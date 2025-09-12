The NFL season has kicked off and some teams made major moves in the hopes that they can compete in 2025 and beyond. The offseason gave us quarterback shuffles, defensive upgrades and draft day swaps.

Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the most impactful trades that are reshaping the league.

Biggest Trades Entering the 2025 NFL Season

A busy 2025 NFL offseason saw multiple teams making major deals to improve their roster in the new season. Here are some of the most notable player swaps heading into the 106th NFL season.

Raiders Land Veteran QB Geno Smith

Trade Details:

Raiders receive: QB Geno Smith

Seahawks receive: 2025 third round pick

The Las Vegas Raiders made headlines by acquiring veteran quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. This reunion is particularly noteworthy as new head coach Pete Carroll gets to work with Smith once again, having coached him during his successful tenure in Seattle. With new part-owner Tom Brady bringing championship expectations, the Raiders are clearly operating with a sense of urgency to become competitive immediately.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, turned that third round pick into Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, potentially securing Smith’s long-term replacement and adding a dynamic dual-threat option behind free agent signing Sam Darnold.

Cowboys Bolster Defense with Multiple Acquisitions

Kenneth Murray Jr. Joins Dallas

Trade Details:

Cowboys receive: LB Kenneth Murray Jr., 2025 seventh round pick

Titans receive: 2025 sixth round pick

The Dallas Cowboys addressed their defensive struggles by acquiring versatile linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. from the Tennessee Titans. After fielding one of the league’s lowest-ranked defenses in 2024, first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer is making aggressive moves to improve the defensive side of the ball.

Kyair Elam Adds Secondary Depth

Trade Details:

Cowboys receive: CB Kyair Elam, 2025 sixth round pick

Bills receive: 2025 fifth round pick, 2026 sixth round pick

The Cowboys continued their defensive upgrades by trading for former first-round cornerback Kyair Elam from the Buffalo Bills. Despite playing just 13 games last season and struggling to build on a promising rookie campaign, Dallas believes they can unlock Elam’s potential and provide much-needed depth in their secondary.

Backup Quarterback Musical Chairs

Trade Details:

Browns receive: QB Kenny Pickett

Eagles receive: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, 2025 fifth round pick

The Cleveland Browns andPhiladelphia Eagles shuffled backup quarterbacks. The Browns, facing uncertainty with Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury likely to carry into this year, are building one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the NFL.

Pickett lost the starting quarterback competition to Joe Flacco in training camp, but still might see playing time at some point during the season.

Commanders Go All-In on Jayden Daniels Window

Major Investment in Offensive Line

Trade Details:

Commanders receive: OT Laremy Tunsil, 2025 fourth round pick

Texans receive: 2025 third round pick, 2025 seventh round pick, 2026 second round pick, 2026 fourth round pick

The Washington Commanders made significant offensive investment this offseason. They started by acquiring elite offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans.

Sending package of draft picks reflects the Commanders’ commitment to maximizing Jayden Daniels’ rookie contract window. Despite an off year in 2024, Tunsil has been one of the league’s premier tackles over the past decade, and Washington is betting that last season was an aberration rather than a decline.

The Texans used that 2025 third round pick to acquire wide receiver Jalen Noel and stocked up on draft selections.

Adding Offensive Weapons

Trade Details:

Commanders receive: WR Deebo Samuel

49ers receive: 2025 fifth round pick

The Commanders continued their aggressive approach by trading for versatile wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. Despite battling injuries in recent years, Samuel’s unique skill set as both a receiver and gadget player provides another dynamic weapon for Daniels and the Washington offense.

Bears Address Offensive Line Woes

Trade Details:

Bears receive: OG Jonah Jackson

Rams receive: 2025 sixth round pick

The Chicago Bears, who fielded one of the worst offensive lines in 2024, made a move to protect quarterback Caleb Williams by acquiring guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams. New head coach Ben Johnson, coming from the Detroit Lions where he weaponized elite offensive line play as offensive coordinator, prioritized improving protection for Williams and the young Bears core.

Steelers Make Splash for DK Metcalf

Trade Details:

Steelers receive: WR DK Metcalf, 2025 sixth round pick

Seahawks receive: 2025 second round pick, 2025 seventh round pick

Perhaps the most exciting skill position trade saw the Pittsburgh Steelers acquire star wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. This move ostensibly replaced George Pickens, who was later traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Metcalf’s physicality and blocking ability perfectly fit Pittsburgh’s offensive philosophy, providing not just elite receiving ability but also helping establish dominance in the running game.

The Steelers also used their acquired 6th round pick to select Will Howard, providing serviceable depth behind Aaron Rodgers.

Vikings Add Depth at Running Back

Trade Details:

Vikings receive: RB Jordan Mason, 2025 sixth round pick

49ers receive: 2025 fifth round pick, 2026 sixth round pick

After Jordan Mason’s impressive performance filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco, the Minnesota Vikings made a move to acquire the hard-running back. Mason provides excellent depth and committee support alongside starting running back Aaron Jones, giving the Vikings a formidable one-two punch in their backfield.

Cowboys Continue Roster Upgrades

Joe Milton III Provides QB Insurance

Trade Details:

Cowboys receive: QB Joe Milton III, 2025 seventh round pick

Patriots receive: 2025 fifth round pick

The Dallas Cowboys addressed their quarterback depth by acquiring Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots. After being a preseason standout for two years, Milton has unofficially been a trade market. With Dak Prescott’s injury concerns over recent seasons, Milton’s big arm and ability to stretch the defense with targets like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens gives Dallas a capable backup option.

George Pickens Joins Star-Studded Receiving Corps

Trade Details:

Cowboys receive: WR George Pickens, 2027 sixth round pick

Steelers receive: 2026 third round pick, 2027 fifth round pick

Following the Steelers’ acquisition of DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh moved on from George Pickens, trading him to the Dallas Cowboys just before training camp. A long-time trade target, Pickens will now pair with CeeDee Lamb to give the Cowboys another dynamic receiving threat. The hope is that a new environment in Dallas’s high-flying offense will provide the setting Pickens needs to reach his full potential.

Dolphins and Steelers Execute a Pair of Swaps

Jalen Ramsey for Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade

Trade Details:

Steelers receive: CB Jalen Ramsey

Dolphins receive: S Minkah Fitzpatrick

In a fascinating move, the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers swapped Pro Bowl defensive backs, with cornerback Jalen Ramsey heading to Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returning to Miami, where he began his NFL career. This trade allows both teams to address specific defensive needs while maintaining elite talent in their secondary.

Jonnu Smith Reunites with Arthur Smith

Trade Details:

Steelers receive: TE Jonnu Smith

Dolphins receive: 2027 5th round pick, 2027 7th round pick

In a complementary move, the Dolphins traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers for future draft compensation. Smith reunites with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and joins a Pittsburgh offense that looks entirely different from a year ago. He’ll compete with Pat Freiermuth for targets at the tight end position, giving the Steelers additional depth and versatility in their passing attack.

For Miami, these moves maintained their defensive strength while sacrificing a reliable offensive weapon from the previous season. The Dolphins clearly prioritized getting Fitzpatrick back in their secondary over keeping Smith’s offensive production.

Draft Day Blockbusters

Jaguars Land Two-Way Star Travis Hunter

Trade Details:

Jaguars receive: #2 overall pick (Travis Hunter), #104 pick (Baki Soltuken), #200 pick (Ryan Lane III)

Browns receive: #5 pick (Mason Graham), #36 pick (Quinshon Judkins), #126 pick (Dylan Sampson), 2026 first round pick

First-year Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Cohen made his biggest splash since being hired, moving up to acquire two-way Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. One of the more aggressive draft selections in this year’s draft, the move signals Jacksonville’s commitment to immediate improvement under their new coaching staff.

The Browns, meanwhile, bolstered their defensive line with Mason Graham, who will line up alongside Myles Garrett. They also acquired versatile running back Quinshon Judkins, though his contract status remains uncertain. Most importantly, Cleveland secured a 2026 first-round pick, giving them another opportunity to address the quarterback position if their current roster of 4-5 signal-callers doesn’t pan out.

Giants Move Up for Jackson Dart

Trade Details:

Giants receive: #25 overall pick (Jaxson Dart)

Texans receive: #34 pick, #99 pick, 2026 3rd round pick

Facing their own quarterback uncertainty, the New York Giants moved up to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who surged up draft boards late in the process. Dart is slotted to backup Russell Wilson and compete with Jameis Winston for the primary backup role.

The Houston Texans continued to compound their draft selections. They used their acquired second-round pick to select Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins, providing another big, fast target to pair with Nico Collins for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Falcons Secure Pass Rush Help

Trade Details:

Falcons receive: #26 overall pick (James Pearce Jr.), #101 pick

Rams receive: #46 pick, #242 pick, 2026 first round pick

The Atlanta Falcons got their guy in Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr., addressing a critical need on defense. The Los Angeles Rams added to their passing attack with Oregon receiver Terrence Ferguson while also securing a valuable 2026 first-round pick for future flexibility.

Eagles-Chiefs First Round Finale

Trade Details:

Eagles receive: #31 overall pick (Jihaad Campbell)

Chiefs receive: #32 overall pick (Josh Simmons), 2025 fifth round pick

Last year’s Super Bowl opponents capped off the first round with a pick swap. The Philadelphia Eagles moved up to strengthen their already dominant defense with Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. The Kansas City Chiefs, looking to eventually protect Patrick Mahomes from Campbell and Philly’s other elite pass rushers, selected offensive tackle Josh Simmons.

Key Takeaways and League Impact

A handful of NFL absolutes were highlighted this offseason: protect the quarterback, go for upside and win now. Here’s how these moves fit in.

Protecting Young QBs: The Bears and Commanders both invested in their offensive line help for their young quarterbacks. And from the Cowboys adding Milton to the Giants drafting Jaxson Dart, teams are prioritizing quarterback depth and development to maintain team competitiveness in case of injury.

Drafting for Upside: Teams are increasingly willing to trade future draft selections for immediate upside, as seen in the Jaguars’ aggressive move for Travis Hunter. For Dart, that upside might be attempting to save head coach Brian Daboll’s job.

Win Now: The Raiders, Cowboys, and Commanders are making aggressive moves to capitalize on their current window. Whether it’s new ownership, coaching changes or rookie quarterback contracts, these teams are pushing their chips to the center.

As teams prepare for the upcoming season, these moves could make for lasting impacts on playoff races and Super Bowl aspirations. The organizations that successfully integrated these new pieces will be the ones to watch as contenders emerge throughout the season.

Frequently Asked Questions What NFL players got traded in 2025? DK Metcalf, Geno Smith, Jordan Mason, Laremy Tunsil and George Pickens were among the highest profile NFL trades in 2025.

