s most elite ice hockey league — the NHL — hope to receive the call of a lifetime: To represent their country in the Winter Olympics.

NHLers will be well-represented on the Olympic ice across nearly a dozen national team rosters competing in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Curious if your favorite players made their country’s team? Here’s a look at the NHL stars who will be competing in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

You can watch Olympic ice hockey and other winter sports on NBC with DIRECTV this February. Sign up so you’re ready for all of the action on the rinks, slopes and runs.

Every NHL Player Going to the Winter Olympics

Here’s every NHL player who has been confirmed to be making the trip to Italy for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics with their countrymen and teammates, organized by country for easy scanning.

Canada

Nathan MacKinnon, Forward, Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar, Defense, Colorado Avalanche

Devon Toews, Defense, Colorado Avalanche

Sidney Crosby, Forward, Pittsburgh Penguins

Brad Marchand, Forward, Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart, Forward, Florida Panthers

Nick Suzuki, Forward, Montreal Canadiens

Bo Horvat, Forward, New York Islanders

Jordan Binnington, Goalie, St. Louis Blues

Colton Parayko, Defense, St. Louis Blues

Anthony Cirelli, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

Brayden Point, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

Mitch Marner, Forward, Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Stone, Forward, Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore, Defense, Vegas Golden Knights

Logan Thompson, Goalie, Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson, Forward, Washington Capitals

Josh Morrissey, Defense, Winnipeg Jets

Macklin Celebrini, Forward, San Jose Sharks

Czech Republic

Lukas Dostal, Defense, Anaheim Ducks

Radko Gudas, Defense, Anaheim Ducks

David Pastrnak, Forward, Boston Bruins

Pavel Zacha, Forward, Boston Bruins

Martin Necas, Forward, Colorado Avalanche

Ondrej Palat, Forward, New Jersey Devils

Denmark

Frederik Andersen, Goalie, Carolina Hurricanes

Nikolaj Ehlers, Forward, Carolina Hurricanes

Lars Eller, Forward, Ottawa Senators

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jonas Rondbjerg, Forward, Vegas Golden Knights

Finland

Mikael Granlund, Forward, Anaheim Ducks

Henri Jokiharju, Defense, Boston Bruins

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Goalie, Buffalo Sabres

Sebastian Aho, Forward, Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen, Forward, Chicago Blackhawks

Joel Kiviranta, Forward, Colorado Avalanche

Artturi Lehkonen, Forward, Colorado Avalanche

Miro Heiskanen, Defense, Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz, Forward, Dallas Stars

Esa Lindell, Defense, Dallas Stars

Mikko Rantanen, Forward, Dallas Stars

Oliver Kapanen, Forward, Montreal Canadiens

Erik Haula, Forward, Nashville Predators

Juuse Saros, Goalie, Nashville Predators

Rasmus Ristolainen, Defense, Philadelphia Flyers

Kaapo Kakko, Forward, Seattle Kraken

Eeli Tolvanen, Forward, Seattle Kraken

Olli Maatta, Defense, Utah Mammoth

Kevin Lankinen, Goalie, Vancouver Canucks

France

Alexandre Texier, Forward, Montreal Canadiens

Germany

Moritz Seider, Defense, Detroit Red Wings

Leon Draisaitl, Forward, Edmonton Oilers

Tim Stutzle, Forward, Ottawa Senators

Philipp Grubauer, Goalie, Seattle Kraken

Lukas Reichel, Forward, Vancouver Canucks

Nico Sturm, Forward, Minnesota Wild

Latvia

Elvis Merzlikins, Goalie, Columbus Blue Jackets

Uvis Balinskis, Defense, Florida Panthers

Rodrigo Abols, Forward, Philadelphia Flyers

Arturs Silovs, Goalie, Pittsburgh Penguins

Zemgus Girgensons, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

Teddy Blueger, Forward, Vancouver Canucks

Slovakia

Martin Pospisil, Forward, Calgary Flames

Juraj Slafkovsky, Forward, Montreal Canadiens

Simon Nemec, Defense, New Jersey Devils

Erik Cernak, Defense, Tampa Bay Lightning

Martin Fehervary, Defense, Washington Capitals

Sweden

Leo Carlsson, Forward, Anaheim Ducks

Elias Lindholm, Forward, Boston Bruins

Rasmus Dahlin, Defense, Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Andersson, Defense, Calgary Flames

Gabriel Landeskog, Forward, Colorado Avalanche

Lucas Raymond, Forward, Detroit Red Wings

Gustav Forsling, Defense, Florida Panthers

Adrian Kempe, Forward, Los Angeles Kings

Jonas Brodin, Defense, Minnesota Wild

Joel Eriksson Ek, Forward, Minnesota Wild

Filip Gustavsson, Goalie, Minnesota Wild

Jesper Wallstedt, Goalie, Minnesota Wild

Jesper Bratt, Forward, New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom, Goalie, New Jersey Devils

Mika Zibanejad, Forward, New York Rangers

Erik Karlsson, Defense, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rickard Rakell, Forward, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alexander Wennberg, Forward, San Jose Sharks

Philip Broberg, Defense, St. Louis Blues

Victor Hedman, Defense, Tampa Bay Lightning

Pontus Holmberg, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Defense, Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander, Forward, Toronto Maple Leafs

Elias Pettersson, Forward, Vancouver Canucks

Switzerland

Kevin Fiala, Forward, Los Angeles Kings

Roman Josi, Defense, Nashville Predators

Nico Hischier, Forward, New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier, Forward, New Jersey Devils

Jonas Siegenthaler, Defense, New Jersey Devils

Nino Niederreiter, Forward, Winnipeg Jets

United States

Charlie McAvoy, Defense, Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman, Goalie, Boston Bruins

Tage Thompson, Forward, Buffalo Sabres

Jaccob Slavin, Defense, Carolina Hurricanes

Brock Nelson, Forward, Colorado Avalanche

Zach Werenski, Defense, Columbus Blue Jackets

Jake Oettinger, Goalie, Dallas Stars

Dylan Larkin, Forward, Detroit Red Wings

Seth Jones, Defense, Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk, Forward, Florida Panthers

Matt Boldy, Forward, Minnesota Wild

Brock Faber, Defense, Minnesota Wild

Quinn Hughes, Defense, Minnesota Wild

Jack Hughes, Forward, New Jersey Devils

J.T. Miller, Forward, New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck, Forward, New York Rangers

Jake Sanderson, Defense, Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk, Forward, Ottawa Senators

Jake Guentzel, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

Auston Matthews, Forward, Toronto Maple Leafs

Clayton Keller, Forward, Utah Mammoth

Jack Eichel, Forward, Vegas Golden Knights

Noah Hanifin, Defense, Vegas Golden Knights

Kyle Connor, Forward, Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck, Goalie, Winnipeg Jets

Which NHL Team Has the Most Players in the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Every NHL team has at least one player headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics, but some will be more well-represented than others. The Tampa Bay Lightning — recent two-time Stanley Cup champions — will send the most players, with nine attending, while the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils all have eight players making the trip. Each of those teams is either a recent Stanley Cup champion or a contender this season.

Here’s the number of players each team is sending to the Olympics this year.

Tampa Bay Lightning: 9

Colorado Avalanche: 8

Florida Panthers: 8

Minnesota Wild: 8

New Jersey Devils: 8

Boston Bruins: 6

Dallas Stars: 6

Vegas Golden Knights: 6

Los Angeles Kings: 5

Ottawa Senators: 5

Anaheim Ducks: 4

Carolina Hurricanes: 4

Montreal Canadiens: 4

Nashville Predators: 4

Pittsburgh Penguins: 4

Vancouver Canucks: 4

Winnipeg Jets: 4

Buffalo Sabres: 3

Detroit Red Wings: 3

New York Rangers: 3

Philadelphia Flyers: 3

Seattle Kraken: 3

St. Louis Blues: 3

Toronto Maple Leafs: 3

Washington Capitals: 3

Calgary Flames: 2

Columbus Blue Jackets: 2

Edmonton Oilers: 2

San Jose Sharks: 2

Utah Mammoth: 2

Chicago Blackhawks: 1

New York Islanders: 1

What About All the Russian Players?

As was the case with the 2024 Paris Olympics, Russia is currently barred from sending athletes to compete in the Olympic Winter Games due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. That means we won’t see Russian-born NHL superstars like Andrei Vasilevskiy, Igor Shesterkin, Kirill Kaprizov, Sergei Bobrovsky, Artemi Panarin or Alex Ovechkin, the league’s all-time goal scorer, on the ice in Italy.

Historically, Russia has been one of the most dominant countries in Olympic ice hockey, currently second in all-time gold medals and winning every Winter Olympics ice hockey tournament except for two (both losses came at the hands of the United States and included the famous “Miracle on Ice”) between 1956 and 1992.

Watch the 2026 Winter Olympics on DIRECTV

You can watch all of these NHLers hit the ice in Italy during the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on NBC with DIRECTV. Sign up today, so you don’t miss a single slapshot, one-timer or save.

Frequently Asked Questions How many NHL players are going to the 2026 Winter Olympics? 133 NHL players have been confirmed to be playing in the Winter Olympics ice hockey tournament for their national teams in 2026 Winter Olympics.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.