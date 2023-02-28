This March is a month like any other at Netflix: Jam-packed with a fresh new selection of movies, documentaries and TV series for kids and adults alike. Looking for a gritty crime thriller? Funny murder mystery? Survivalists living in the Alaskan wilderness? This month, stream all that more on Netflix.

New and noteworthy movies

This month, Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok, The Suicide Squad, Molly’s Game) takes center stage, once again, as London police detective John Luther, continuing the hit BBC series in a highly anticipated Netflix feature film. This time, he’s disgraced, imprisoned and ready to break out to hunt down a sadistic serial killer (Andy Serkis) with the help of co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Dermot Crowley.

March 31: ‘Murder Mystery 2‘

Another fan favorite returns with this detective-action-comedy sequel starring Jennifer Aniston (Office Space, Friends With Money, Horrible Bosses) and Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems, Punch-Drunk Love, The Wedding Singer) in his 10th original Netflix production. After striking out on their own as private investigators, they’re in for the case of a lifetime when their billionaire bestie (Adeel Akhtar) gets kidnapped from his own wedding.

Netflix’s first-ever LIVE comedy special

March 4: ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage‘ LIVE

In his first TV comedy special since the slap heard ‘round the world — and the first Netflix original production to be live-streamed — Chris Rock (Good Hair, Amsterdam, Nurse Betty) is back to tell it like it is. “Rock has yet to directly comment on the [Will Smith] slap publicly,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, “though he has reportedly alluded to it during various stand-up shows he’s held across the country over the last year.” Tune in to see what he’s got to say about it and more, airing March 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

A gripping documentary series

This three-part documentary series follows one of the most confounding unsolved mysteries of our time: the 2014 disappearance of a Malaysian Airlines aircraft carrying 239 passengers and crew on board. Vanishing from radar screens shortly after take-off, nearly 10 years later, the truth of what happened remains unclear. Try to put the pieces together in this astounding series.

Brand new shows to stream

March 10: ‘Outlast‘

Produced by Jason Batemen (Juno, The Gift, Game Night), survival of the fittest gets extreme in this reality series that follows 16 alpha survivalists into the Alaskan wilderness. Competing for the chance to win a million dollars, these lone wolves will have to learn to work as part of a pack if they want to stick it out in the wild and last till the end. “Players can change teams at any time, leading to unexpected alliances, selfish maneuvers and decisions that could make or break each team’s ability to survive,” according to Netflix. And if that’s not intense enough for you, “There’s no voting out of players in Outlast, either — the only way out is to give up.”

March 23: ‘The Night Agent‘

Gabriel Basso (The Kings of Summer, Super 8, Barely Lethal) stars as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who’s assigned to monitor an emergency phone line for spies. It’s grunt work until he gets a call from a terrified civilian that wraps him up into a deadly conspiracy that leads all the way to the White House. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, it’s sure to be a nail-biter. Will you be bingeing?

March 29: ‘Wellmania‘

Fans of Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck and Jillian Bell’s Brittany Runs a Marathon, take note: Australian funny lady Celeste Barber (Seriously Red) — who got famous on Instagram for her hilariously silly antics — gets her very own show this month. The series follows a party girl turned party woman who has to rethink her life after facing a health scare, poking fun at the “wellness industry’s most bizarre and outlandish trends” along the way. Sign us up!

March 30: ‘Unstable‘

Starring real-life father and son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe, this new Netflix comedy centers on the introverted son of an incredibly successful and emotionally eccentric biotech entrepreneur. To save his dad and his business, Junior has to step in and prevent potential disaster. The premise then? As Deadline puts it: Can the kid save “[the] company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?” With Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Documentary Now!) and Sian Clifford (See How They Run, The Suspect) in supporting roles, you better watch to find out.

Family-friendly picks of the month

A new computer-animated fantasy film from Netflix, The Magician’s Elephant follows a young boy (Noah Jupe) who’s determined to perform three impossible tasks for a king in exchange for the magical titular beast who will bring him back to his sister. Based on a beloved book, and with voice work by Benedict Wong, Brian Tyree Henry, Mandy Patinkin, and others, this one promises to be just as much of a treat for adults as it is for kids.

March 21: ‘We Lost Our Human‘

When Pud the Cat and Ham the Dog wake up to find their humans have vanished, it turns out it’s not just their pawrents who are gone — all the humans on earth have disappeared! In this original interactive comedy adventure series from Netflix, kids can choose their own adventure as they try to solve the mystery along with the furry twosome discovering “strange new worlds, bizarre creatures and general mayhem.”

